Barren County, KY

k105.com

KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges

A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
kcountry1057.com

Columbia Police Department Entrapment Collision

The Columbia Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment, Wednesday evening, November 16, on Greensburg Street between Paul Mann Road and Adventist Road. The accident occurred when operator, Lewis Wheeler, 79, of Columbia swerved to miss an animal in the roadway which resulted in him losing control of...
COLUMBIA, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
k105.com

Tandem tractor-trailer overturns on WK Parkway, injuring driver, closing eastbound parkway for 3 hours

A tandem tractor-trailer overturned on the Western Kentucky Parkway between Leitchfield and Caneyville, injuring the driver and blocking the eastbound lanes. Monday night at approximately 10:00, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin and Caleb Owens, Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the 102-mile marker of the parkway and found a semi truck with double trailers had overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
k105.com

House fire results in Glasgow man being charged with arson

A Glasgow man has been charged after setting a fire inside a residence. The Glasgow Police Department said 55-year-old Kermit L. Hall Jr. has been charged with third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Police said the Glasgow Fire Department reported to officers that a house fire on Grandview...
GLASGOW, KY
k105.com

Grayson Co. deputy, Caneyville FD avert disaster with quick response to wood burning stove fire

A wood burning stove could have caused catastrophe in Caneyville if not for a quick response by a Grayson County deputy and the Caneyville Fire Department. Monday night at approximately 9:40, a residential fire was reported in the 500 block of East Maple Street (Hwy 62). Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter was in the area and arrived within a minute of the initial call being relayed to the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS.
CANEYVILLE, KY
maconcountychronicle.com

Local Teen Dies From Crash Injuries

Eighteen-year-old Levi Matthew Cassidy, of Macon County, died from injuries he sustained in a one-car crash on Cold Springs Road at the Anchor Lane intersection, on Friday, November 11, 2022. According to the report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Levi Cassidy was driving east on Cold Springs Road in a...
MACON COUNTY, TN
lakercountry.com

Disturbing new details emerge about Adair Youth Detention Center riot

Some disturbing new details are emerging about a riot at the Adair Youth Detention Center last Friday. A spokesperson from the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet confirmed to WJRS News on Wednesday that Kentucky State Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault against a female juvenile that occurred during the riot Friday night.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY

