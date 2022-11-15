ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

No water or heat reported at Sweet Briar College

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students at Sweet Briar College have been dealing with a cold weather nightmare: no running water and heat. Because of this, the college was forced to close for Thanksgiving Break two days early, encouraging all who are able, to leave campus. Natania Jones, a...
SWEET BRIAR, VA
WSET

Danville police to host annual Thanksgiving food giveaway at new HQ

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The annual Thanksgiving food giveaway by the Danville Police Department will take place again this year--this time at the new headquarters. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and DPD has instructions for people who would like to take part. the giveaway will...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

HumanKind's Turkey Trot gearing up for 34th race

Lynchburg, Va. — It's a very important Thanksgiving tradition in our community. This week volunteers are busy stuffing 3,000 bags for the Lynchburg Turkey Trot. A drive-thru packet pickup is Friday, November 18, and Wednesday, November 23 from 12 to 6 p.m. at HumanKind on 1903 HumanKind Way off VES Road.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman

Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Cool Tech Toys You'll Want Under the Tree

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Who doesn't want a tech toy under the Christmas tree this year? There are so many good options out there. Emily talked to the experts to find out which ones will be the hottest trends this year.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Jubilee Center members react to shooting next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since October 30, there have been 9 shootings in Lynchburg and after this string of violent shootings in Hill City, the fear is real. "It's scary seeing how many things are just like, piling up on top of each other," Samantha Ackley, an LU student and volunteer at the Jubilee Center said.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Danville fire crews fighting massive blaze at Blue Ridge Fiberboard

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Fire crews in are working to extinguish a massive fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville. The Danville Fire Dept. is reporting a significant amount of smoke in the area. The fire is burning in a debris pile of waste products and no buildings are involved.
DANVILLE, VA

