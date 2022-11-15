Read full article on original website
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota police said a 71-year-old armed robbery suspect with a knife was shot by an officer after attempting to take a woman's handbag in aSarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD)
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police looking for missing man
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are asking the public for help in finding an endangered adult. Taylor Curtis Patterson, 29, was last seen Nov. 16 near Siesta Drive. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes.
St. Pete teen driver arrested 3 months after fatal crash
A 17-year-old girl from St. Petersburg was arrested on Thursday in connection to a crash that killed two teenagers in August.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County pharmacist arrested, accused of stealing $94K in medication
A 31-year-old man was arrested by Charlotte County deputies after they say he stole from the pharmacy he worked at. The investigation revealed Kerolos Ibrahim, the pharmacy manager at Winn Dixie in Port Charlotte, was stealing medication, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives say he was captured...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase
A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
Mysuncoast.com
Vehicular burglaries up 19% in Manatee County
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reporting a 19% increase in vehicular burglaries since this time last year. On Tuesday the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office released video surveillance footage of three young men wandering the Thousand Oaks neighborhood breaking into unlocked cars in Palmetto. They...
Palm Harbor man arrested after store clerk gets note saying woman needs help
A Palm Harbor man was accused of battering his girlfriend, putting a gun to her head and throwing her phone in the toilet so she couldn't call the police.
Death investigation underway in Oldsmar
A death investigation is underway in Oldsmar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
cw34.com
Woman arrested after attacking mother, threatening deputies with knife
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after threatening a caregiver, attacking her mother, and charging sheriff's deputies with a knife on Wednesday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said its Crisis Negotiation Team was called in after reports of a potential hostage situation on S.E. 28th Street in Treasure Island. The call claimed a caregiver was being held in the home of a patient and was threatened with a firearm.
Port Charlotte pharmacist steals more than $90k worth of medication
A pharmacist working in Port Charlotte was arrested after he confessed to stealing more than $90k worth of medication
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
Off-duty deputy, paramedic rescue couple after car crashes into St. Pete pond
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty deputy and a paramedic jumped into rescue mode after a car crashed into a pond in St. Petersburg on Thursday evening, firefighters said.
Teen siblings remembered after deadly North Port car crash
Madi Marks and her sister Carly are mourning the loss of not just one of their best friends, but two.
Bodycam video released of officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
‘It’s too tragic’: North Port mother speaks out after teenage daughters die in crash
A memorial now lies on North Sumter Boulevard to honor the lives of Sophia and Nicole Rathgeber, the two teenage sisters who died in a car crash.
Suspect killed by St. Pete police showed signs of strange behavior days before death, state attorney says
A St. Petersburg police officer was justified in killing an armed suspect during a September encounter, according to State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid. “A lot of people don’t know what goes...
Deputies release description of 2 wanted in deadly Tampa hit-and-run
Hillsborough County deputies have released a description of two people wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Tampa.
