Re-released documentary explores unsung Texas musician, plus more San Antonio stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of. What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? This film will tell you.2. New marketplace development set to transform historic downtown New Braunfels site. The new Co-Op Marketplace is coming to historic downtown New Braunfels in 2024 from a group of entrepreneurs who promise to keep it local.3. San Antonio airport lands new Tex-Mex restaurant from celebrated chef. Chef Johnny Hernandez (La Gloria, El Machito, and The Frutería) opened a new restaurant at the San Antonio International Airport this week.4. Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend. The rich culture of Alamo City is on magnificent display, and you don’t want to miss out. 5. Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to San Antonio. Pink will play at the Alamodome in San Antonio on September 25, 2023.
San Antonio Rodeo wrangles even more musical acts for star-studded 2023 lineup
If you weren't already intrigued by the first of two initial lineup announcements for the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, the latest — final — additions are sure to secure your interest in next year's action-packed event.Taking place at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds, the rodeo will run from February 9-26, 2023. Newly announced musical acts include:William Beckmann – Sunday, February 12 at 12 pmRandy Rogers Band (following Ranch Rodeo) – Thursday, February 16 at 7 pmCole Swindell – Tuesday, February 21 at 7 pmTurnpike Troubadours – Wednesday, February 22 at 7 pmFlatland Cavalry – Saturday, February 25...
San Antonio's Mission Marquee Plaza transforms into festive holiday market this weekend
Thanksgiving may still be ahead of us, but it's not too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping list — especially if you're looking to shop local. Thankfully, the City of San Antonio’s World Heritage Office is set to host its sixth annual Holiday Market this Saturday, November 19 from 9 am to 2 pm, part of the 2022 Mission Marquee Plaza’s programming season.“The Mission Marquee Holiday Market, much like the Outdoor Family Film and Cultural programs, is a wonderful community event,” said Colleen Swain, director of the World Heritage Office. “The holiday market is part of...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
The rich culture of Alamo City is on magnificent display, and you don’t want to miss out. Spark your creativity and sense of wonder at the return of the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, or get a glimpse into the artistic traditions of Native American communities at the Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, November 17Copa presents 17th Annual Barbecue & Beaujolais PartySavor the release of this year’s most anticipated Beaujolais Nouveau wines at Copa Wine Bar & Tasting Room....
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to San Antonio
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival 2.0 tour 2023 to San Antonio on Friday, September 25, 2023.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in San Antonio, Pink will also play in Houston on September 27 and Arlington on September 29. All Texas dates — at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp — are post-summer, but who's counting?This will be...
San Antonio's minor league baseball team scores new owners, including Texas sports legends
San Antonio's very own minor league baseball team is back to being locally owned. Designated Bidders LLC has purchased the San Antonio Missions from longtime franchise owner David Elmore of the Elmore Group. Designated Bidders LLC consists of a group of of San Antonio business executives, with notable members including David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, and Henry Cisneros, among others. Ryan Sanders Baseball, an organization founded by MLB Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan, Reid Ryan (who is Ryan Sanders Baseball CEO), and Don Sanders will also join Designated Bidders as owners/operators of the San Antonio Missions, according to a press release.Ryan...
San Antonio airport lands new Tex-Mex restaurant from celebrated chef
No news is good news, but some news is Super Bien, which is also the name of a new concept from chef Johnny Hernandez, opening at the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) on Tuesday, November 15. A partnership with global restaurateur HMSHost, the new outpost is the third SAT restaurant from Hernandez, who has been feeding hungry airport passengers at La Gloria and The Frutería since 2013. The spot is a welcome addition to the busy terminal and will feature Tex-Mex favorites from the chef's San Antonio childhood, such as his signature crispy taco bowls, breakfast tacos, and coffee from Vera Cruz, Mexico. Mexican beers, margaritas, and aguas frescas will be on hand to quench that travel thirst.Local artist Claudio Aguillon will adorn the restaurant with a colorful mural celebrating Día de los Muertos, which Aguillon will paint during the restaurant's grand opening celebration.The celebration kicks off at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 15, with a piñata breaking and food and beverage samples from the airport's newest restaurant.Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., director of airports at San Antonio Airport System, will attend the event, along with Derryl Benton, executive vice president at HMSHost, and chef Hernandez.
