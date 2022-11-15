Read full article on original website
Related
The J.Crew Black Friday Sale Is Everything—the Chicest Items You'll Love
It's officially here. J.Crew just launched its Black Friday Event, and yes, I'm talking about major deals early (like before Black Friday technically kicks off). Specifically, you can get 50% off your purchase with the code SHOPEARLY. Major. Let me just reiterate. J.Crew's editor-favorite knits, gorgeous coats, stunning tailoring, and...
I'm a Beauty Editor, and This Is What I'm Buying in Sephora's Black Friday Sale
Stop everything because Sephora is about to launch its Black Friday deals, and we could not be more excited for some savings on our favorite beauty products. The retailer is known for its expansive brand offering and beauty deals in the lead-up to the festive season, so it's safe to say that when we heard that Sephora was launching a week's worth of savings from 11/21 to 11/28, we got our cards ready.
Nordstrom's Holiday Sale Is On—Here's Everything on My Wish List
It's that time of the year again! The sale season has kicked off with Nordstrom's Holiday Sale, offering a selection of majorly discounted beauty items you'll want to grab before they disappear again. As a Seattle native (the home of Nordstrom), lover of all things beauty, and an avid shopper, I've come up with a list of 15+ products I'm planning on grabbing for myself and my loved ones during Nordstrom's Holiday Sale. If you're looking for a little inspiration to get shopping (it's never too early to start on those holiday presents, even if they're just for you), here's everything I have my eye on. Cheers to great beauty products for less!
My 58-Year-Old Aunt and I Are Pro Sale Shoppers—23 Nordstrom Finds We're Loving
I love discussing new fashion finds with my insanely stylish aunt. She has such an incredible eye for finds that are both exciting and classic. Since our styles do vary a bit, we love it when we can connect over stores that we both shop at and frequently. Today, we decided to spend way too much time diving into the current sale section at one of our favorite retailers, Nordstrom.
$50 and Under—Here Are The 20 Best Beauty Gifts I'm Shopping at Nordstrom
I approach gift-giving like it's a sport. Seriously—I don't mess around. I start brainstorming in the summer (this year, it was July). I take down all my ideas in a note on my phone, and I slowly add to it throughout the months, until November. That's when I feel ready to decide on the perfect gift for everyone on my list. Then, I'll set aside one afternoon to click 'add to cart' in one glorious blaze of holiday shopping.
31 Superb Fashion, Beauty, and Home Finds Under $75 to Score From Nordstrom RN
I spend a lot of time perusing Nordstrom (I swear it's all part of the job!), but the fall/winter season is by far my favorite time to browse and shop. Firstly, the retailer usually has big discounts pre-holiday season. Case in point: its current Cyber Month sale. Secondly, many of my favorite finds make for great holiday gifts, and gift shopping is where I thrive. Lastly, it's the ideal time to refresh my wardrobe, beauty cabinet, and home with some cozy, chic, and winter-ready additions for the cold-weather season ahead.
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—Here's What I'm Buying From the Black Friday Sale
As a former Nordstrom buyer and current stylist and blogger, Susie Wright could easily be considered a shopping expert. As a result, we're always interested in learning about what she's adding to her offering to elevate her wardrobe. With Nordstrom's Black Friday sale in action, she let us know that there are a few specific items she's buying from the sale because of the standout deals.
I'm Nordstrom's Fashion Editor—These Are the Under-$150 Items You Won't Regret
If you love Nordstrom as much as we do and want to stock up on some seriously stylish winter finds without paying a small fortune, then this one's for you. We always love to bring you the chicest pieces that are worthy of your wallet, so we tapped into Nordstrom's fashion managing editor, Kate Bellman, to get the insider scoop on the affordable must-have items you won't regret buying for winter. Below, you'll find a little something for every sartorial taste, from holiday-party pieces to cozy knits and essential basics—all clocking in at under $150.
My Friend Wanted a List of Affordable Items—I Sent These Nordstrom Sale Finds
Given my role as a fashion editor, I’m typically the one in my inner circle who gets messages about shopping advice. And what can I say? I love it, and I’m always here for it. One of my friends routinely inquires about affordable items I’ve spotted in the market that ring in under $100 but look elevated and expensive. During one of our recent exchanges, I mentioned that Nordstrom is currently having its big holiday sale (yes, before Black Friday technically starts), so I sent her a list of my favorite six items from the sale.
Let Me Be Your Personal Shopper—I Like These 31 Fall Nordstrom Pieces
It’s no secret that Nordstrom is one of our favorite go-to retailers at WWW. As a fashion editor, I’m inundated with waves of new flashy clothing releases and the latest seasonal product drops. However, Nordstrom’s fall pieces have continued to grab my attention. The retailer has a wide selection of solid pieces you can wear over and over.
People Always Mistake My Favorite Drugstore Lipstick for a Designer One
The holiday season calls for festive lipstick—it's just a fact. Although red is a classic (sometimes considered cliche) shade, you'd be surprised to know that I often get the most compliments on my drugstore-priced shades rather than my designer ones. Don't get me wrong, I still love a good luxury formula, but I think the point I'm trying to make is that you don't need to spend a fortune to have the gorgeous pout of your dreams. If you're also into a classic shade like red, you're going to want to keep reading. I'm letting you in on my best-kept lipstick secrets and even snatched a few favorites from other WWW beauty editors. Scroll down below and check out our tricks of the trade.
You're Done: 6 Winter Trends I Vetoed From My Closet (And 6 I'm Adding)
While I'm a big champion of shopping with longevity in mind, I'm also not immune to current trends. Being a fashion editor, I've always found it fun to look at every single thing that's trending and handpick the few that speak to my personal style so I can freshen up my outfit rotations. As much as I wish every single item I buy could stay in my closet forever, trying out new trends inevitably means that other ones will get the boot. My small NYC closet can only handle so much...
My Friends Are Already Asking for Gift Ideas—I'm Sending Them These 16
As soon as the clock struck midnight on November 1, my DMs were flooded with panicked requests for holiday gift recommendations from my friends. The most efficient way to help everyone check off their shopping lists was to direct them to one retailer, and this year, I'm loving what Calvin Klein has to offer. The brand's curated gift guides have landed, and to be honest, I'm not sure what I love more: the sherpa style jackets, the stylish men's sweaters, or the collection of cozy winter accessories that I would wear all season long. Below, I've curated 16 pieces that would make thoughtful gifts for quite literally anyone, and I'm stocking up on a few of them for myself. So if you too are already panicking, you better keep scrolling before these gifts are gone.
I've Tried All the Popular Activewear Brands—These Pieces Are My Current Faves
There's one thing all successful workout sessions have in common—solid gear. Whether you're trying to scale to the top of the highest mountain peak or you're rolling like the river through those vinyasa flows, good activewear can really impact your movements. As someone who pays extra close attention to the clothing I wear, I've become pretty familiar with the most popular activewear brands over the years. Nordstrom, Athleta, and Lululemon are a few retailers whose offerings have stood out to me among the pack.
I Refuse to Procrastinate on My Holiday Shopping—33 Gifts I'm Adding to My Cart
For the past few (or more) holiday seasons, I've been known to procrastinate when it comes to shopping for gifts. While I always start with good intentions, the reality is my credit card doesn't get put to work until days before the big events. This year, though, I'm determined to be different. We're only halfway into November, and I've already browsed a plethora of sites, scouted out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, attended our Holiday House event at the Fairmont Century Plaza where dozens showcased their most giftable items for the season, caught up with my friends so I could get a sense of what they're looking for, and so on. I am more than prepared. Want to see the things I've already added to my cart? Keep scrolling for my top holiday gift picks (in no particular order).
The Holidays Are Coming—21 Affordable Party Dresses I'm Freaking Out Over
The holiday season is fast approaching, and we want to ensure your party wardrobe is stocked and ready for the festivities. I already have quite a handful of events I know I need something fun to wear but I don't want to spend more than I need to. Thanks to hours of scrolling and hundreds of open tabs, I was able to locate the best affordable party dresses for the holiday season right here.
I Can't Stop Staring at These Jaw-Dropping Holiday Party Accessories
November and December are the months that relaxing because you're winding down at the end of the year. Sounds nice in theory, but I'm sure your schedule actually consists of countless plans and events with family, friends, and co-workers. While the calendar tends to fill up quickly this time of year, one thing I do always look forward to is a good ol' fashioned holiday party.
These 30 Zara, H&M, and Mango Items Are So Good You'll Think They're Designer
I’ll admit I love shopping for designer clothes and accessories. I mean, who doesn’t? The only catch is that if I shopped designer to the extent that I’d like to, I’d have basically no budget for anything else. However Mango, Zara, and H&M have been releasing such stellar new arrivals lately that some of them could even pass for designer. With it being the holiday season, I have no doubt that your calendar is filling up with holiday parties, office parties, Thanksgiving dinners, trips home for the holidays, and so much more. Now is the perfect time to do some shopping and stock up on some great looks to wear to every event you have coming up. After much scrolling through my favorite affordable retailers, I found 30 items that are so good I almost didn’t want to give them up.
Miranda Kerr Just Dropped Her Holiday Gift Guide, and I Want Everything
If I were to pick a celebrity to buy me a holiday gift, Miranda Kerr would be on the top of my list. There's no doubt about it—the supermodel, entrepreneur, and founder and CEO of Kora Organics has downright impeccable taste. Unfortunately for me, chances are pretty slim that...
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0