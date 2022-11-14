ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Dating

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have sparked romance rumors after they were seen cozying up on a recent night out in New York . The news was shared by the Instagram gossip account Deux Moi .

"Can't believe I'm saying this anon pls. Emrata and Pete Davidson on a date in Brooklyn together. Holding hands and all," someone wrote in a tip which was shared on Deux Moi's Instagram Stories. "His hands were all over her and they're clearly clearly hooking up."

For now, the possible relationship is merely a rumor but Cosmopolitan points out that both celebrities are newly single. Pete and his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian called it quits after 9 months of dating back in August. According to sources, the former couple is no longer in communication . The two would be friendly if they saw each other in person because there's no bad blood. However, they are both very busy with their careers and personal lives & it's "highly unlikely" that Kim and Pete will ever rekindle their romance, the sources added.

As for Emily, she split from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard , in September. According to Cosmopolitan , the breakup came after claims that he had been unfaithful during their marriage. She is currently raising their son as a single mother.

