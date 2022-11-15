A wood burning stove could have caused catastrophe in Caneyville if not for a quick response by a Grayson County deputy and the Caneyville Fire Department. Monday night at approximately 9:40, a residential fire was reported in the 500 block of East Maple Street (Hwy 62). Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter was in the area and arrived within a minute of the initial call being relayed to the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS.

CANEYVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO