102.5 KISS FM

An Open Letter Of Appreciation To Lubbock Retail Workers

The holidays can be rough on everyone, especially retail workers. I wanted to take a second to thank you guys for everything you do. It's not easy to put up with entitled customers, products on backorder, restocking your shelves over and over during your shift, and doing it all with a smile on your face.
102.5 KISS FM

Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa

As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
102.5 KISS FM

There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season

The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
102.5 KISS FM

Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock

Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
102.5 KISS FM

Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?

Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
102.5 KISS FM

Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race

Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
102.5 KISS FM

Sonic Now Has Hard Ice Tea And Hard Slushes!

Does this mean your carhop can bring you a boozy Oceanwater?. The real answer is no. Apparently, this has been going on for a while as well. Sonic does have a full line of branded alcoholic drinks and I must say they sound more than yummy. The hard seltzer flavors include sweet tea, cherry lime, orange pineapple, original limeade, melon medley, mango-guava, classic lemonade, and YES! the aforementioned ocean water.
102.5 KISS FM

The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

