ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Lindsay Lohan Reveals Snarky Comment She Made to Former Disney CEO When He Asked Where Her Twin Was at ‘The Parent Trap’ Premiere

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mLT3_0jBcf35E00

Today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show swapped out one acting icon for another. With Drew Barrymore taking another day off from her daytime talk show, Ross Mathews held down the fort as he interviewed Lindsay Lohan about her return to the screen in Netflix ‘s Falling for Christmas and reflected on the classics that made her a global sensation in the early 2000s.

While she became a teenage star in hits like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls , Lohan’s acting career first took off when she played the part of two twins in the beloved 1998 movie The Parent Trap . The movie followed two identical sister who switch places after meeting at a summer camp and realizing that their parents separated and split custody, never introducing either girl to their sibling.

Looking back at her audition with her movie dad Dennis Quaid, Lohan remembered being “so excited.”

“I feel like when I was younger and acting, I had no nerves at all, whatsoever,” she told Mathews. “I think as you get older and then you get on set, I get really nervous every day the first day of shooting now. It’s good nerves but then I had no nerves.”

Even to this day, not everyone quite understands the movie magic behind one person playing two characters — especially characters who have so many scenes together — and Mathews asked Lohan if people thought she was really a twin after The Parent Trap premiered.

Lohan confirmed that yes, some people thought she had an identical sister, and even Michael Eisner, who was the CEO of Disney at the time, asked her where her twin was at the movie premiere. Lohan, an icon from the very start, had an epic response to the exec as a 12-year-old.

“He was like, ‘Where’s your twin?’ I was like, ‘I don’t have a twin. You should’ve paid me double,'” Lohan told Mathews. “I’ll never forget that. I actually said that.”

To celebrate Lohan’s long-awaited return to acting, or as Mathews called it, the “Lohan-aissance,” check out her movie Falling for Christmas on Netflix.

Plus, don’t forget to tune into The Drew Barrymore Show on weekdays at 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS.

Comments / 49

YoGuero
3d ago

She changed her life around and has continued to stay strong even with all the critical judgments. Nice to see a story of success in recovery instead of the usual sudden death. Congratulations!

Reply
37
Dawn Zelck
3d ago

None of us have walked in her shoes. The pressure of fame at a young age can really mess kids up. She took a bad path, but she’s trying to move forward positively. As far as the comment, she’s not wrong. Disney treats these actors terrible.

Reply(1)
16
MK
3d ago

Listen, yes she’s had her issues but her pure self is an acting genius. She’s soooooo talented. She tried music out and idk why it didn’t work out but she had great stage presence and good vocals

Reply(1)
8
Related
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was Famous: They Just Thought She Was ‘Family’

“We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this. It’s Sunday,” Ryan Reynolds said during the Nov. 7 episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Host Jess Cagle asked how Ryan, 46, and Blake Lively‘s daughters – Inez, Betty, and James Reynolds – reacted to Taylor Swift’s new album, in reference to Blake, 35, and Ryan’s friendship with the “Anti-Hero” singer. “We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a, a full dance number set to Midnights… swear words included,” said the Spirited star.
TODAY.com

George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred

George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
Cinemablend

After Britney Spears Said She Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Posting Too Much On Instagram, She’s Dropped 8 Posts In 2 Days

There aren’t many celebrities on social media who post as candidly or as often as Britney Spears. The beloved pop star shares everything from fun dancing videos to deeply personal reflections on her time under a conservatorship, as well as some content that's a bit more adult. Now and again, however, fans can get on her a bit about updating everyone too often. That backlash led the singer to admit she felt “embarrassed” about posting “too much.” Many fans thought that might mean we’d hear less from Spears in the immediate future. Nope.
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Confesses She Likes To Wear “Large Underwear” on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I Have Obviously No Sexuality Going on in My Life”

It’s been less than two weeks since Drew Barrymore revealed that “it’s been a while” since she last bought underwear and that she goes “for real comfort” when referring to the size of said underwear. However, the talk show host is now opening up about something else in a similar category that has her all excited — compression socks.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
TODAY.com

Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview

Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Decider.com

Bizarre Video Of Heavily Bandaged Jay Leno Airs On ‘Inside Edition’

Jay Leno is expected to make a full recovery after the comedian was badly burned when a car erupted in his garage last weekend. In some truly bizarre new footage that aired on last night’s Inside Edition, Leno is seen recovering in a hyperbaric chamber at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he’s been undergoing treatment since being admitted on Sunday (Nov. 13).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tyla

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
Decider.com

Decider.com

47K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy