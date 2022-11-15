Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Only on 13: Records reveal victim reported husband's abuse before his brother allegedly stabbed her
Facts that only ABC13 uncovered have led investigators into exploring whether a Houston woman's husband allegedly directed the deadly stabbing that left his wife dead, from behind bars.
Click2Houston.com
No jail time again for repeat DWI offender who caused death of unborn child, documents show
HOUSTON – A repeat DWI offender has been given probation again for driving around Houston’s streets while under the influence of alcohol, according to court documents. In a previous offense, Donna Kurtz caused a pregnant woman to lose her child, and, in her latest offense, a good Samaritan had to follow her home after seeing her driving irresponsibly on public roadways, according to court documents.
KWTX
Killeen murder suspect arrested in Harris County, Texas
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Kenneth Lloyd Carter, charged in the murder of Stepheno Rashad Gibson in Killeen, was arrested on Nov. 17, 2022 in Humble, Texas and is awaiting extradition to Bell County. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office recently issued a complaint charging Carter with murder and Justice of...
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
'I thank God and my mama' | Man sent to prison because of ex-cop's 'lies' has conviction overturned
HOUSTON — A Houston man who spent six years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit had his conviction overturned Thursday. A judge granted the DA’s request to dismiss the methamphetamine possession case against Frederick Jeffery. “I’m glad we were able to fix a wrong," Judge Danilo...
Charges filed against adoptive parents of 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
The adoptive parents of a young boy who was found dead in a washing machine about four months ago are facing capital murder charges.
fox26houston.com
Troy Koehler Case: Father of 7-year-old found dead in washing machine appears in court, mother doesn't
HOUSTON - The parents of a little boy found dead in a washing machine were supposed to make their initial court appearances Wednesday, where horrific details came out about the child’s last days alive. However, the boy's mother was not in court. PREVIOUS: Parents charged after 7-year-old Harris Co....
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Robert Soliz acquitted of murder in fatal shooting of off-duty Houston PD Sgt. Sean Rios
A man who fatally shot an off-duty Houston police officer during an apparent incident of road rage was acquitted of murder this week by a Harris County jury. Robert Soliz, 26, was found not guilty in the Nov. 9, 2020 shooting death of Sean Rios, a 47-year-old sergeant for the Houston Police Department who at the time was on his way to a shift at Bush Intercontinental Airport but not in uniform and not in a patrol vehicle.
mocomotive.com
Magnolia pit bull owner arrested after June dog attack faces felony charge
The owner of three pit bulls that critically injured a Magnolia woman in June has been arrested and is facing a felony charge in the mauling. Angela Nicole Leach, 34, of Magnolia, was arrested Monday and is being held on a $20,000 bail at the Montgomery County Jail. She is…
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land woman sentenced to 18 years for theft, money laundering
A Sugar Land woman pleaded guilty to felony theft and money laundering and was sentenced to 18 years in prison for stealing more than $1 million from her employer, the Fort Bend District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Mary McDonough, 42, waived her right to a jury and requested the court...
Aldine ISD bus involved in crash on FM 1960, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An Aldine ISD bus was involved in a crash with another car in the Humble area Friday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at FM 1960 and Kenswick Drive. Precinct 4 said EMS is heading to the scene,...
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
Text messages between adoptive parents reveal new details in death of 7-year-old Spring boy, court documents show
HOUSTON — Court documents revealed new details after the adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home were arrested. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced the arrest on Tuesday afternoon. Jemaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested...
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
Deputies find Texas woman wanted for hit-and-run hiding in closet
A Houston woman was arrested Sunday, months after a dispute led to her allegedly attempting to run over a woman with her vehicle several times.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 1