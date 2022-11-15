Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, have Susanne Chishti, the CEO of FINTECH Circle, to talk to us about the company’s famous FINTECH book series and the importance of bringing experts from all corners of the industry together to build something truly revolutionary. For the series, Chishti did not focus on the loudest voices in fintech, but the most game-changing – no matter how new or out there the ideas, the book series was designed so that all players have the space to express their innovations.

1 DAY AGO