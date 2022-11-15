ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian struck by drunken driver in Brooklyn dies after clinging to life for 10 days

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

A 48-year-old man struck by a drunken driver in Brooklyn died after clinging to life for 10 days, police said Tuesday.

Jamel Finney was crossing Fulton St. midblock near Franklin Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 when he was struck by a westbound 2021 Ford Escape, according to cops.

Medics rushed him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn Methodist, where he died 10 days later.

Finney lived in Crown Heights, about a dozen blocks from where he was struck, cops said.

The SUV driver, Tanaisa Canhigh, who also lives in Crown Heights, remained at the scene and was taken into custody. The next day, cops charged her with vehicular assault and drunken driving.

She was released without bail after being arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court. None of the charges were bail eligible, court officials said.

Canhigh, 29, could face upgraded charges in the wake of Finney’s death.

