WBKO
Body found after grass fire in Edmonson County, death investigation underway
CHALYBEATE, Ky. (WBKO) - A body was found after authorities responded to a grass fire in Edmonson County Thursday night, according to Kentucky State Police. Authorities discovered a deceased woman identified as Texie Colley, 94, of Chalybeate, outside at her home Thursday night around 5 p.m. Police said that Colley...
k105.com
KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges
A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
WBKO
KSP investigates fatal crash in Barren Co. that left 1 dead and others injured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today just after 8:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police were requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a collision in Barren County on Burkesville Road. The investigation shows that Heather E. Slater, 44 of Edmonton, was operating a 2015 Dodge Caravan westbound on...
kcountry1057.com
Columbia Police Department Entrapment Collision
The Columbia Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment, Wednesday evening, November 16, on Greensburg Street between Paul Mann Road and Adventist Road. The accident occurred when operator, Lewis Wheeler, 79, of Columbia swerved to miss an animal in the roadway which resulted in him losing control of...
wdrb.com
Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
Wave 3
One dead, two severely injured in late night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a late night crash in Elizabethtown has left one person dead and two severely injured. The crash happened Tuesday just before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Police said a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on...
k105.com
Leitchfield FD battles huge outbuilding fire that destroyed multiple vehicles, many other items
A large outbuilding and its contents, including vehicles and equipment, have been destroyed in a fire on Sunbeam Road. Friday morning at 1:06, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to the outbuilding fire in the 1900 block of Sunbeam Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found one side of the building fully engulfed in flames.
k105.com
Tandem tractor-trailer overturns on WK Parkway, injuring driver, closing eastbound parkway for 3 hours
A tandem tractor-trailer overturned on the Western Kentucky Parkway between Leitchfield and Caneyville, injuring the driver and blocking the eastbound lanes. Monday night at approximately 10:00, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin and Caleb Owens, Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the 102-mile marker of the parkway and found a semi truck with double trailers had overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes.
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
k105.com
House fire results in Glasgow man being charged with arson
A Glasgow man has been charged after setting a fire inside a residence. The Glasgow Police Department said 55-year-old Kermit L. Hall Jr. has been charged with third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Police said the Glasgow Fire Department reported to officers that a house fire on Grandview...
k105.com
Grayson Co. deputy, Caneyville FD avert disaster with quick response to wood burning stove fire
A wood burning stove could have caused catastrophe in Caneyville if not for a quick response by a Grayson County deputy and the Caneyville Fire Department. Monday night at approximately 9:40, a residential fire was reported in the 500 block of East Maple Street (Hwy 62). Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter was in the area and arrived within a minute of the initial call being relayed to the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS.
WBKO
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating missing person cold case
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is actively investigating a cold case from 2000. Peggy Sue Ashley was last seen in Scottsville, Kentucky in the early morning hours of July 29, 2000. If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Ashley please contact the...
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
maconcountychronicle.com
Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries
Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
k105.com
Hardin Co. woman allegedly on drugs hits vehicle head-on, killing 2 small children, seriously injuring pregnant mother
A Hardin County woman allegedly under the influence of drugs has been arrested after she struck a vehicle head-on, killing an infant and toddler and seriously injuring their pregnant mother. Angela H. Chapman, 42, of Radcliff, has been charged with two counts of murder, first-degree assault and DUI. Chapman is...
Elizabethtown police warns community of 'unusual' insurance scam; Here's what to know
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Elizabethtown police are warning neighbors about an "unusual" scam in the area. In a Facebook post, the department said a women in Radcliff reached out saying she was receiving calls and texts from a 270 number from someone who identified themselves as working for a health insurance company.
Wave 3
Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - After a Sunday afternoon crash in Hardin County killed two children and injured their mother, a man who has experienced that loss in the past is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward told WAVE News Angela...
Wave 3
FBI investigating Hardin Co. deputy accused of punching man during traffic stop
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI is now investigating an incident involving the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office for possible civil rights violations, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The incident, which happened around February 2021, was captured by what appears to be a cruiser’s dash camera. The video shows...
lakercountry.com
Disturbing new details emerge about Adair Youth Detention Center riot
Some disturbing new details are emerging about a riot at the Adair Youth Detention Center last Friday. A spokesperson from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed to WJRS News on Wednesday that Kentucky State Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault against a female juvenile that occurred during the riot Friday night.
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