San Antonio shines among the top real estate markets to watch in 2023
As we head into 2023, real estate investors and developers should have their sites set on San Antonio.The Urban Land Institute (ULI)'s annual Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, released October 27, names San Antonio among the top 15 U.S. markets to watch in 2023. The report, a joint project between ULI and PricewaterhouseCoopers, "provides an outlook on real estate investment and development trends, real estate finance and capital markets, property sectors, metropolitan areas, and other real estate issues throughout the United States and Canada."It is based on surveys and interviews with real estate industry professionals.After an in-depth analysis, the...
The holidays splash into Sea World San Antonio with parades, parties, puppets, and more
In Texas, we like to claim that everything is bigger here. We also like to compete for biggest of the big, which rings true for Sea World's self-ascribed "biggest Christmas event in Texas," kicking off this week.Starting Thursday, November 10, the marine life park transforms into a holiday wonderland for 42 full days of sparkling lights, holiday festivities, and, of course, tasty seasonal treats. This year also marks the premiere of a new live-action musical, O Wondrous Night, as well as a new Christmas party zone, Snowman Jam. In the former, the Nativity story comes to life through the eyes...
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Fusion sushi spot rolls out new location
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsJapanese fusion spot Yellowfish Sushi rolled out a new location at 7222 Blanco Rd on November 1. The locally owned concept previously branched out with a second location at The Rim before shuttering that outpost in August. The new addition to the family serves a similar menu to the Wurzbach Road original, melding Tex-Mex flair with traditional Japanese preparations.Chicken chain The Cookhouse is nesting in its...
San Antonio Auto & Truck Show cruises back bigger than ever
Live your best Top Gear life with the return of the San Antonio Auto & Truck Show, only in town this weekend at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.The largest showroom in South Texas is back and bigger than ever. Not only will the 2022 San Antonio Auto & Truck Show have a larger assortment of electric vehicles than the show has ever had, but guests can also enjoy a wide array of classic cars, pet adoption opportunities, food trucks, and so much more. Not a car enthusiast? There's a good chance you'll change your mind after attending the San...
Big Bend named 2023 must-see destination, plus more popular San Antonio stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Texas' Big Bend named one of the world's must-see destinations for 2023. The vast natural wonder out in far west Texas landed on National Geographic's list of the top 25 global destinations for 2023.2. San Antonio museum displays Broadway's 'Wicked' best costumes in new exhibition. The McNay Art Museum's newest exhibit displays costume mastermind Susan Hilferty's beautiful Broadway creations.3. San Antonio cozies up as No. 5 best winter travel destination for warm-weather lovers. Texas claimed three of the top 10 "best winter vacation destinations for warm-weather lovers," and San Antonio landed at No. 5.4. San Antonio chef invites locals to explore Europe on guided culinary adventures in 2023. If you've been binging From Scratch lately, these trips are for you.5. Taylor Swift dawns a new era with world tour coming to 2 Texas cities. San Antonio Swifties who are willing to travel should keep their eye on November 18, when tickets for her Arlington and Houston shows go on sale.
San Antonio's Steve McHugh hosts collaborative dinner with Michelin-starred guest chef
If there's anything San Antonio chef Steve McHugh is known for besides his award-winning local restaurants, it's bringing people together. McHugh regularly collaborates with well-known chefs from around the state, country, and the world for exclusive, unique, and (of course) deliciously unforgettable experiences. San Antonians won't want to miss his next event on November 9. Starting at 7 pm , McHugh will host a one-night-only, five-course meal in collaboration with guest chef Periko Ortega. Ortega's award-winning restaurant ReComiendo is considered one of the top 10 restaurants in Spain. According to a release, Ortega's Michelin star came from his time as head pastry chef at Café Paris in Malaga, Spain, and ReComiendo is his "gastronomic temple."McHugh's travels through Spain have provided endless inspiration for both his San Antonio restaurants and his forthcoming Austin concept, Luminaire. The collaborative dinner will showcase the two chef's cooking styles and the distinct, but complementary, flavors of Spain and Texas. With Spanish cheeses, olive oils, and curated wine pairings, the mouthwatering menu features South Texas quail sausage, wild boar shoulder, masa tres leches, and more. The event will take place at Cured in the Pearl, and tickets are available via OpenTable.
