Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Stream Daniel Bachman’s Fascinating, Inspiring, Unsettling New Album Almanac Behind
The prolific Virginian guitarist Daniel Bachman has explored many different styles as both a performer and a producer, but he’s never made an album like Almanac Behind. In a message to Bandcamp followers, Three Lobed Recordings calls the project “sort of audio diary recording and reflecting Bachman’s interactions with and thoughts on man-made climate change” but also “so much more.” They’re right that Almanac Behind both lives up to and transcends its core conceit. It’s one of the most stirring and singular albums I’ve heard this year, experimental yet approachable and brimming with quiet, churning tension.
Stereogum
Stream DIIV’s Acoustic Live At The Murmrr Theatre Album Featuring My Bloody Valentine & Alex G Covers
In the summer of 2017, DIIV played an acoustic show at the Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn. DIIV viewed it as a sort of reboot for the band, with frontman Z. Cole Smith a few months into his sobriety journey. The gig was filmed for a Tidal documentary released in early 2018, and now it has become a live album. Live At The Murmrr Theatre features 11 songs, including covers of Alex G’s “Hollow” and My Bloody Valentine’s “When You Sleep.”
Stereogum
Yard Act Are Also Releasing A Dub Version Of Their Album
Look out, everyone; the indie rockers have discovered dub reggae again! Given the proliferation of high-potency weed, this was probably inevitable. Just a couple of weeks ago, Spoon got together with Adrian Sherwood to release Lucifer On The Moon (Spoon Vs. On-U Sound), a dub version of their album Lucifer On The Moon. Now, Leeds post-punk ranters Yard Act have done something similar, teaming with British dub legend Mad Professor for a new take on their debut LP The Overload.
Stereogum
Korn – “Worst Is On Its Way” (HEALTH Remix) (Feat. Danny Brown & Meechy Darko)
Hey, here’s something fun! Earlier this year, nü metal godfathers Korn released Requiem, their 14th album. Today, Korn have dropped a remix for the Requiem single “Worst Is On Its Way” that features the talents of a bunch of very cool people. HEALTH, the collab-happy Los Angeles band who definitely have some Korn in their DNA, have reworked Korn’s song, and they’ve added verses from Danny Brown and Flatbush Zombies member Meechy Darko.
Stereogum
Chance The Rapper – “YAH Know” (Feat. King Promise)
For a while, Chance The Rapper has been promising a new album called 2000, which was evidently delayed for sample-clearance issues. Chance’s next project is now called Star Line Gallery, and it’s not clear whether it’s the same project as 2000 or something else entirely. For a while, Chance has just been releasing new songs a track or two at a time. We last heard from Chance in June, when he got together with Joey Bada$$ to release the single “The Highs & The Lows.” Today, Chance has followed that one with another single, and his latest is a collaboration with the Ghanian singer King Promise.
Stereogum
Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”
Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Stereogum
Bob Dylan Announces Five-Disc Bootleg Series Set From The Time Out Of Mind Sessions
Bob Dylan’s legend was already secure long before he released his weathered, haunted 1997 masterpiece Time Out Of Mind, but that album gave Dylan an entirely different form of gravitas. On Time Out Of Mind, Dylan, who was only 56 at the time, sounded like an ancient mariner, smirking into the chasm of death. The album was so powerful that people weren’t even mad when Dylan beat OK Computer for the Album Of The Year Grammy. Soon, we’ll get to hear a whole lot of unreleased music from the Time Out Of Mind sessions, as the album is the focus of Dylan’s next Bootleg Series box set.
Stereogum
Watch Beth Orton’s Awesome Performance Of The Percussive Folk-Jazz Jam “Fractals” On Corden
A couple of months ago, the veteran UK singer-songwriter Beth Orton, an artist who persistently disregards any of the limits that people usually put on singer-songwriters, released her new album Weather Alive. Orton recorded that album with a number of musicians from the thriving London jazz scene — Alabaster dePlume, Tom Skinner, Shahzard Ismaily — and she found some very cool ways to combine their sounds with her own. Last night, Orton brought that sound to the American TV-studio stage on James Corden’s Late Late Show.
Stereogum
UK Hardcore & Hip-Hop Fest Outbreak Has Denzel Curry, Death Grips, Converge, Earl Sweatshirt, & More
Outbreak, the hardcore and hip-hop festival founded in Sheffield and now based in Manchester, has revealed its 2023 lineup. Taking place at new venue Depot Mayfield from June 23-25, Outbreak 2023 will be headlined by Denzel Curry and Death Grips, who apparently playing more than just one fest next year.
