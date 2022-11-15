No one was injured following a Friday night residential fire at a Janesville home. The Janesville Fire Department says in a release they were joined by Janesville Police to respond to the blaze at the single-family structure in the 1500 block of Bennett Street. Firefighters arrive on the scene to find occupants of the home evacuating, and fire and smoke emanating from the exterior of the house. The fire, which was quickly put out, leads to an estimated $30,000 in total damage. The cause of the blaze is unknown, and the Red Cross is assisting the owner and occupants of the home.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO