Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
California store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket shares his plans for $1M bonus
The southern California store owner who sold the Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion earlier this week will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million.
Chinese chip maker fires all American workers: Report
American workers at a Chinese chip maker have been asked to resign from their positions following tighter export controls imposed by Washington.
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
The airline wants to increase the number of premium seats it provides on its planes, but is cutting its highest-price offer: first class.
Woman with child removed from flight after screaming at crew and shoving flight attendant
A woman on a United Airlines flight was met by police on landing after she “shoved” and screamed at staff members while travelling with her child.The incident occurred on United Airlines flight 476 from San Francisco to Chicago on Sunday 13 November, and was recorded by fellow passengers before being posted online.The resulting video shows flight attendants attempting to calm the woman as she screams on the flight, while holding her toddler in her arms.The passenger is said to have told the flight crew that her child “needed to throw up”, and can be heard screaming “Where is it?” in...
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Woman holding child shoves and screams at United Airlines staff on Chicago flight
An angry United Airlines passenger has been filmed screaming at flight attendants as she stands in the aisle while holding a young child.The incident happened while the plane was landing at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on Sunday morning, having departed from San Francisco.In the video, the woman can be seen refusing to sit down during descent, screaming “where is it?” at the staff.Police responded to reports of a “disturbance” on United Flight 476 and escorted the woman from the aircraft after it safely landed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Passenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew memberUkrainian soldiers tie flag to damaged Antonivskiy bridge in Kherson regionMan who lived in Paris airport for 18 years and inspired The Terminal dies
He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?
When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
Plus-Size Woman Defends Not Buying 2 Seats on Airplane: 'Why Should I?'
"All people deserve to be comfortable while flying, not just fat people," Kayla Logan told Newsweek after her TikTok video criticizing seat space went viral.
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
British Airways had to find another plane after a passenger defecated on the floor and smeared feces around the cabin, report says
Emergency services were called after the incident on a Boeing 777 aircraft at Heathrow Airport earlier this month, The Sun reported.
Six people were killed after 2 planes collided mid-air during a Dallas airshow as onlookers were 'bursting into tears': report
The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided mid-air, leaving six people dead, according to reports.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
What Is the Most Luxurious Train Ride in America?
Commuters may think of a train ride as a dull, bare-bones trek on the Long Island Railroad or even an affordable Amtrak trip. Either of these modes of transportation will get you where you're going....
Boeing's new Air Force One jets are so late that the old ones may need to keep flying until 2028, costing taxpayers $340 million: report
Boeing is up to four years behind schedule due to supply chain shortages, labor problems, and quality control issues, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription
All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
Airport Gate Agent Asks Female Pilot in Uniform if She’s a Flight Attendant
Airline pilot uniforms are distinct and they're designed to be instantly recognized by both airport staff and commuters alike. These outfits are usually decorated with pilot's wings and include stripes to indicate different ranks so there's no mistaking who's in charge of commanding a vessel on any given day. Article...
Spirit Airlines Just Made It Harder to Fly
Spirit Airlines is the most barebones way to travel possible. Spirit’s whole pitch is that it will get you where you are going, but it won’t give you anything else. At least, not for free. People love to complain online, and also on “The Daily Show,” that you...
