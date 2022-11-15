Read full article on original website
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
Winter Storm Warning extended for longer time, more counties, additional snow amounts increased
We are only halfway through the lake-effect snowstorm. With this realization at the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings are being extended in time, counties are being added and additional snow amount forecasts are being increased. First off I want to say the National Weather Service offices do a great...
WOOD
Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI
Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek Christmas Parade postponed due to winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a Winter Storm Warning extended through the weekend, the Battle Creek Christmas Parade coordinators announced they are postponing the annual event. Saturday parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Christmas Parade is expected to be rescheduled...
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Some parts of Northern Indiana under Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through
Some parts of Northern and Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning.
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
Watch Out! There is A Grand Rapids Winter Storm Warning With Lots of Snow
It was such a nice Fall, and wasn't it 70 degrees last week? Not anymore! Lots of snow is coming and we have a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 7 am Thursday morning through 7 am Saturday. Welcome to an early Winter!. So, our friendly Fox17 Meteorologists are saying that...
95.3 MNC
Total snow accumulation could reach 15″ in parts of Berrien County
Northern LaPorte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near the state line and throughout southwest and western Michigan into...
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
WOOD
Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow
It's a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that's been here for several years.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
WNDU
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
WOOD
Predict the Total Snowfall and Win a $250 Gift Card!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!. Storm Team 8 is challenging you to predict the total snowfall in Grand Rapids for this winter season. The closest prediction will win a $250 gift card! Don’t miss your chance to make you guess and win big!
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
