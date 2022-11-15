Read full article on original website
Illinois Superintendent of Education to retire
CHICAGO (WICS) — State officials are looking for a new person to head up the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala announced on November 18 her plans to retire next year. “Dr. Ayala represents the highest level of dedication to public service,...
Push to allow Native Americans to wear regalia during graduations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Members of the state's Native American community partnered with state lawmakers to address issues impacting indigenous people. Plans to introduce legislation to guarantee that native youth can wear cultural regalia during their high school graduation were announced. This comes after an Evanston Township student was...
Writing to raise spirits of Illinois veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois residents are being asked to show their support for the state's many veterans. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) launched a letter-writing campaign, Operation Rising Spirit, this week. The hope is to help raise the spirits of the veterans at state veterans'...
Illinois unemployment rate up in October
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Thursday that unemployment has increased. Officials say the unemployment rate has increased by 0.1% point to 4.6%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 3,600 in October. In October, the industry with the largest over-the-month gains in employment...
Recreational marijuana could cause issues for Kirksville schools
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Legal sales of cannabis are expected to start in February in Missouri. Last week, Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote, but some Heartland community members are concerned about how this could affect the schools. Missouri officials still haven't released any public details about how...
DHS held in contempt of court over inmate transfers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) is now being held in contempt of court in Sangamon County. According to court documents, DHS was ordered by the courts to take custody of a county jail inmate found unfit to stand back on September 8. The...
Philly DA Larry Krasner impeached, opening door to possible removal from office
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner could face removal from office after he was impeached by a Republican-led Pennsylvania House of Representatives this week. The effort to impeach Krasner began back in July when House Speaker Bryan Cutler appointed five state legislators to investigate Krasner’s office for...
'Smishing' the latest texting scam agencies warning Iowans about
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's credit union industry is warning everyone of a spike in texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. Known as “smishing,” these fraudulent text messages appear to be from a consumer’s financial institution and try to trick them into revealing their account number or other personally identifiable information.
IDOT prepares drivers for winter weather
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) held a press conference on Wednesday about preparing the roads for winter. This year's winter campaign is "Winter Weather, Get it Together." "Keeping roads clear and safe takes a great deal of work before, during, and after major winter weather events. It’s something we...
Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
Abuse of 3-year-old reported to DCFS week before death
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know that a week before a 3-year-old died, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was made aware of possible abuse. On October 20, police say Ashley Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles when she threw 3-year-old Hunter...
Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