16 Veterans Day specials that salute San Antonio military service members
What better way to say, "Thank you for your service," to the military member in your life than with these Veterans Day deals? From restaurants and coffee shops to retailers and exercise classes, we've rounded up the best Veterans Day discounts for those that have served and continue to serve our nation. The below discounts are all applicable to military veterans and active duty service members with valid ID. Bombshells Restaurant and Bar Bombshells will provide one free entree for veterans dining in, as well as a 20 percent discount off everything else on their order. Family members dining with veterans will also...
Healthy grocery chain sprouts new location for San Antonio's Far West Side
The weekend of November 11-13 will be a special time for San Antonio fans of Sprouts Farmers Market. The Phoenix-based grocery chain focused on natural and organic foods will open a third San Antonio store at 7 am on November 11 at 9702 Texas Highway 151 on the city’s Far West Side.San Antonio District 4 City Councilwoman Adriana Rocha-Garcia will kick off grand opening festivities with a 6:45 am ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a news release. Grand opening activities will include live music, children’s games, and chances to win prizes throughout the weekend.On November 11, store visitors may get samples...
Beat the crowds for a weekday jaunt through Wurstfest
San Antonians could stop by their favorite after-work haunts for happy hour this week, but New Braunfels, a relatively short drive away, can offer a lot more.Wurstfest is in full swing again, coming out of its first weekend of 2022 festivities. This year’s fest runs from November 4-13, spreading that massive population influx across two weekends, and shorter days in between. Sweetening the pot, admission is free from Monday to Thursday.Realistically, although the German food is at least half the draw, Wurstfest could be called Bierfest with the sheer volume of beers it serves. And they’re not expecting too many...
River Walk hotel swoons with romantic tango series this November
The last tango in San Antonio has not yet been danced, as the ballroom series returns to Hotel Valencia Riverwalk. The ornate riverside hotel offers an annual “Tango in the Courtyard” series, now in its third year, aiming for romance above all.Weekends in November bring professional tango dancers to the courtyard, an intimate, old world space surrounded by arches, plants, and a decorative waterfall. This ticketed event offers an excuse to visit the hotel as a non-guest, enjoying the atmosphere even without an overnight stay. (Those who do decide to stay overnight may watch from their courtyard balcony if they...
Entertainment chain Main Event serves up new restaurant at San Antonio locations
Main Event, the entertainment chain known for its arcade games, sports, and prizes, can’t resist adding even more to its roster. With two San Antonio-area locations (one on North Loop 1604 East and one on TX-151), the games are still the main event, but now dinner is taken care of too — not just a few items at a concession window, but a full restaurant called Family Kitchen that boasts “nearly 50 new and unique menu items.”These items start with the standard arcade food staples — burgers, sandwiches, pizza — but Family Kitchen applies its own spins for a more...
Disney debuts immersive, family-friendly experience in San Antonio in 2023
A family-friendly immersive experience is coming to San Antonio in 2023. From the same team that brought Immersive Van Gogh to cities around the world, Lighthouse Immersive is bringing Disney classics to life, including The Lion King, Aladdin, and newer favorites such as Encanto, Frozen, and more."Like so many of us, I have a life-long love of Disney films,” said Lighthouse Immersive founder Corey Ross in a release. “I’ve grown up with them since childhood and so has my family. The work lends itself brilliantly to the immersive experience and I am confident this program will give our guests the...
San Antonio community garden grows with new farmers market and tree giveaway
A community garden organization in San Antonio’s East Side will celebrate Texas Arbor Day the first weekend of November with a mass tree planting and giveaway and by launching a new farmers market.While many communities nationwide observe Arbor Day in the spring, Texas offers its version of Arbor Day on November 4, when the weather is more optimal for planting and sustaining, organizers say. In honor of Texas Arbor Day, San Antonio nonprofit Gardopia Gardens will expand its tree planting initiative this year with a goal of planting 1,000 fruit and other trees on 100 sites citywide. Planting will officially...
