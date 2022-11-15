Read full article on original website
Man charged after allegedly strangling, beating woman in Burlington
A Delavan man is facing multiple counts after attempting to kill a woman in Burlington on Wednesday.
CBS 58
Complaint: Delavan man charged after randomly attacking woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Delavan man is facing several charges after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Burlington Wednesday, Nov. 16. Authorities responded to the area near Jefferson Street and Perkins Boulevard around 8:16 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help. Police say officers arrived...
fox47.com
Madison police officer arrested for battery, victim intimidation
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officer Keith M. Brown was arrested earlier this month in Dane County for misdemeanor battery and intimidation of a victim, as well as disorderly conduct, but charges have not yet formally been filed.*. Brown is one of three Madison police employees arrested in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced after police find loaded handgun during foot pursuit
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old man from Madison was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to a release, Raymond Poore will spend the next three and a half years behind bars after he previously plead guilty to the charge on August 3, 2022.
Police officer under investigation after shooting man at Rockton Walmart
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A police officer is under investigation after shooting a 25-year-old man at the Rockton Walmart on Thursday night. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office said around 7:40 p.m, Rockton Police Sergeant Ben Heintz was flagged down by a person outside Walmart, at 4781 E. Rockton Road, who reported a shoplifting crime. […]
nbc15.com
Driver sentenced to 18 years for Dane Co. crash that killed three teens
The Jail Consolidation Project is waiting on the final designs following a proposal veto during the 2023 budget process, keeping the project moving forward. Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man who killed six people and injured many others...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County chase, deputy hit; man gets 25 years in prison
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A Racine man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he hit a Walworth County deputy during a high-speed chase. Investigators said 26-year-old Tony Perales was driving drunk – nearly twice the legal limit – at the time. "I was on scene...
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison in 2021 crash that killed 3 teens
MADISON, Wis. — The man who pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle tied to a crash that killed three teenagers last year was sentenced Wednesday evening to 18 years in prison. Eric Mehring, 31, of Verona, was also sentenced to 12 years of extended supervision. Judge Ellen Berz also ordered that he be...
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. — Three Madison police officers are on nondisciplinary administrative leave today after the department confirmed that three had been arrested in the last two weeks for separate, unrelated incidents. Currently, News 3 Now can confirm one of their identities and the charges they were arrested for. Court records show Madison police officer Cary House was arrested and...
wclo.com
Beloit teen accused of pointing a gun at people take a plea deal
A Beloit teen facing gun and drug charges takes a last minute plea deal, avoiding a jury trial. In Rock County Court on Monday, 18-year-old William C. Buchanan IV attempted to discharge his attorney Bradley Lochowicz, and reject a plea offer from the Prosecution. After speaking to Lochowicz, Buchanan changed...
Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine
The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
Three injured after firearm explodes at shooting range in Waukesha County
Three people were injured after a firearm exploded at McMiller Sports Center in the Town of Eagle on Wednesday.
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
WIFR
Rockford man charged with possession of firearms
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Rockford man for two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count possession of a stolen firearm. Winnebago County Narcotics Unit were conducting an investigation of an illegal sale of drugs in the 2900 block of...
wclo.com
Janesville attempted homicide suspect enters insanity plea
The 19-year-old Janesville man accused of stabbing his blind father’s caretaker almost to death enters a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Asher Spitz appeared before Judge John Wood Tuesday morning where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a single charged of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
Rockford man killed in Loves Park crash
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified. Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club. Investigators said that McLamarrah was […]
wclo.com
Damage of $30,000 Estimated From Janesville Residential Fire
No one was injured following a Friday night residential fire at a Janesville home. The Janesville Fire Department says in a release they were joined by Janesville Police to respond to the blaze at the single-family structure in the 1500 block of Bennett Street. Firefighters arrive on the scene to find occupants of the home evacuating, and fire and smoke emanating from the exterior of the house. The fire, which was quickly put out, leads to an estimated $30,000 in total damage. The cause of the blaze is unknown, and the Red Cross is assisting the owner and occupants of the home.
All lanes of WB Beltline open at Park Street following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline are now open at Park Street following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said; a WisDOT traffic camera showed multiple vehicles were involved. The scene was cleared as of 5:33 p.m. It was not immediately known...