Stereogum
Ab-Soul – “Gang’Nem” (Feat. Fre$H)
After reemerging with “Hollandaise” in the spring, the mercurial TDE rapper Ab-Soul has been kicking out new singles consistently this fall, including “Moonshooter” and “Do Better.” As you might have guessed, it’s been leading up to an album. Herbert, the first new Ab-Soul...
Stereogum
Jane Remover – “Contingency Song”
Fresh off their inclusion on our Best New Bands list, Jane Remover is back today with another staggering standalone single. “Contingency Song” builds in beauty and intensity throughout most of its six and a half minutes without ever dropping a beat, then bottoms out into gorgeous near-silence again. It’s a phenomenal shoegaze ballad of sorts, and it inspired a Sigur Rós comparison from one member of our Discord server.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stream It or Skip It: ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ on Hallmark Is the ‘Avengers’ of Holiday Romcoms
Three of Hallmark’s most popular leading men — Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell — team up in Three Wise Men and a Baby. It’s kinda like the Avengers of Hallmark movies, complete with colorful costumes. Yes, they’re elf costumes. So what? A costume’s a costume! The question is: is there enough movie for these three megastars, or do they all eclipse each other? THREE WISE MEN AND A BABY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: Andrew Walker (A Maple Valley Christmas), Tyler Hynes (An Unexpected Christmas), and Paul Campbell (The Santa Stakeout) play brothers Luke, Taylor, and Stephan Brennan,...
8 of the best maternity looks Blake Lively has ever worn
You might know Blake Lively from "Gossip Girl" or "A Simple Favor." But she's also a fashion icon with a stunning maternity style.
Stereogum
I Guess The Smile Actually Will Work In Television Again
The Smile’s debut single was a rip-snorting rock song called “You Will Never Work In Television Again.” Wrong! The Radiohead side project gave their first televised performance on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show. Naturally, inevitably, they performed “You Will Never Work In Television Again.”...
Stereogum
Phoebe Bridgers – “So Much Wine” (The Handsome Family Cover)
Christmas covers queen (and soon-to-be Sally in London’s Nightmare Before Christmas concerts) Phoebe Bridgers is sharing a new holiday reimagining, as has become her annual tradition. After recording covers of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow,” Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December,”...
Stereogum
Watch NYC Screamo Band Saetia Play Their First Show In 23 Years
The massively influential NYC screamo pioneers Saetia are back together this week for a brief run of benefit shows, their first performances in 23 years. As detailed in our recent feature on screamo reunions, they’re playing the gigs without guitarist Jamie Behar, who was accused of longstanding emotional abuse by his ex-partner. Saetia are doing three straight nights at St. Vitus in Brooklyn, as well as a Saturday matinee at Le Poisson Rouge in Manhattan, with all proceeds benefitting GATE (Global Action for Trans Equality). The first of those shows went down last night at St. Vitus; below, you can catch footage of the last two tunes of the night, “Venus And Bacchus” and “One Dying Wish.” Looks like it was an amazing time.
Stereogum
Animal Logic Share First New Music In 31 Years
Animal Logic — jazz bassist Stanley Clarke, ex-Police drummer Stewart Copeland, and singer-songwriter Deborah Holland — only ever released two albums after forming in 1987: 1989’s self-titled and 1991’s Animal Logic II. The trio kept in touch over the years, notably reuniting in 2013 when they performed as part of Copeland’s Sacred Grove YouTube series. In 2020, Holland confirmed that Animal Logic has been working on material for a new EP, saying: “We’re in the process of finishing up five songs though the bulk of the work is now on Stanley’s shoulders and he has a crazy schedule so it may take a while.”
Stereogum
Black Belt Eagle Scout – “My Blood Runs Through This Land”
Last month, Katherine Paul, who performs as Black Belt Eagle Scout, released her first new song in three years, “Don’t Give Up.” Today, Black Belt Eagle Scout is announcing the follow-up to 2019’s At The Party With My Brown Friends. Her new LP (which includes “Don’t Give Up”) is called The Land, The Water, The Sky and will be out February 10 via Saddle Creek. Along with the album announcement, Black Belt Eagle Scout is sharing a new album track — a distortion-heavy single called “My Blood Runs Through This Land.” It comes with a music video directed by Evan Benally Atwood.
Stereogum
Chisel Announce More Reunion Shows
DC punk revivalist act Chisel — singer Ted Leo, bassist Chris Norborg, and drummer John Dugan — have announced a brief set of 2023 reunion dates. This comes after a flurry of reunion activity this past year (Chisel originally broke up in 1997), starting with the March re-release of the band’s entire discography, followed by the May release of an EP titled All My Kin and July’s Innocents Abroad EP. More recently, Chisel announced they’d perform at Numero Twenty, a festival taking place February 18-19 in LA celebrating 20 years of Numero Group, the archival record label.
Comments / 0