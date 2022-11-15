Read full article on original website
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
World's largest community of 3D-printed moves into Austin suburb, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. World's largest community of 3D-printed homes moves into Austin suburb with prices from mid-$400s. Austin-based ICON is bringing the largest community of 3D-printed homes to Georgetown in 2023. 2. SXSW announces first keynote and more featured speakers coming to Austin in 2023. Highlights from the most recent release include a keynote from Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, as well as speakers David Chang, Kara Swisher, and Valerie June.3. How 'Portal Potties' became the unlikely opening installation for Austin's celebrated Creek Show. The annual Creek Show is open at Waller Creek through November 20, from 6-8 pm most days.4. Texas pop icon Beyoncé ties husband Jay-Z with most Grammy Award nominations in history. Our very own Queen Bey made history, securing nine nominations.5. Acting generations come together for awkward family drama Sam & Kate. Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek attended the film's Austin premiere at the Austin Film Festival last month.
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Texas French Bread makes triumphant return
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsTexas French Bread can’t stop making news, returning triumphantly from a large fire — with support from lots of very loyal customers — frequenting farmers markets, and finally setting up a new food trailer. The Airstream is open in the beautiful garden that the bakery previously rented at 2900 Rio Grande St., every day except Monday from 8 am to 2 pm. The kitchen opens at 10...
Big Bill's free show, plus more Austin music picks to wrap up November
Before we reach that week where only Thanksgiving is on the brain, take note of these great Austin music shows happening in the back half of November.Drakulas at Chess Club – Thursday, November 17Head to Chess Club this Thursday, November 17, for a show headlined by Drakulas, a garage punk band that features Mike Wiebe and Rob Marchant of the Riverboat Gamblers and Zach Blair of Rise Against. Gentlemen Rogues and Glass Shadows will serve as support. Tickets are $10.Thor & Friends at Kinda Tropical – Saturday, November 19If you like your shows to be early and free, then you...
Trevor Noah returns to Austin on his 2023 'Off the Record' world tour
Trevor Noah is coming back to Austin on his new world tour in April 2023.Noah is once again touring the country for his new comedy tour, called "Off the Record," shorty after his departure from the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show, which he has hosted on Comedy Central for the last seven years.The tour will start in the U.S. on January 20 in Atlanta before coming to Austin's Bass Concert Hall on April 20, 2023. He will visit 28 cities, including San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans, and Chicago. Noah will spend almost a month in South Africa, from August 31 to September 15, before returning to finish the U.S. tour. Austin is the only Texas stop on the tour. Tickets for the event at Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Dr. on the University of Texas at Austin campus, will go on sale on Friday, November 18, at 11 am on the Texas Performing Arts website.---Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
CultureMap Austin
Voodoo Doughnut casts a spell with second Austin location opening soon
Voodoo Doughnut has cast such a spell on Austinites that a second location is now opening at the end of the year.The Portland, Oregon-based company has made waves at its Sixth Street location, with its famous and creative creations, including voodoo doll look-alike doughnuts and bacon maple bars. Now, as part of the company's effort to expand its locations, the doughnuts will soon also be served on Burnet Road in Austin. The new shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Rd., the former home of Lucy's Fried Chicken. The opening date will be announced at a later date. This store will be the sixth store opened this year, totaling 18 locations nationwide. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open a store on iconic Burnet Road in Austin,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Opening a second location to serve a community that has embraced the Voodoo brand throughout the years is really what it’s all about for us."--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Ease into the holiday spirit with the perfect amount of festive fun to enjoy in the days to come. Don’t miss your chance to see the iconic television program, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer off-screen and on the Bass Concert Hall stage, or make your shopping list and check it twice at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Live music, outdoor movies, and more are also on the agenda. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Character ArtsTexas Performing...
CultureMap Austin
Austin ranks among world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Austin, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study, which also provides definitive proof that we're better than Dallas (not that we needed it). Austin ranks No. 43 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Houston, at No. 42, and Dallas, at No. 47. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one...
Legendary Texas barbecue family returns to their roots with new Lockhart location
One of Texas' multi-generational barbecue families is heading back to their roots, opening a new joint in Lockhart. Terry Black's Barbecue is now cooking at 900 N. Colorado St., in downtown Lockhart. From Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike, and Mark Black, the new outpost will bring brisket, beef ribs, and cold beer back to the family's hometown. “Lockhart was designated the barbecue capital of Texas by the Texas State legislature, so it’s been a dream to come back home and open a Terry Black’s barbecue location there," said Mike Black in a release. "We're excited to get back to where it...
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to Texas in 2023
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival 2.0 tour to three major Texas cities in 2023. Sadly, Austin is not on the list, though we were graced with a gravity-defying performance at ACL Fest 2022, so we must count our blessings. Austinites can catch the tour at San Antonio's Alamodome on Friday, September 25, 2023.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in San Antonio,...
Wrap up your holiday shopping with these can't-fail gift ideas
If you have a wide range of people to shop for this holiday season, you're going to need a lot of gift ideas. Luckily, we've got 'em.From high-tech gadgets to spirits guaranteed to make you feel merry and bright, all the best presents are right here. You might even finish your shopping early this year, which is perhaps the best present of all. Photo courtesy...
