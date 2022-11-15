ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

Buffet Spends $5 Billion For a Slice of TSMC

By Ian Evenden
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HC6iS_0jBceuRl00

Noted wealthy individual Warren Buffet has bought 60 million shares in chip fabricator TSMC, with the investment carried out via his investment company Berkshire Hathaway, valued at $5 billion. The news comes via an SEC filing .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvdzk_0jBceuRl00

(Image credit: TSMC)

As the sixth richest person in the world, with a net worth of over $100 billion, Buffet should know a thing or two about investing. However, his purchase is oddly timed, with companies such as Intel and GlobalFoundries announcing market share losses and job cuts as the semiconductor industry experiences a slowdown following its recent peak.

Still, we assume he knows what he’s doing, and TSMC’s own figures show a rise in revenue for the first ten months of 2022 of 44% over the same period in 2021 and a profit of $8.81 billion for July to September this year. However, in a conference call announcing the results back in October, the company’s CFO Wendell Huang said he expected “our business to be flattish as the end market demand weakens, and customers' ongoing inventory adjustment is balanced by continued ramp-up for our industry-leading 5nm technologies."

In happier news, the Taiwan-based company, which is the largest dedicated independent semiconductor foundry in the world and is mostly owned by foreign investors since listing on the NYSE in 1996, has negotiated a one-year exemption from US export control rules and can continue ordering American equipment to use in its Nanjing manufacturing facility, something that might have attracted Buffet to the firm. Samsung and SK Hynix received similar deals.

Chinese businesses contributed 10% of TSMC’s revenue in 2021, having been 17% the year before. However, according to the business news site Nikkei Asia , the announcement of the export rules caused TSMCs share price to drop markedly, contributing to a fall of 35% this year and wiping a trillion new Taiwan dollars off the firm’s market capitalization. For context, there are 31 NT$ to a single US dollar.

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
The Independent

Jeff Bezos faces backlash over money advice for Americans as Amazon readies for Black Friday deals

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after he advised Americans struggling with inflation to consider not making large purchases, like homes and cars, due to the looming potential for an economic downturn in the coming months.During an interview with CNN Business, Mr Bezos advised Americans to stash away some money to avoid potential pain heading into 2023 if economic conditions worsen.“Take some risk off the table. Just a little bit of risk reduction could make the difference," he said. "If you’re thinking about buying a large screen TV, maybe slow that down, keep that cash, see what...
US News and World Report

Amazon to Lay off Thousands of Employees -Source

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date. The cuts, earlier reported by the New York Times, would represent...
US News and World Report

Apple Prepares to Source Chips From Arizona Plant - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is preparing to begin sourcing chips for its devices from a plant under construction in Arizona in the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. The company may also expand its supply of chips from plants in Europe, the report said, attributing it to remarks by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook at an internal meeting in Germany with local engineering and retail employees.
ARIZONA STATE
theindustry.fashion

Amazon preparing to cut thousands of jobs

Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US. The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected. The reports...
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy