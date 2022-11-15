Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Swedish Fintech, Dreams, Establishes a New B2B Entity to Focus on Expanding Its Engagement Banking Offering to Banks Worldwide
Dreams AB, the financial wellbeing platform and leader in engagement banking solutions, announces the establishment of a new entity, Dreams Technology (www.dreamstech.com), reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into the B2B space. Having initially launched as a B2C money-saving app in the Nordics in 2016 – where it has helped...
ffnews.com
Coinbase introduces Easy Bank Transfers for UK users
Coinbase has today announced the launch of Easy Bank Transfers, making it one of the first major crypto platforms to offer rapid, Open Banking powered payments. Users can now link their bank account directly to Coinbase and begin making near instant deposits, securely, and without the need to manually enter their bank account details. The move is expected to significantly reduce the risk of errors and failed payments that arise from manual data entry, save time, and provide Coinbase customers with an overall more convenient way to move their funds.
ffnews.com
iBanFirst announces closing of acquisition of Cornhill, the UK-based FX provider
Global financial services provider, iBanFirst, announces today the closing of its acquisition of Cornhill, a UK-based FX provider. The announcement follows the authorisation of the acquisition by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The acquisition will help iBanFirst accelerate its international development in the UK. In the coming months, Cornhill’s clients...
ffnews.com
Worldline extends partnership with BR-DGE to further enhance merchants payment capabilities
Leading payment orchestration provider BR-DGE has today extended its partnership with Worldline, announcing that Worldline’s new global acquiring capabilities have joined BR-DGE’s Partnership Program. Led by Brian Coburn, BR-DGE’s platform promises to revolutionise online payments for merchants by offering a universe of payment options via a single point...
ffnews.com
PayPoint and ClearBank Win Prestigious Accolade at Payment Awards 2022 for Social Inclusion Project of the Year
Digital payments experts PayPoint and ClearBank, the enabler of accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions, have been applauded for their success in implementing a vital social inclusion project in partnership with the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) at the Payment Awards 2022. PayPoint and ClearBank joined...
ffnews.com
LHV UK joins TIPS to improve access to instant Euro payments
LHV UK, a leading banking services provider to over 200 fintech companies, joined the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system to improve access to real-time Euro payments in countries where the scheme is not yet widely accepted. Despite the Single Euro Payment Area (SEPA) Instant scheme launching in 2017, only...
ffnews.com
Tink Strengthens Payments Team With Four New Key Hires
Tink, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has made four strategic hires to bolster its expanding London-based payments team. Andrew Boyajian joins Tink as Head of Variable Recurring Payments (VRP), to turbocharge the next phase of Tink’s market leading VRP developments. Previously, Andrew led product commercialisation of emerging payments and fintechs for Wholesale Payments at J.P. Morgan in the US. Andrew spent five years as Head of Banking, North America for Wise and also served as Director of International and Payments for Kickstarter.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Building Up and Out” – Ian Rand, Monument in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UK neobank Monument took a highly targeted approach at its launch in 2021, but that’s laid the foundations for a much bigger structure, as new CEO Ian Rand explains. The cost-of-living crisis continues to grip the UK as inflation, which entered double digits for the first time in 40 years in July, eats away at people’s hard-earned cash.The Bank of England’s successive interest rate rises should be welcome news to savers if lenders pass them on – and in good time. But they’re causing chaos in the property market with the cost of borrowing soaring and lenders playing hokey-cokey with deals – 40 per cent of products were withdrawn in a matter of days and replaced with less generous offers as lenders struggled to keep up with financial markets in October.
ffnews.com
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Infrastructure Relies on Data Quality
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sat down with Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, to discuss the changing role of the data scientist and the increased appetite for AI functionalities. For Sharma, data management and quality must be a priority for businesses if they what their data scientists to build infrastructure that can facilitate AI and cloud capabilities.
ffnews.com
Plum Ranked no.1 Fastest Growing Fintech in the UK in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50
Smart money app Plum today announces that it ranked no.1 among fintechs and no.5 overall in the 2022 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. Plum grew 7,735 percent...
