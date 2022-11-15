ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

sheltonherald.com

Shelton police lieutenant continues aid for struggling veterans

SHELTON — Robert Kozlowsky is continuing his fight to bring attention to what he calls an epidemic of suicide among military veterans. Kozlowsky, longtime Shelton police lieutenant and board member of Bridgeport-based Homes for the Brave, is once again co-chairing “General Needs 1342 Mission,” the goal of which is to donate 1,342 pairs of boots (22 a day for 61 days over the two months) and 8,030 pairs of socks (22 a day for an entire year) in November and December to those veterans in need from Maine to Washington, D.C.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Bringing a smile to the East Side of Bridgeport

Hall Neighborhood House has been a consistent provider of social, child care, youth and senior citizen services on the East Side of Bridgeport for over 135 years. Our goal has always been to listen to our community, provide services that may be unavailable, and be flexible when our community identifies a new need.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Little Free Pantry food collection to benefit Shelton families

SHELTON — The Little Free Pantry at Church of the Good Shepherd has been a source of nourishment for many local people since its creation in April. Linda Goodman, the pantry’s administrator and longtime church member, said the reception has been incredible, with people of all ages grabbing everything from pasta and snacks to pet food.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Zeus, the Bridgeport dog missing for a month, found in Shelton

SHELTON — Renee Horton remembers the anxiety that overcame her as she waited at Shelton Police Headquarters Nov. 9. It was hours before that the Bridgeport resident received a tip that her lost dog, 2-year-old Zeus, a French Bulldog — who had been missing for nearly a month — was at a home in Shelton.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: The Maternal Child Health Division is closed: Now what?

American mothers were dying at the highest rate in the developed world long before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In its wake, pregnant, birthing and postpartum families are navigating the ongoing consequences of financial instability, social isolation, political unrest, child care closures, and health scare spikes. The burden has been relentless, particularly for families living in urban areas like New Haven.
sheltonherald.com

Fred Camillo (opinion): We will not kick the can down the road regarding Greenwich's Nathaniel Witherell

The recent news about Nathaniel Witherell (TNW) has again put the old question about whether the town should be in the nursing home business back in the spotlight. As a Townie who’s had many relatives there over the years, as a volunteer, and as a longtime supporter (whether as an Representative Town Meeting member, Connecticut House of Representatives member, or as a private citizen), I always supported the present structure of operations. However, I can understand why there are those who believe TNW should be run by a private entity.
GREENWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

Fairfield TPZ questions proposed outdoor dining regulations

FAIRFIELD — The Town Plan and Zoning Commission needs more information before it expands outdoor dining regulations in town. Town officials are considering an application from the Economic Development Commission to ease regulations and make it easier to allow outdoor dining. "We've have a long history in Fairfield of...
FAIRFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Prosecutor: West Haven man helped cover up brother's fatal hit-and-run in Seymour

DERBY — The brother of a driver accused of killing a Seymour couple in a hit-and-run crash last year has been arrested for intentionally misleading investigators, police said. Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, 31, of West Haven, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and interfering with an officer.
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Boy, 16, charged with shooting girl, 15, at New Britain home

NEW BRITAIN — A local teenager was charged with shooting a 15-year-old girl Tuesday evening, police said. New Britain Police were called to a multi-family home on West Pearl Street around 5:45 p.m. for a reported disturbance. Officers discovered the teenager suffering from a single gunshot wound, Chief Christopher Chute said in a news release Wednesday morning.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Plainfield police: Person killed in Moosup apartment fire

MOOSUP — One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a townhouse complex of Gorman Street early Thursday, officials said. Plainfield police said they were called to the Moosup Gardens Apartments for a fire "involving multiple apartment units" around 12:40 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, police...
PLAINFIELD, CT

