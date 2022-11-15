ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

fox47.com

Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Three Madison police officers are on nondisciplinary administrative leave today after the department confirmed that three had been arrested in the last two weeks for separate, unrelated incidents. Currently, News 3 Now can confirm one of their identities and the charges they were arrested for. Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Beloit teen accused of pointing a gun at people take a plea deal

A Beloit teen facing gun and drug charges takes a last minute plea deal, avoiding a jury trial. In Rock County Court on Monday, 18-year-old William C. Buchanan IV attempted to discharge his attorney Bradley Lochowicz, and reject a plea offer from the Prosecution. After speaking to Lochowicz, Buchanan changed...
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine

The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
MONROE, WI
WausauPilot

Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in

The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Rockford man charged with possession of firearms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
ROCKFORD, IL
wclo.com

Janesville attempted homicide suspect enters insanity plea

The 19-year-old Janesville man accused of stabbing his blind father’s caretaker almost to death enters a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Asher Spitz appeared before Judge John Wood Tuesday morning where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a single charged of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
LOVES PARK, IL
wclo.com

Damage of $30,000 Estimated From Janesville Residential Fire

No one was injured following a Friday night residential fire at a Janesville home. The Janesville Fire Department says in a release they were joined by Janesville Police to respond to the blaze at the single-family structure in the 1500 block of Bennett Street. Firefighters arrive on the scene to find occupants of the home evacuating, and fire and smoke emanating from the exterior of the house. The fire, which was quickly put out, leads to an estimated $30,000 in total damage. The cause of the blaze is unknown, and the Red Cross is assisting the owner and occupants of the home.
JANESVILLE, WI

