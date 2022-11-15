Read full article on original website
Related
Have You Ever Been To ‘Wine-O Bingo’ At This Lubbock Winery?
Bingo is fun and all, but bingo + wine sounds like my kind of night. I was scrolling through Lubbock In The Loop's event calendar this morning and came across something that looks WAY too much fun. It looks like it's time to round up my favorite pals for a night of Wine-O Bingo.
Lubbock’s Mama Josie’s Finishes Its Upgrade & It’s Beautiful
We all know and love Josie's, no matter if it's for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Well, one location might look a little different than we are used to. Back in June, Wes told us about the upgrades that were going on at Josie's. It first started when they were going to add a second floor but we weren't expecting all these changes.
The Most Pathetic Night of My Life: Lubbock DJ’s First Night in New Apartment
If I could've taken a snapshot of this one moment of my life, I could have framed it in a museum and displayed it as one of the most depressing sights in human existence. Well, it wasn't that depressing when compared to the some of the things people are forced to go through these days, but you get my point.
Don’t Miss Out On These Lubbock Thanksgiving Events
If you are looking to do some stuff to get you in the holiday spirit you have come to the right place. These are all the events happening in November you don't want to miss out on. Lubbock November Thanksgiving Events 2022. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
An Open Letter Of Appreciation To Lubbock Retail Workers
The holidays can be rough on everyone, especially retail workers. I wanted to take a second to thank you guys for everything you do. It's not easy to put up with entitled customers, products on backorder, restocking your shelves over and over during your shift, and doing it all with a smile on your face.
Grant a Seniors Wish Through Meals on Wheels’ Annual Secret Santa
As we get closer towards Thanksgiving this month that just means we are only getting closer to Christmas. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels is holding their annual Senior Secret Santa programs for a third year in a row. This year Lubbock Meals on Wheels has had over 800 clients turn in a wish list of what they need, or want, just in time for the holiday season.
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock
Black Friday is still a week away, but some businesses are already starting their sales. Whether your looking for gifts, appliances, or just looking to save some cash, here are 10 businesses here in Lubbock that are doing early Black Friday deals. Early Black Friday Deals Available in Lubbock. Here...
Is A Beloved Lubbock Radio Personality Near Death?
Actually, No. Because he isn't beloved. All this week, I have been down and out with what doctors and experts would commonly call, "crud". That old enemy of productivity and harbinger of doom. Yep, I feel like crap. In case you are wondering, or in full on panic mode, here...
Texas Tech Needs Your Dog to Participate in Their First Ever Halftime Corgi Race
Texas Tech athletics has officially announced that they will be hosting their first ever corgi race during this year’s basketball season. The race will take place during half time at the Red Raider Basketball game on January 3rd against the Kansas City Jayhawks. Of course, in order to put on a corgi race, they need corgis. So, Texas Tech is asking the people of Lubbock to register their corgis for a chance to compete.
Here’s The Real Unsung Hero Of The Lubbock Food Scene
You might not realize it, but Lubbock has a pretty good food scene. Now, some of you "foodies" (and if you call yourself a "foodie" you can just stop reading now) might disagree with me over the tastes and flavors of Lubbock, but leave for a bit and you'll find out.
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
Lubbock’s Dillard’s Department Stores Will Undergo Move in South Plains Mall
Lubbock's Dillard's Department Stores (6002 Slide Road, South Plains Mall) will both move into the former Sears location inside South Plains Mall, converging both the Men's and Women's locations into one large flagship store, according to a Press Release issued by PRNewswire today (November 15, 2022). The former Sears location...
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
Hey Lubbock! Puppies and Kittens Are Terrible Christmas Gifts So Just Don’t
The holidays are here again! If you're looking for the perfect gift for a loved one there are plenty of amazing local businesses to support before you resort to giving the world's worst Christmas gift...a puppy or a kitten. "But Chrissy, they are so cute! My girlfriend loves dogs and...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 12, 2022
If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend but aren’t sure where to start, I've got you covered. There are plenty of local events happening all around Lubbock this weekend, but if you are having a hard time deciding which ones to check out, you can simply follow this plan.
Sonic Now Has Hard Ice Tea And Hard Slushes!
Does this mean your carhop can bring you a boozy Oceanwater?. The real answer is no. Apparently, this has been going on for a while as well. Sonic does have a full line of branded alcoholic drinks and I must say they sound more than yummy. The hard seltzer flavors include sweet tea, cherry lime, orange pineapple, original limeade, melon medley, mango-guava, classic lemonade, and YES! the aforementioned ocean water.
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
Don’t Keep This A Secret, Help Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ Secret Santa Program
Every year there are so many people in need around the community. Meals on Wheels is a local nonprofit that does a big chunk to help that in need. That is why they started an annual Senior Secret Santa program. What they do is have their clients turn in a wish list for Christmas. They are limited to two items/$40 total value.
