Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio ShoppingC. HeslopBeavercreek, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Related
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Monica Nichole Landon, 45, of Cincinnati, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine. Landen Tyler Sippel, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding,...
Sidney Daily News
Council reviews property, health insurance
MINSTER – Insurance was on the minds of the Minster Village council Tuesday night, with both an agreement to review the value of village property as well as a look at village employees health insurance. They also approved an event to help run off those Thanksgiving calories. The council...
Sidney Daily News
City awarded Urban Canopy Restoration Grant
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney has been awarded a 2022 Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Urban Canopy Restoration Grant in the amount of $25,000. The grant will enable the city to purchase and plant trees in locations throughout Tawawa Park and Graceland Cemetery. The ODNR grant guidelines...
Sidney Daily News
Door, stained-glass window repairs planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society is known for exceptional exhibits that preserve local history and educate all ages. This year’s Community Foundation Match Day will focus gifts on the preservation of the Society’s home at the William A. Ross Jr. Historical Center. “In July, the...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Philip Sheets and Sons have secured the right of way from Botkins to Geyer City and will erect a telephone line before the first of January. Hundreds of people visited the new gift shop at its opening today and found it to be one of the most attractive shops of the city. Visitors extended congratulations to the owners, Mrs. Mark Miller and Miss Carolyne Klipstine, on the lovely effect they have achieved in the room and praised many of the articles on display. The shop is located over the Beech Tea Store on the east side of the square and at a later date the owners plan to open a tea room at the rear of the display room.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State’s vet tech program receives equipment through Zoetis Loaner Program
PIQUA — The veterinary technology program at Edison State Community College recently qualified for Zoetis’ University Loaner Program, receiving approximately $40,000 in diagnostic laboratory equipment, including a VetScan HM5 Hematology Analyzer, VS2 Chemistry Analyzer, and Imagyst, at no cost to the college or its students. “Working with the...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Alive fine tunes downtown events
SIDNEY — Sidney Alive plans to use Community Foundation Match Day funds to expand and fine-tune downtown events this year by increasing marketing, purchasing necessary equipment and software, engaging family-friendly entertainment, and providing an overall higher quality experience for residents and visitors. Since 2016, Sidney Alive has joined forces...
Sidney Daily News
Ohio home care workforce crisis
DAYTON — The Home Care Workforce Shortage Crisis was the focus of a roundtable discussion conducted by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, on Nov. 15 at the Business Solutions Center in Dayton. Solutions to this crisis supported by PSA 2, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging (o4a) and Agencies throughout the state advocate increasing provider reimbursement rates by 50% to help provide a living wage for home care workers. Everyone impacted and/or interested are asked to contact their legislator as reimbursement rates are considered in the upcoming state budget.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-1:24 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of state Route 66 and Rangeline Road. -1:08 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 13000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road. -10:32 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 700 block of Fair Road.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-1:09 a.m.: warrant. Jeffery Douglas Andrus, 21, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -9:02 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to fraud in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -8:34 p.m.: fraud. Police responded to fraud in the 200 block of Piper Street. -7:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State students invited to apply for All-USA Academic Team
MIAMI COUNTY — Edison State Community College students are invited to apply for the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) All-USA Academic Team. Twenty team members will be chosen nationwide, with each team member receiving a $5,000 scholarship. Full-time and part-time students pursuing an associate degree or certificate program are eligible...
Sidney Daily News
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. for the regular meeting and to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election. Items on the agenda an official canvass of the Nov. 8 election, post election audit set for Dec. 12, the recruiting process for a new deputy director, the 2023 budget submission and a public record request.
Sidney Daily News
UVMC receives an ‘A’ for hospital safety
TROY – Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has again earned an “A” grade from the Leapfrog hospital ratings program for fall 2022. This national distinction, which also was achieved in the spring of this year and fall of 2021, recognizes the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error.
Sidney Daily News
Apostolic Temple hosts blood drive
SIDNEY —Community Blood Center has a critical shortage of type O negative blood and a need for all donors as the holiday season begins. Donate at the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 1, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. Everyone who...
Sidney Daily News
SCARF eyes dog run with funds
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation (SCARF) is participating in its first Community Foundation Match Day with the hope that gifts will add a dog run at the local animal shelter. “The Bob Sargeant and Family Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is a beautiful, new facility and...
Sidney Daily News
The legacy of one man
SIDNEY — The dream of one man will continue to feed thousands of Shelby County County residents. The Rev. John Geissler, who founded Agape Distribution in 1996, passed away Nov. 14 after a battle with cancer. Geissler recognized the importance in assisting local residents affected by food insecurities in...
Sidney Daily News
Free H1C testing set
SIDNEY — In conjunction with National Diabetes Month, Wilson Health is offering free Hemoglobin A1C screening, which is open to the community. A1C is a simple blood test that measures your average blood sugar level over the past three months to determine if you are at risk for prediabetes or diabetes. No fasting required.
Sidney Daily News
Planning for a successful succession of your farm
BOTKINS — The Shelby and Auglaize County Ohio State University Extension offices will host a farm succession planning in-service for local residents on Dec. 15. The workshop is designed to help farm families learn how to successfully create a succession and estate plan that will help transfer farm ownership, management, and assets to the next generation.
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Sidney Daily News
Wilson Health honors new providers
SIDNEY — Wilson Health, in partnership with the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, held a reception Nov. 10 to introduce and honor the newest members of their medical staff. The event, held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club, included local business leaders, community leaders, medical providers, Wilson Health Board of Trustees and hospital leadership.
Comments / 0