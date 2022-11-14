Larsa Pippen & Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Confirm Their Relationship

Photo: Getty Images

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship months after they initially denied being involved at all.



According to a report TMZ published on Monday, November 14, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen , 48, and Michael Jordan's son, 31, were seen getting cozy on Miami Beach over the weekend. Photos of the couple show Marcus walking with Larsa with his arm over her. They were also spotted cuddling under an umbrella as they tried to get some shade. Witnesses say they even saw the couple making out at one point, which is a dead giveaway of their relationship.

Larsa and Marcus were first noticed together during an alleged double-date in Miami back in September. At the time, they both denied the claims and said that they were there to dine with friends in their same social circle. That excuse seemed innocent enough until they were spotted out together again. During their Rolling Loud experience in New York, the couple were seen dancing together, hugging and kissing while in the crowd of the festival. At the time, neither Jordan nor Pippen responded to the reports.



Now that it's clear as day that they are a couple, fans are probably wondering what Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan think of the unprecedented match-up. In Netflix's documentary The Last Dance , it seemed as though there was still tension between Jordan and Pippen. So far, neither of them have commented on the latest update on Jordan's son and Pippen's ex.