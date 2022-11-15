ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

houmatimes.com

Rock Another Day spreads suicide awareness with outdoor concert

The Bryant O’Neil Foundation invites the community to Rock Another Day on November 26. The outdoor concert under the trees at Southdown Plantation in Houma, will feature Marc Broussard, Bag Of Donuts, and Le Bon Temps. “Help the foundation raise the funds necessary to make a real difference in our community. Bringing hope and light to those in need…helping someone rock another day,” reads a statement from the foundation.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years of keeping the spirit alive

“Not only is it important to the morale of the child, but it’s so important to the family unit. It keeps the spirit of Christmas alive in that child. We want every child in Terrebonne Parish to wake with a smile on Christmas morning,” said Tracy Gautreaux, Co-Coordinator Houma-Terrebonne Toys for Tots.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

GALLERY: Peoples Health hosts Thanksgiving Meals for Terrebonne Council on Aging

Yesterday, Peoples Health, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank hosted a Thanksgiving meal for local members of Terrebonne Council on Aging seniors. As an initiative to give during the holidays, Peoples Health has partnered with councils on aging across the region to bring fellowship and Thanksgiving to community seniors. Yesterday, they hosted Houma seniors at the Houma Municipal Auditorium. See the gallery below for some shots of the day!
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Council on Aging conducting Annual Membership Drive

Terrebonne Council on Aging, Inc. (TCOA) was established 51 years ago as a private, non-profit organization that provides social services to individuals who are frail, homebound by reason of illness or incapacitating disability or otherwise isolated; and older individuals with the greatest social or economic need (with particular attention to low-income minority individuals) who reside in Terrebonne Parish.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Photo Release: Ochsner Health Partners with Second Harvest for Food Donation for the Holidays

To give back this holiday season, Ochsner Health has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to help members of the community who are struggling with food insecurity. Ochsner donated $15,000 to go toward the purchase of food. Members of the Ochsner Bayou Region Community Outreach volunteered to distribute at Grand Calliou Middle School in Houma Wednesday, November 16. Over 23,000 pounds of fresh produce and shelf-stable food were distributed to approximately 200 households!
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO K-9 Division Participates in Out-of-State Event

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet recently recognized and congratulated two members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office who participated in the 10th Annual “Klay’s for K-9” event, held on October 8, 2022, in Sealy, Texas. Senior Handler Dillon Condetti and Handler Brad Sanner were in attendance...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Announces Newly Appointed Executive Director

The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce that Matthew Rivere has been appointed the new Executive Director. Rivere joins FOBL with a background in public service, marketing, governmental relations, and non-profit leadership experience. He is a native of Westwego, LA. but now resides in Lafourche Parish. He is a graduate of John Curtis Christian School. Matthew is a former Council member of the City of Westwego. Matthew’s governmental background along with his extensive experience in fundraising and event planning will be instrumental to FOBL.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Free vaccinations available at several area events this week

Community vaccination events will be held this week in Thibodaux, Napoleonville, Houma and Schriever, giving area residents convenient access to vaccines for COVID-19, flu and Monkeypox. The vaccinations are free and do not require an appointment. The Louisiana Department of Health – Office of Public Health for Region 3 and...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana to take national stage again with Celebration Gator in New York, Louisiana Celebration Riverboat in California

Louisiana will once again parade across the national stage during the holiday season, officially announcing floats and riders in both the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Rose Parade riders include a former patient of the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport and 20 Louisiana queens from around the state. The queens represent the best Louisiana has to offer. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism made the announcements today during a news conference at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight

The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Missing Honduran teen last seen in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Honduran immigrant that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Melanie Yaliitza Rodriguez, 17, went missing from an address in the 3500 block of Friendswood Drive in Houma. On August 23, 2022, shortly after 3:00 pm, the...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne Rec Ages 7-12 Basketball League Registration Ends Today

Today, November 18, is the last day to register for Terrebonne Parish Recreation (TPR) Basketball for ages seven through 12!. Registration for girls and boys leagues for ages seven through 12 deadlines is today at 4:00 p.m. TPR advises there will be no late registration offered and are not responsible for last-minute registration attempts that do not make it into the system before the cutoff time. Registration does require a birth certificate.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

RUNAWAY TEEN: HPD seeking help finding 16-year-old girl

The Houma Police Department would like to ask for the assistance of the public with locating a runaway juvenile from the MacDonnell Children’s Home. Jaylynn Shampine is a 5’6 “ tall, approx. 130lb, 16 year old female and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and leopard slippers. Shampine walked off of the property on November 1st, 2022 and was reported as a runaway on that date but has not returned to the home. Shampine is originally from the Lafayette area and may have returned to that area.
HOUMA, LA

