An angry United Airlines passenger has been filmed screaming at flight attendants as she stands in the aisle while holding a young child.The incident happened while the plane was landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport on Sunday morning, having departed from San Francisco.In the video, the woman can be seen refusing to sit down during descent, screaming "where is it?" at the staff.Police responded to reports of a "disturbance" on United Flight 476 and escorted the woman from the aircraft after it safely landed.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO