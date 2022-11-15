Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
sheltonherald.com
UConn basketball doubleheader at XL Center: Block party, tickets, and what you need to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Both the UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams will play at the XL Center in Hartford for a doubleheader Sunday. The women start things off at 1p.m. against No. 10 NC State, while the men will play...
sheltonherald.com
Yale freshman Joshua Pitsenberger makes immediate impact as Bulldogs prepare for Harvard game
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s not often a freshman gets a spot in the starting lineup. It’s even less often that he puts up appreciable numbers. Freshman running back Joshua Pitsenberger defied the odds and has quickly become one of the big names on the Yale football team's offense.
sheltonherald.com
Memorial services planned for Nick Edwards, Greenwich social worker, educator and meditation leader
GREENWICH — A memorial service will be held later this winter for Charles Nicholas Edwards III, a longtime educator in the mental-health field and a social worker with the town of Greenwich. Edwards, known to friends as "Nick," died Nov. 6 at the age of 76 in Fairfield, Iowa,...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton police lieutenant continues aid for struggling veterans
SHELTON — Robert Kozlowsky is continuing his fight to bring attention to what he calls an epidemic of suicide among military veterans. Kozlowsky, longtime Shelton police lieutenant and board member of Bridgeport-based Homes for the Brave, is once again co-chairing “General Needs 1342 Mission,” the goal of which is to donate 1,342 pairs of boots (22 a day for 61 days over the two months) and 8,030 pairs of socks (22 a day for an entire year) in November and December to those veterans in need from Maine to Washington, D.C.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport
Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
sheltonherald.com
Brakettes manager John Stratton selected for national softball Hall of Fame
For his lifetime in the game, the Stratford Brakettes tried a few times to get manager John Stratton named to USA Softball’s National Hall of Fame. On Saturday, the call came. “It means kind of a lot,” Stratton said.]. “No one respects the game more than I do....
sheltonherald.com
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
sheltonherald.com
CT's first snowfall brings less than 2 inches to Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield counties
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Parts of Connecticut saw a slushy mix of rain and snow fall overnight in the first winter storm of the season. According to the National Weather Service's Boston and New York offices, less than 2 inches fell in Hartford, Tolland, Litchfield and Windham counties.
sheltonherald.com
Little Free Pantry food collection to benefit Shelton families
SHELTON — The Little Free Pantry at Church of the Good Shepherd has been a source of nourishment for many local people since its creation in April. Linda Goodman, the pantry’s administrator and longtime church member, said the reception has been incredible, with people of all ages grabbing everything from pasta and snacks to pet food.
sheltonherald.com
Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton
SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?
American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
sheltonherald.com
Fred Camillo (opinion): We will not kick the can down the road regarding Greenwich's Nathaniel Witherell
The recent news about Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) has again put the old question about whether the town should be in the nursing home business back in the spotlight. As a Townie who’s had many relatives there over the years, as a volunteer, and as a longtime supporter (whether as an Representative Town Meeting member, Connecticut House of Representatives member, or as a private citizen), I always supported the present structure of operations. However, I can understand why there are those who believe TNW should be run by a private entity.
sheltonherald.com
Fairfield TPZ questions proposed outdoor dining regulations
FAIRFIELD — The Town Plan and Zoning Commission needs more information before it expands outdoor dining regulations in town. Town officials are considering an application from the Economic Development Commission to ease regulations and make it easier to allow outdoor dining. "We've have a long history in Fairfield of...
sheltonherald.com
Prosecutor: West Haven man helped cover up brother's fatal hit-and-run in Seymour
DERBY — The brother of a driver accused of killing a Seymour couple in a hit-and-run crash last year has been arrested for intentionally misleading investigators, police said. Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, 31, of West Haven, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and interfering with an officer.
sheltonherald.com
Police: Boy, 16, charged with shooting girl, 15, at New Britain home
NEW BRITAIN — A local teenager was charged with shooting a 15-year-old girl Tuesday evening, police said. New Britain Police were called to a multi-family home on West Pearl Street around 5:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Officers discovered the teenager suffering from a single gunshot wound, Chief Christopher Chute said in a news release Wednesday morning.
sheltonherald.com
Plainfield police: Person killed in Moosup apartment fire
MOOSUP — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex of Gorman Street early Thursday, officials said. Plainfield police said they were called to the Moosup Gardens Apartments for a fire "involving multiple apartment units" around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, police...
sheltonherald.com
Windsor Locks man accused of killing girlfriend's father and hiding body behind couch takes plea deal
WINDSOR LOCKS — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend's father and hiding the body behind a couch in the victim's condominium will be sentenced on Dec. 5 after a plea bargain was reached that will limit his prison time to 25 years. Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie, 27,...