Pour more than 200 varieties of whiskey for an unforgettable holiday gift
Give the gift of whiskey this holiday season with tickets to Whiskey Riot, coming to Austin at Distribution Hall on April 8, 2023.From whiskey connoisseurs to the "whiskey curious," everyone is invited to this massive tasting event, which boasts more than 200 varieties of whiskey for attendees to try.All types of whiskey will be available, with representation from the large historic bourbon houses of Kentucky — like Four Roses and Heaven Hill — to local Texas distillers with products made right here in the Lone Star State.The event runs 4-7 pm that Saturday, with VIP ticket-holders gaining early admission for an extra hour of sampling.General admission tickets are $90 and VIP are $160, but early birds can score $85 general admission if purchased before December 31.Grab your tickets here, and delight the whiskey lover in your life this holiday season with a once in a lifetime experience.
SXSW announces first keynote and more featured speakers coming to Austin in 2023
For Austinites, if there's one major milestone that truly puts the pandemic behind us, it's the in-person return of SXSW. We got a taste of it this year with the hybrid online/in-person format, but 2023 will likely be the first festival that truly feels like a "return to normal." And the newly released lineup is definitely something to look forward to. On Tuesday, November 15, SXSW announced the first keynote for the 37th festival, taking place March 10-19, 2023. The 2023 conference will include a keynote address from Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert. Also announced were featured speakers, including New York...
CultureMap Austin
SXSW and Rolling Stone magazine team up for new emerging artist showcase in 2023
Few institutions can curate Austin the way South by Southwest (SXSW) has in its 35 years of programming. Even without the local advantage, Rolling Stone comes close with half a century of experience under its belt. Surprisingly enough, next year will mark the first year the two will enter a formal partnership during the SXSW festival, from March 14-17, 2023.Showcases (accessible to wristband holders and registrants) are standard fare for the musical festival, which allows companies to participate through booking artists, often in micro-festival formats. There are nearly 200 performers already signed on for 2023 showcases. “The Future 20” is...
CultureMap Austin
Austin hospitality team takes over East Riverside space with massive nightclub
NoCo Hospitality (aka the team behind all the glorious irreverence of Higher Ground on Congress) is revitalizing another Austin building. Taking over the former home of LaBare male strip club, Superstition is slated to open later this year. The space at 110 E. Riverside Dr. has long stood empty, but the new tenants will turn the 12,000-square-foot building into an elite nightclub. A November announcement says the club will channel "1970s energy," combining world-class entertainment from DJs and live performances with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces. Once open, Superstition will become the largest dance club in Central Austin....
Draft 'Vision Plan' for Zilker Park unveils land bridge and more possibilities
Austinites are overflowing with opinions about how the city should be evolving, and now they have a chance to apply those thoughts toward the city’s oldest park and most central public space. On November 15, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department released a draft vision plan for the future of Zilker Park, which is open to community comments through January 8, 2023.Officially titled the “draft Zilker Park Vision Plan document and map,” it sounds broad, because it is. The goal of the plan is to “establish a guiding framework for the restoration and future development of Zilker Metropolitan Park,” which...
Austin fashion mogul Kendra Scott teams up with Barbie for hot pink capsule collection
Apart from her iconic jewelry designs, Austin fashion mogul Kendra Scott is known for two things: awesome collaborations and giving back. Her latest collection blends all three, teaming up with fellow female fashion icon, Barbie, on a line of exclusive designs that give back to a cause.Launching Wednesday, November 16, the six-piece Barbie x Kendra Scott capsule draws inspiration from fashion, friendship, and being a force for good. The collaboration comes as both brands celebrate big anniversaries, 20 years for Scott and 60 for Barbie Dreamhouse. Highlights of the collection include two necklaces in elevated plating, two bracelets, and two...
CultureMap Austin
Groundbreaking, gay-canonized filmmaker John Waters knocks over the Christmas tree on Austin tour stop
Another year has gone by under the shrewd gaze of Gay Father Christmas Meltdown, legendary filmmaker John Waters. The iconoclastic, charismatic fast talker made a career out of celebrating extremes (in movies like the shocking Pink Flamingos, and the mostly mainstream Hairspray), ultimately developing the cinematic benchmarks of camp for many admirers, whether they realize it or not. Not for the first time by any stretch, Christmas is Waters’ muse in his annual standup performance, “A John Waters Christmas,” which he's bringing to Austin's Paramount Theatre on December 5.In the same way straight viewers love claiming Die Hard as a...
Wine for the People spreads into new space in Central Austin
One of Texas' most exciting new winemakers is making big moves — figuratively, yes, but also physically, with a relocation to Central Austin this week. Wine for the People, founded by Rae Wilson, is moving from one shared home with C.L. Butaud Wines in Dripping Springs to a new shared space in Central Austin. While C.L. Butaud will remain at its Fitzhugh Road location, Wine for the People will now share a sweet corner of Spread and Co. café at 1601 W 38th St.Located in the Jefferson Square Center at 35th Street and Kerbey Lane, Spread and Co. describes...
Austin airport launches new SkySquad travel assistants in time for the holiday rush
Austinites have lots of holiday travel to make up for this year. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) saw record travel through 2022, and even bigger numbers in October thanks to F1 weekend. As every year’s busiest travel season closes in, AUS has put some new measures in place for getting more people on planes, in less time. SkySquad, an airport assistant service, launches on Monday, November 21, just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush.According to the airport, travelers should plan for a busier terminal than usual from November 18 through November 28. Don’t assume what you did in previous years...
8 things to know in Austin food right now: Hot bar hosts industry night pop-up
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsFamously, the restaurant industry is always battling to keep passion alive and restaurants funded, despite very tricky financial standards. Bar Peached, the cocktail-forward sister eatery to the Peached Tortilla, is hosting an industry night on its usual night off, Monday, November 14. Event curators were given free rein to make any weird drinks they’ve always loved, resulting in an eight-drink special menu featuring items like black pepper...
CultureMap Austin
