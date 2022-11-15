Brazas BBQ brings the unique flavors of Peru from South America to South Street

Chef Juan Placencia is known here in Philadelphia for his roast chickens ever since he started Brazas BBQ Chicken as a ghost kitchen during the pandemic.

Now, he has a brick-and-mortar location, and his loyal customers are following him to South Street.

Rotisserie chicken is a staple in his native country of Peru, and Chef Juan's method makes a very juicy and flavorful dish. First they brine it, then marinate and finally roast it.

Chef Juan attended The Culinary Institute of America, and has worked in fine-dining around the country.

Now he wants to use his expertise to highlight the cuisine of his culture.

Brazas BBQ Chicken | Facebook

326 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

267-519-8551