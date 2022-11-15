Read full article on original website
Vance Joy on why he once walked out of a One Direction writing session
Vance Joy has revealed that he accidentally crashed a One Direction songwriting session, describing the experience as “so awkward”. Joy — real name James Keogh— told the story during a recent interview with Australian radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, recalling how he’d accidentally turned up to a songwriting session with the UK boyband.
Blur’s Alex James “delighted” that he and Liam Gallagher might become neighbours
Blur bassist Alex James has revealed he was “delighted” by reports that Liam Gallagher might become his neighbour. James — who lives in Chipping Norton as a cheese farmer — made the comments during a recent interview with Radio X‘s Johnny Vaughan, saying he was “delighted to hear” that Gallagher had been looking at a nearby £3.5million property in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire.
Zoë Kravitz says Taylor Swift was “very important part” of her quarantine bubble in London
Zoë Kravitz has shared that Taylor Swift was part of her “pod” when they were in London during the COVID pandemic. The actor said in a new interview that Swift was spending lockdown with her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the same time that she was filming in London for Matt Reeves’ The Batman.
Watch Dermot Kennedy cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ in the Live Lounge
Dermot Kennedy has taken to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge segment to deliver a cover of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’. Accompanied by a guitarist, pianist and backing vocalists, Kennedy puts his own spin on the song, taken from Swift’s recently-released 10th studio album, ‘Midnights’.
Banksy shares moving behind-the-scenes video of Ukraine murals
Banksy has shared a moving behind-the-scenes video documenting the creation of his recent artworks in Horenka, Ukraine – watch below. The anonymous Bristolian artist last week confirmed that he was behind seven new pieces that have recently appeared across the war-torn country. One location was Borodianka, a town north-west of capital city Kyiv.
Twitter users urged to archive Tweets amid rumours of collapse
Twitter users are being urged to archive their Twitter history, following speculation that the platform could collapse. The warning from researchers follows Elon Musk’s recent takeover of Twitter. The CEO has laid off thousands of Twitter’s employees, and since then, users have been reporting glitches on the social media site and, according to The Guardian, home page log-in failures.
