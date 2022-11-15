ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brazas BBQ brings the unique flavors of Peru from South America to South Street

 4 days ago

Chef Juan Placencia is known here in Philadelphia for his roast chickens ever since he started Brazas BBQ Chicken as a ghost kitchen during the pandemic.

Now, he has a brick-and-mortar location, and his loyal customers are following him to South Street.

Rotisserie chicken is a staple in his native country of Peru, and Chef Juan's method makes a very juicy and flavorful dish. First they brine it, then marinate and finally roast it.

Chef Juan attended The Culinary Institute of America, and has worked in fine-dining around the country.

Now he wants to use his expertise to highlight the cuisine of his culture.

Brazas BBQ Chicken | Facebook | Instagram

326 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

267-519-8551

Closed Monday-Tuesday

