SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO