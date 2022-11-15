Read full article on original website
Related
FTX investor calls crypto exchange decline 'big lesson,' says lawmakers should return funds to victims
FTX investor Evan Luthra responds to the FTX debacle after former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried files for bankruptcy and weighs what should happen with the funds.
Business Insider
Proptech startup Ribbon plans more layoffs as economic uncertainty lingers, according to CEO's email
In an email to employees this week, the CEO said he would detail layoffs on Monday. The all-cash offers company already slashed 40% of its staff in the summer.
Planes, trains and automobiles: Will the public infrastructure law be a game-changer?
The public infrastructure law has potential to be one of the better uses of public funds and could transform public transportation.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Comments / 0