Calhoun County, MI

WOOD

Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI

Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Battle Creek Christmas Parade postponed due to winter storm

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After a Winter Storm Warning extended through the weekend, the Battle Creek Christmas Parade coordinators announced they are postponing the annual event. Saturday parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Christmas Parade is expected to be rescheduled...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Total snow accumulation could reach 15″ in parts of Berrien County

Northern LaPorte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near the state line and throughout southwest and western Michigan into...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Light snow showers will persist throughout the day. Some rain may mix in from time to time with the temperatures being just above the freezing mark. Highs in the middle 30s during the afternoon with just a light breeze. No accumulation is expected until the evening when the snow showers return, and the temperatures drop. Just be safe while on the roads. High of 35 degrees. Winds E 5-10mph.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WOOD

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE

