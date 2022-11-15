Trevor Noah is coming back to Austin on his new world tour in April 2023.Noah is once again touring the country for his new comedy tour, called "Off the Record," shorty after his departure from the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show, which he has hosted on Comedy Central for the last seven years.The tour will start in the U.S. on January 20 in Atlanta before coming to Austin's Bass Concert Hall on April 20, 2023. He will visit 28 cities, including San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans, and Chicago. Noah will spend almost a month in South Africa, from August 31 to September 15, before returning to finish the U.S. tour. Austin is the only Texas stop on the tour. Tickets for the event at Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Dr. on the University of Texas at Austin campus, will go on sale on Friday, November 18, at 11 am on the Texas Performing Arts website.---Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO