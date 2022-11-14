ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Larsa Pippen & Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Confirm Their Relationship

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjlRP_0jBcg1Lz00
Photo: Getty Images

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have confirmed that they are in a romantic relationship months after they initially denied being involved at all.

According to a report TMZ published on Monday, November 14, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen , 48, and Michael Jordan's son, 31, were seen getting cozy on Miami Beach over the weekend. Photos of the couple show Marcus walking with Larsa with his arm over her. They were also spotted cuddling under an umbrella as they tried to get some shade. Witnesses say they even saw the couple making out at one point, which is a dead giveaway of their relationship.

Larsa and Marcus were first noticed together during an alleged double-date in Miami back in September. At the time, they both denied the claims and said that they were there to dine with friends in their same social circle. That excuse seemed innocent enough until they were spotted out together again. During their Rolling Loud experience in New York, the couple were seen dancing together, hugging and kissing while in the crowd of the festival. At the time, neither Jordan nor Pippen responded to the reports.

Now that it's clear as day that they are a couple, fans are probably wondering what Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan think of the unprecedented match-up. In Netflix's documentary The Last Dance , it seemed as though there was still tension between Jordan and Pippen. So far, neither of them have commented on the latest update on Jordan's son and Pippen's ex.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Sister Leslie Also Died Under Tragic Circumstances

The music world was rocked by the death of pop star Aaron Carter this weekend, forcing some to reflect on the tragic death of his older sister, Leslie. Leslie Carter followed her older brother Nick Carter into the music industry in the early-2000s, but she passed away in January of 2012 at the age of 25. Her death also contributed to the rift within the Carter family in the years that followed.
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama

While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
NEVADA STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Death Certificate Reveals More Details

Aaron Carter's death certificate has revealed how the late singer was laid to rest. The late singer was cremated by his family, according to documents obtained by TMZ on Nov. 16. The artist's twin sister, Angel Carter, will hold his ashes, according to the legal document, which also disclosed that his mother, Jane Carter, was the first to find out about his death. Despite revealing little new information about Carter's cause of death, the document does disclose a few details. It notes that he worked in the entertainment industry as a musician, never married, and his mother, Jane, was the informant. An official cause of death has not been determined, and more tests are necessary to determine what caused his death. In addition to prescription pills, police reportedly found cans of compressed air at the scene. Throughout his adult life, Carter struggled with substance abuse issues.
LANCASTER, CA
WREG

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

(KTLA) — Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to several news outlets. The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the preteen carved out his own successful recording career in the late 1990s and early 2000s before substance abuse and mental health problems derailed a promising career.
Daily Mail

Aaron Carter's body is taken away after troubled rapper 'was found by house sitter after drowning in bathtub' aged 34 : Distraught baby mama turns up outside his home - just weeks after he sang 'tell my honey I'll be gone'

Aaron Carter, 34, the brother of famed pop icon and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been 'found dead in his bathtub' at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Law enforcement said they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. on Saturday, saying 'a male had drowned in the tub.' They were contacted by a house sitter, who had found his body, the sheriff's department told DailyMail.com.
LANCASTER, CA
The Hollywood Gossip

Southern Charm Shocker Madison LeCroy Marries Brett Randle!!!

Madison LeCroy may or may not have broken up the pending marriage between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez early last year after she confessed to some sort of relationship with the retired baseball star. But one thing is now for certain:. LeCroy has gone ahead with a marriage of her...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
OK! Magazine

Nick Carter Skips First Backstreet Boys Interview Since Brother Aaron's Passing 'For Family Reasons'

Nick Carter has taken time out of promo with The Backstreet Boys to mourn the loss of his younger brother, Aaron Carter. On Friday, November 11, Nick's bandmates made an appearance on British show This Morning to give fans an update about how their absent pal is doing in the wake of his younger sibling's passing. "Of course we are sending all our love to Nick Carter who wasn't able to be there for family reasons as we all know but gave the boys his blessing to go ahead with the interview," host Alison Hammond said before diving into the...
musictimes.com

'Respect Aaron Carter': Late Singer's Managers Fuming Over Book, Album Releases

Aaron Carter's managers are enraged over the disrespectful releases following the singer's untimely death. Following Carter's passing, news about the release of the projects related to him, including the book "Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life" and the album "Blacklisted." The move, unfortunately, got on people's nerves,...
iHeartRadio

Travis Barker Gets Special Birthday Surprise From Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker got a special surprise from his wife Kourtney Kardashian and friends for his birthday this week. The blink-182 drummer turned 47 on Monday, November 14th and the festivities continued well into the week. Kourtney, along with Travis' closest friends and family, threw a surprise birthday party at his favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles called Crossroads Kitchen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy