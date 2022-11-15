ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

One Potential Major Suitor Reportedly Out Of Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes

By Patrick McAvoy
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcP6o_0jBcfmWY00

The Red Sox's chances of signing Bogaerts potentially just slightly increased

It sounds like the Boston Red Sox will have one less team to deal with in the Xander Bogaerts sweepstakes.

The Red Sox have failed to come to terms on a long-term deal with the four-time All-Star shortstop and teams have been lining up to try to snatch the 30-year-old away from Boston.

A few teams that have been linked to the shortstop have been the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and the Minnesota Twins along with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox reportedly won't have to worry about the Braves anymore, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

“If the Braves cannot keep (Dansby Swanson), they probably will be out of the picture for Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Xander Bogaerts," Rosenthal said.

Swanson has been the Braves' shortstop for the last seven years but also is a free agent himself and may not return to Atlanta. The 28-year-old is also expected to command a massive contract along with Bogaerts, but it sounds like if Atlanta isn't willing to pay Swanson, they will not generally spend big at the shortstop position.

While this isn't necessarily the most joy-producing news of all-time, it is one less team the Red Sox have to worry about in regard to signing Bogaerts. While any of the other teams in the market still could offer a deal that Bogaerts couldn't refuse, the Red Sox's chances of re-signing the two-time World Series champion did just slightly increase.

More MLB: Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported News On Red Sox's Offseason Plans

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees ‘have interest’ in All-Star left fielder

Will the New York Yankees re-sign Andrew Benintendi?. It would make sense for the Yankees to look to keep an outfield bat. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports, “The Yankees have interest in Andrew Benintendi. But one person questioned whether he’d want to stay in New York.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees great has warning for Aaron Judge — if he leaves

That would seem to be David Cone’s advice to free agent Aaron Judge, who’s a free agent and could bolt this offseason. Cone, a Yankees great and YES Network analyst, said one of the greatest days in his career was when he was traded to the Yankees, landing him back in New York City, which he missed so much.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

Angels could be hinting at looming Shohei Ohtani trade

The Los Angeles Angels promotional giveaways for the 2023 season could include hints that Shohei Ohtani may be traded before the deadline. Will the Angels actually trade Shohei Ohtani in 2023? Fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country are looking for signs wherever they can find them. What...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale

Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again

The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game has a location. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the annual event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Globe Life Field. Manfred made the announcement to the media that the Texas Rangers and their stadium would host the event. The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Read more... The post 2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Yankees 3B Gio Urshela Traded for Second Straight Offseason

Gio Urshela is on the move again. The former Yankees third baseman has been traded for the second consecutive offseason. Urshela is heading to the Los Angeles Angels for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo after one year in Minnesota. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to break the news.
MINNESOTA STATE
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
141
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy