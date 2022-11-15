ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

Norfolk Southern could buy Cincinnati-owned railroad

CINCINNATI — There is an air of mystery tonight about a proposed Cincinnati railroad sale. The big money deal looked like it could be finalized this afternoon, but that was before a special meeting of the Southern Railway Board of Trustees was inexplicably canceled. As posted on its website,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger

Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
ERLANGER, KY
WDTN

Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on US 52 in Cedar Grove

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash that closed off a stretch of U.S. 52 in Cedar Grove has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of road in Cedar Grove, Indiana, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to...
CEDAR GROVE, IN
WCPO

Kroger slashes frozen turkey prices to 49 cents a pound

CINCINNATI — No doubt you have heard by now that turkey prices are up sharply this year, due to higher feed, labor, and shipping costs. Avian flu has also cut supplies by several million birds, also pushing prices higher. As a result, frozen and fresh turkeys are 30 percent...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

ODOT: Ramp closure begings Monday for pavement work in Warren County

SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced ramp closures in Warren County for upcoming pavement work. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT crews will close the ramp from state Route 48 to south Interstate 71 beginning at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township

MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Historic Holloway House in Avondale to be new resources center, home for teen moms

CINCINNATI — For Rosemary Oglesby-Henry this mission is personal. "We learned through COVID that more than 35% of our teen parents were homeless. And there was nowhere for them to go. So this is vital to this area because it will be the first of its kind in the larger Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana areas," said Oglesby-Henry, CEO & founder of the organization.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square

CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Hanover Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Northwest Local Schools working to deal with overcrowding, uneven enrollment

CINCINNATI — Northwest Local Schools are working around overcrowding and uneven enrollment. During a virtually meeting, Superintendent Darrell Yater said some of the districts schools are at or over capacity. A company that specializes these issues laid out their process for finding solutions for current and future issues. No...
CINCINNATI, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Health department cites three Oxford restaurants with critical violations

Three Oxford-area restaurants were cited for critical violations by the Butler County Health Department this week. Kofenya Coffee on High Street received six critical violations, including the presence of pink slime inside the ice machine, food stored on the ground, poisonous substances such as disinfectant and cleaning products stored next to food, and the presence of live houseflies in the kitchen. Kofenya was also cited for seven non-critical violations, including the buildup of dust in food prep areas and the use of residential food preparation equipment. Kofenya’s equipment was not approved by a testing agency recognized by the Ohio Department of Health.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

New Costco store opening in Liberty Township Wednesday

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A new Costco is set to open its doors in Liberty Township on Wednesday. The Liberty Township Costco will anchor the new Freedom Pointe development. Plans also include shops, restaurants, office space, a hotel and luxury townhomes and apartments. It comes after the decision...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
NORWOOD, OH
linknky.com

Bellevue is home to the last enamel manufacturer on this side of the world

Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.
BELLEVUE, KY

