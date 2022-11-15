One Potential Major Suitor Reportedly Out Of Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes

The Red Sox's chances of signing Bogaerts potentially just slightly increased

It sounds like the Boston Red Sox will have one less team to deal with in the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes.

The Red Sox have failed to come to terms on a long-term deal with the four-time All-Star shortstop and teams have been lining up to try to snatch the 30-year-old away from Boston.

A few teams that have been linked to the shortstop have been the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and the Minnesota Twins along with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox reportedly won't have to worry about the Braves anymore, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“If the Braves cannot keep (Dansby Swanson), they probably will be out of the picture for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Xander Bogaerts," Rosenthal said.

Swanson has been the Braves' shortstop for the last seven years but also is a free agent himself and may not return to Atlanta. The 28-year-old is also expected to command a massive contract along with Bogaerts, but it sounds like if Atlanta isn't willing to pay Swanson, they will not generally spend big at the shortstop position.

While this isn't necessarily the most joy-producing news of all-time, it is one less team the Red Sox have to worry about in regard to signing Bogaerts. While any of the other teams in the market still could offer a deal that Bogaerts couldn't refuse, the Red Sox's chances of re-signing the two-time World Series champion did just slightly increase.

More MLB: Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported News On Red Sox's Offseason Plans