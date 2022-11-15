ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police looking for missing man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking the public for help in finding an endangered adult. Taylor Curtis Patterson, 29, was last seen Nov. 16 near Siesta Drive. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase

A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Woman arrested after attacking mother, threatening deputies with knife

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after threatening a caregiver, attacking her mother, and charging sheriff's deputies with a knife on Wednesday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said its Crisis Negotiation Team was called in after reports of a potential hostage situation on S.E. 28th Street in Treasure Island. The call claimed a caregiver was being held in the home of a patient and was threatened with a firearm.
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
PALMETTO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid. “A lot of people don’t know what goes...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy