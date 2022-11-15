Read full article on original website
No water or heat reported at Sweet Briar College
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Students at Sweet Briar College have been dealing with a cold weather nightmare: no running water and heat. Because of this, the college was forced to close for Thanksgiving Break two days early, encouraging all who are able, to leave campus. Natania Jones, a...
Beautiful Christmas Decor & Gifts Await at Paisley Gifts & Stationery
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are so many beautiful Christmas items at Paisley Gifts & Stationery. From ornaments to figurines to cards, you'll find something for everyone. Emily got to go inside and check it all out.
500K+ funding for Rustburg's Harvest Outreach Center will help youth mental health efforts
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $507,900 in federal funding for Harvest Outreach Center in Rustburg to help young Virginians access mental health services. Following an increased demand for mental health services during the pandemic, the senators said the funding...
Why Virginia law makes it hard for adoptees to get information about their birth parents
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WSET) — From his ordinary house in Madison Heights, Jim Peters has embarked on a not-so-ordinary journey. "I’ve had it in the back of my mind for probably 40 or 50 years," Peters said. What Jim Peters has thought about all those years is that...
Firefighters in Botetourt Co. emphasize best practices when driving near traffic incidents
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS is emphasizing the best practices when driving by a traffic incident. Firefighters are advising parents to teach their children about the "Slow Down and Move Over" practice when they drive near a traffic incident, firefighters said.
Danville police to host annual Thanksgiving food giveaway at new HQ
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The annual Thanksgiving food giveaway by the Danville Police Department will take place again this year--this time at the new headquarters. The giveaway will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and DPD has instructions for people who would like to take part. the giveaway will...
In place of a game, community will gather to mourn, pray for UVA shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Saturday, students at the University of Virginia should be waking up, making breakfast, and preparing for their final home game of the season against Coastal Carolina at Scott Stadium. Instead, a community in grieving will join together at John Paul Jones Arena at 3:30...
Home catches fire in Bedford, crews site smoke detector for saving lives of family, pets
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department says a smoke detector may be the reason a family and their pets are alive following a blaze at a home on Friday morning. The department, along with Company 5 (Forest), BCoFR Medic 14-1, and Ambulance 14 were dispatched to the 1100-block of Shiloh Lane for the report of a basement fire.
Iron & Ale plans memorial for shooting victim, announces return to business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Following the deadly shooting of a member of the Iron & Ale family, the restaurant took to social media on Wednesday to share its thoughts and make some announcements for the community. This comes after last Friday's tragic shooting of 28-year-old Tyler Johnson inside the...
HumanKind's Turkey Trot gearing up for 34th race
Lynchburg, Va. — It's a very important Thanksgiving tradition in our community. This week volunteers are busy stuffing 3,000 bags for the Lynchburg Turkey Trot. A drive-thru packet pickup is Friday, November 18, and Wednesday, November 23 from 12 to 6 p.m. at HumanKind on 1903 HumanKind Way off VES Road.
Danville Utilities sued by Pittsylvania County woman
Danville, Va. (WSET) — Cindy Dean, a Pittsylvania County woman, is taking on Danville Utilities after she said their crews damaged her property and endangered her animals. "They cut the power, they took apart the meter, and they cut the line going into the side of the house," Dean said. "With them doing that I was unable to put the line back up because they wanted me to upgrade everything."
Amherst Middle and Central Elementary closed Friday for water issues
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Both Amherst Middle School and Central Elementary School with be closed Friday, November 18 for repairs. According to Chief Operations Officer Tim Hoden, the schools will be closed due to water issues.
Someone taking pictures of your home? Don't be alarmed, City of Danville says
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville doesn't want folks to panic if they see vehicles driving through their neighborhoods taking photos. The City said the Real Estate Assessment Division of the Finance Department is in the process of updating its photographic database. City employees in vehicles marked...
Memorial service plans announced, UVA invites review of interaction with the suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The University of Virginia community is continuing to grieve following the deadly on-campus shooting that took place on Sunday evening. The shooting claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, as well as injuring two others, Michael Hollins Jr. and Marlee Morgan.
Two-car crash in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was a two-car motor vehicle crash on Friday in Rustburg. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash on Suburban Road and Brookwood Drive. When units arrived they found both vehicles still in the roadway, firefighters said. According to firefighters, both drivers...
City council members volunteer at Lynchburg Daily Bread
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Several state and local officials volunteered at Lynchburg Daily Bread Friday morning. The Daily Bread serves 500-600 hot meals every day and is raising awareness for the food insecurity needs in our community,. Among those serving on Friday were Delegate Wendell Walker, City Council Member...
Cool Tech Toys You'll Want Under the Tree
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Who doesn't want a tech toy under the Christmas tree this year? There are so many good options out there. Emily talked to the experts to find out which ones will be the hottest trends this year.
Jubilee Center members react to shooting next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Since October 30, there have been 9 shootings in Lynchburg and after this string of violent shootings in Hill City, the fear is real. "It's scary seeing how many things are just like, piling up on top of each other," Samantha Ackley, an LU student and volunteer at the Jubilee Center said.
UVA shooting suspect was on staff at Boys & Girls Club, club speaks out
CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday three people died and two were injured at a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia. In court on Wednesday, the man accused of committing the murders said he worked at the Boys & Girls Club, and the club confirmed he was staff on Thursday.
Danville fire crews fighting massive blaze at Blue Ridge Fiberboard
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Fire crews in are working to extinguish a massive fire at Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville. The Danville Fire Dept. is reporting a significant amount of smoke in the area. The fire is burning in a debris pile of waste products and no buildings are involved.
