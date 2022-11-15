ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Illinois Superintendent of Education to retire

CHICAGO (WICS) — State officials are looking for a new person to head up the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala announced on November 18 her plans to retire next year. “Dr. Ayala represents the highest level of dedication to public service,...
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

Push to allow Native Americans to wear regalia during graduations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Members of the state's Native American community partnered with state lawmakers to address issues impacting indigenous people. Plans to introduce legislation to guarantee that native youth can wear cultural regalia during their high school graduation were announced. This comes after an Evanston Township student was...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Writing to raise spirits of Illinois veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois residents are being asked to show their support for the state's many veterans. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) launched a letter-writing campaign, Operation Rising Spirit, this week. The hope is to help raise the spirits of the veterans at state veterans'...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Illinois unemployment rate up in October

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Thursday that unemployment has increased. Officials say the unemployment rate has increased by 0.1% point to 4.6%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 3,600 in October. In October, the industry with the largest over-the-month gains in employment...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Recreational marijuana could cause issues for Kirksville schools

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Legal sales of cannabis are expected to start in February in Missouri. Last week, Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote, but some Heartland community members are concerned about how this could affect the schools. Missouri officials still haven't released any public details about how...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
khqa.com

DHS held in contempt of court over inmate transfers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) is now being held in contempt of court in Sangamon County. According to court documents, DHS was ordered by the courts to take custody of a county jail inmate found unfit to stand back on September 8. The...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

'Smishing' the latest texting scam agencies warning Iowans about

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's credit union industry is warning everyone of a spike in texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. Known as “smishing,” these fraudulent text messages appear to be from a consumer’s financial institution and try to trick them into revealing their account number or other personally identifiable information.
IOWA STATE
khqa.com

IDOT prepares drivers for winter weather

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) held a press conference on Wednesday about preparing the roads for winter. This year's winter campaign is "Winter Weather, Get it Together." "Keeping roads clear and safe takes a great deal of work before, during, and after major winter weather events. It’s something we...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Woman accused of killing 3-year-old has extensive DCFS history

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The woman accused of killing a 3-year-old Macoupin County boy has an extensive history with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Ashley Bottoms is charged with involuntary manslaughter. She's accused of killing Hunter Lee Drew on October 20, which is less than...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Abuse of 3-year-old reported to DCFS week before death

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know that a week before a 3-year-old died, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was made aware of possible abuse. On October 20, police say Ashley Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles when she threw 3-year-old Hunter...
CARLINVILLE, IL
khqa.com

Police seeking information on 2019 cold case death

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Jacksonville Police Department continues to investigate a death from 2019. We're told that 19-year-old Maurice Cunningham, of Streator, was a student at MacMurray College. Around 11:38 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2019, he was found wounded inside his residence at 618 Jordan in Jacksonville. Cunningham...
JACKSONVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy