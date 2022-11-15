Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Temenos Hits Milestone of 850 Clients on its Digital Banking Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
ffnews.com
FINTECH Circle’s Susanne Chishti on Why Underdogs Need a Voice
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, have Susanne Chishti, the CEO of FINTECH Circle, to talk to us about the company’s famous FINTECH book series and the importance of bringing experts from all corners of the industry together to build something truly revolutionary. For the series, Chishti did not focus on the loudest voices in fintech, but the most game-changing – no matter how new or out there the ideas, the book series was designed so that all players have the space to express their innovations.
ffnews.com
PayPoint and ClearBank Win Prestigious Accolade at Payment Awards 2022 for Social Inclusion Project of the Year
Digital payments experts PayPoint and ClearBank, the enabler of accounts, real-time clearing, and embedded banking for financial institutions, have been applauded for their success in implementing a vital social inclusion project in partnership with the Department of Work & Pensions (DWP) at the Payment Awards 2022. PayPoint and ClearBank joined...
ffnews.com
The Fintech Fix 17/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
ffnews.com
Adumo Raises R190 Million to Consolidate and Develop Its Recent Acquisitions
Adumo, the leading independent payments processor operating across Sub-Saharan Africa, has successfully raised R190 million to increase its shareholding and control in some of its recent acquisitions.. CEO of adumo, Paul Kent commented, “Local consumers are following a global trend of demanding digital and flexible methods of making cashless payments,...
ffnews.com
Coinbase introduces Easy Bank Transfers for UK users
Coinbase has today announced the launch of Easy Bank Transfers, making it one of the first major crypto platforms to offer rapid, Open Banking powered payments. Users can now link their bank account directly to Coinbase and begin making near instant deposits, securely, and without the need to manually enter their bank account details. The move is expected to significantly reduce the risk of errors and failed payments that arise from manual data entry, save time, and provide Coinbase customers with an overall more convenient way to move their funds.
ffnews.com
AEVI’s Mike Camerling on Customer Expectations and Using Data to Keep Digitisation Personal
At Money20/20, we catch up with Mike Camerling, the CEO of the cloud-based platform, AEVI, to discuss the changes in customer expectations and the diversity of digital options for merchants and consumers. For Camerling, eCommerce has exposed merchants to a wider pool of customers, and to help them develop and...
ffnews.com
Worldline extends partnership with BR-DGE to further enhance merchants payment capabilities
Leading payment orchestration provider BR-DGE has today extended its partnership with Worldline, announcing that Worldline’s new global acquiring capabilities have joined BR-DGE’s Partnership Program. Led by Brian Coburn, BR-DGE’s platform promises to revolutionise online payments for merchants by offering a universe of payment options via a single point...
ffnews.com
Plum Ranked no.1 Fastest Growing Fintech in the UK in the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50
Smart money app Plum today announces that it ranked no.1 among fintechs and no.5 overall in the 2022 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. Plum grew 7,735 percent...
ffnews.com
Wefox Chief Data Officer Wins Industry Excellence Award
Robin Jose, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at wefox, has been named as the Chief Data Officer (CDO) of the Year in this years’ Digital Masters Awards. Jose is the latest member of the wefox c-suite to be recognised in the Digital Masters Awards. Fabian Wesemann, CFO and Founder at wefox won the Excellence in Finance award in 2021.
ffnews.com
COP27: Leading Technology Companies Launch “Ethereum Climate Platform” Initiative
COP27 is the world’s largest gathering on climate action, a group of Web3 companies convened by ConsenSys and Allinfra, joined civil society leaders and the UNFCCC Climate Innovation Hub, to announce the creation of the Ethereum Climate Platform (ECP). Its mission is to incentivize and fund the development of real-world projects that will mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and deliver positive environmental and social impact long into the future. Founding members of the Platform launch team include: AAVE, Art Blocks, Celo, CodeGreen.Org, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), ERM, Filecoin Green, Gitcoin, Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC), Huobi Global, Laser Digital (Nomura), Microsoft, Polygon, The Climate Collective, UPC Capital Ventures, and W3bcloud, in collaboration with Gold Standard.
ffnews.com
Tink Strengthens Payments Team With Four New Key Hires
Tink, Europe’s leading open banking platform, has made four strategic hires to bolster its expanding London-based payments team. Andrew Boyajian joins Tink as Head of Variable Recurring Payments (VRP), to turbocharge the next phase of Tink’s market leading VRP developments. Previously, Andrew led product commercialisation of emerging payments and fintechs for Wholesale Payments at J.P. Morgan in the US. Andrew spent five years as Head of Banking, North America for Wise and also served as Director of International and Payments for Kickstarter.
ffnews.com
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Infrastructure Relies on Data Quality
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sat down with Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, to discuss the changing role of the data scientist and the increased appetite for AI functionalities. For Sharma, data management and quality must be a priority for businesses if they what their data scientists to build infrastructure that can facilitate AI and cloud capabilities.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Anatomy of a neo” – Dr Dennis Khoo, TMRW and Georg Ludviksson, Meniga in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Georg Ludviksson, CEO and Co-founder of Meniga, has been working with banks as an innovation partner for more than a decade. He has been part of many digital banking transformations and new digital banking projects, and ranks TMRW as one of the most impressive he’s witnessed. Here, he interviews Dr Dennis Khoo to drill down into the creation of TMRW digital bank by UOB, the Singaporean multinational banking group.
ffnews.com
The Evolution of On-Demand Liquidity: Corporate Adoption of Crypto-Enabled Payments
The challenges associated with cross-border payments are well known, but these challenges are not relegated to financial institutions (FIs) like banks and payment service providers (PSPs). In a hyper-global and ever-connected world, the need for cross-border payments is on the rise, with an estimated $156t worth of cross-border payment flows in 2022 alone.
ffnews.com
Capitalise.ai and Avatrade Announce a Strategic Partnership, Providing Avatrade’s CFD & FX Clients With the Next Generation of Automated Trading
Capitalise.ai, a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading automation and analysis platform, and AvaTrade, the renowned and established CFDs & Forex broker, today announced a strategic partnership to offer AvaTrade’s clients free and easy-to-use automated trading. AvaTrade’s traders will get free access to Capitalise.ai’s full suite of automated...
ffnews.com
Abdul Naushad on Embedded Finance and its Role in B2B Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, Buckzy‘s Abdul Naushad on the changes in B2B payments, and the role embedded finance plays in its evolution. For Naushad, financial services are becoming increasingly embedded, and this will become more lucrative when introduced in CBP.
ffnews.com
Stubben Edge Welcomes Employee Benefits Platform Ben to Its Network
Stubben Edge is excited to announce the newest addition to its Appointed Representative (AR) network, an employee benefits platform Ben. The rapidly growing network now boasts several outstanding ARs, connecting likeminded and complementary organisations in their mission to provide outstanding financial and insurance services. As a Stubben Edge Appointed Representative, Ben can access various forms of support, including risk, compliance, capacity and access to a range of competitive new insurance products.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Change on the Inside” – Raphael Barisaac, UniCredit in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UniCredit recognised that it had to transform how the organisation functioned if it was to make the most of digital progress. Raphael Barisaac, its SVP Global Head of Cash Management, explains what impact that’s had on his business division. Evolve or die’ is a much-used maxim, adopted by many...
ffnews.com
iBanFirst announces closing of acquisition of Cornhill, the UK-based FX provider
Global financial services provider, iBanFirst, announces today the closing of its acquisition of Cornhill, a UK-based FX provider. The announcement follows the authorisation of the acquisition by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The acquisition will help iBanFirst accelerate its international development in the UK. In the coming months, Cornhill’s clients...
Comments / 0