ffnews.com
iGTB’s Uppili Srinivasan on ‘Platformification’ in Commercial Banking
At Sibos 2022, we sat down with Uppili Srinivasan, the President and COO of Intellect Design Arena Ltd, to discuss the Consumerisation of Commercial Banking and the trends that stem from it. iGTB offers banks and FIs a digital platform to carry out a suite of financial services – for Srinivasan, platform fiction gives banks the ability to pick and choose digital capabilities that they can utilise to enact their high-volume payments – friction-free and in real time.
ffnews.com
FINTECH Circle’s Susanne Chishti on Why Underdogs Need a Voice
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, have Susanne Chishti, the CEO of FINTECH Circle, to talk to us about the company’s famous FINTECH book series and the importance of bringing experts from all corners of the industry together to build something truly revolutionary. For the series, Chishti did not focus on the loudest voices in fintech, but the most game-changing – no matter how new or out there the ideas, the book series was designed so that all players have the space to express their innovations.
ffnews.com
Stubben Edge Welcomes Employee Benefits Platform Ben to Its Network
Stubben Edge is excited to announce the newest addition to its Appointed Representative (AR) network, an employee benefits platform Ben. The rapidly growing network now boasts several outstanding ARs, connecting likeminded and complementary organisations in their mission to provide outstanding financial and insurance services. As a Stubben Edge Appointed Representative, Ben can access various forms of support, including risk, compliance, capacity and access to a range of competitive new insurance products.
ffnews.com
RBC launches Swift Go, a new way to make fast, secure, cost-effective cross-border payments
In today’s global economy, business has no borders, and Canadian companies are increasingly relying on and expecting frictionless international payments in order to succeed. To address this growing need, RBC today launched Swift Go, a new solution that enables Canadian businesses to send cross-border payments of up to $10,000 in foreign currencies with speed, security, predictability and efficiency. Implemented in collaboration with J.P. Morgan and Swift, RBC is the first Canadian financial institution to introduce this capability for its business clients.
ffnews.com
Money20/20’s Sanjib Kalita on Why the Caribbean is a Fintech Hub to be Reckoned with
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Sanjib Kalita, the Editor-in-Chief of Money20/20 and CEO of guppy.ai, to discuss the fintech opportunities in the Caribbean and the openness to learn at the event. For Kalita, regulators are focused on technology innovation and how it can benefit their economy – the businesses and technologists in this region welcome fintech with open arms and are willing to try out new and experimentative solutions to prove that.
ffnews.com
Flutterwave and World Record Holder, Tobi Amusan Collaborate to Launch $end Mobile for the African Diaspora
Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today unveiled $endmobile, an app to facilitate faster and easier transfer of funds from the diaspora to the African continent. Flutterwave also signed Tobi Amusan, the Nigeria-born 100m Hurdles Women’s World Record Holder as $endmobile’s Ambassador; a decision the company says is due to their similarity in speed and resilience.
ffnews.com
Abdul Naushad on Embedded Finance and its Role in B2B Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Buckzy‘s Abdul Naushad on the changes in B2B payments, and the role embedded finance plays in its evolution. For Naushad, financial services are becoming increasingly embedded, and this will become more lucrative when introduced in CBP.
ffnews.com
The Evolution of On-Demand Liquidity: Corporate Adoption of Crypto-Enabled Payments
The challenges associated with cross-border payments are well known, but these challenges are not relegated to financial institutions (FIs) like banks and payment service providers (PSPs). In a hyper-global and ever-connected world, the need for cross-border payments is on the rise, with an estimated $156t worth of cross-border payment flows in 2022 alone.
ffnews.com
Temenos Hits Milestone of 850 Clients on its Digital Banking Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
ffnews.com
Reale Group Chooses Fabrick to Optimise the Management of Insurance Premium Payments
Fabrick, an international Open Finance provider, and Reale Group, a leading European insurance group, are delighted to announce a new partnership. This partnership will help optimise insurance premium payments whilst also making Fabrick’s Open Finance platform available to a network of more than 700 Reale Mutua and Italiana Assicurazioni agencies, as well as to Blue Assistance, which are all part of Reale Group.
Comments / 0