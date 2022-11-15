ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Port Covington is now "Baltimore Peninsula"

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efwqA_0jBceQA500

Goodbye " Port Covington ," hello "Baltimore Peninsula!"

The high-profile development on the South Baltimore waterfront is getting a new "name, brand and vision," which is set to be unveiled formally Tuesday evening.

The development team said in a press release:

"The name reflects the community’s location along the Middle Branch waterfront, the businesses, nonprofits, and destinations that already exist at the site, and acts as an invitation to organizations, both locally and nationally, to participate. Paired with the new name, the rebrand signifies the future of the project as a vibrant mixed-income residential neighborhood and thriving business district, supported by waterfront events and activities, new restaurants and social destinations that bring opportunity and strengthen the spirit of Baltimore."

As part of the rebranding, the development team - MAG Partners, MacFarlane Partners, Sagamore Ventures and the Urban Investment Group - also announced two new housing complexes and a custom mural for the project.

The two new housing complexes will be Rye House and 250 Mission, and leasing is set to start in the first quarter of 2023. They will consist of 416 affordable and market-rate units, including 35 affordable units at 250 Mission and 54 affordable units at Rye House.

One other building - 2400 Terrapin Way - will be launched in January and will feature 121 units, 81 of them extended stay.

In honor of the new name, the development will also showcase a custom mural by local artist Saba Hamdi. The mural, which is "inspired by the waterfront location and mission of Baltimore Peninsula," will be displayed on a 40-foot shipping container.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement:

“This announcement is in alignment with our shared vision for Baltimore’s renaissance – a renaissance driven by inclusive economic growth that creates diverse and thriving communities that bridge historically neglected areas of our city."

The 235-acre project has already started getting commercial tenants, and announced that H. Chambers Company, an architecture/interior design firm, will move to a 9,000-square-foot space at Rye Street Market for a 10-year lease.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Baltimore Times

No One Wins in Baltimore’s Squeegee Debate

There are no winners when it comes to squeegee workers and drivers who clash during altercations over tips. Windex; squeegees; high-traffic intersections; children who are trying to make money from drivers will never mix. It doesn’t matter how anyone flips the discussion. The location of cars that get stopped doesn’t matter, nor does the year. Poverty does.
BALTIMORE, MD
rew-online.com

Introducing ‘Baltimore Peninsula’

Today MAG Partners, MacFarlane Partners, Sagamore Ventures and the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) celebrate the unveiling of a new name, brand and vision of Baltimore’s 235-acre mixed-use development, previously called Port Covington. The change comes as the development’s first phase of vertical construction nears completion, with over 1.1 million square feet of new office, retail, and mixed-income residential opening in 2023, directly adjacent to the already complete Rye Street Tavern and Sagamore Spirit Distillery. The vision is bolstered by several recently announced initiatives that reinforce Baltimore Peninsula’s commitment to impact for Baltimore City, including new community partnerships, grants and the announcement of the neighborhood’s first office tenant.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebeat.com

Baltimore’s math equation: housing in the city is a numbers game

Baltimore has a math problem. And it’s not just how much money it spends on its police budget. With more than 14,000 vacant homes — and that’s the official city count, housing advocates estimate the number of vacant houses at closer to 40,000 — investing in a home in the city can be a dicey proposition. Making matters worse, according to one city councilman, is a set of arcane zoning regulations that make it hard to convert a single-family house into multiple units to be rented out or sold.
BALTIMORE, MD
andnowuknow.com

Giant Food Opens New Store in Baltimore, Maryland; Ira Kress Details

LANDOVER, MD - Shoppers in Baltimore, Maryland, will soon be walking in the doors of a shiny new store, as Giant Food has announced the grand opening of its newest location. “Giant has served the Baltimore community for over 67 years, and we are thrilled to bring our customers an additional location to better fulfill their needs,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “With our newest store layout, décor, and expanded offerings, we are sure this new store will deliver on convenience, value, and quality as a one-stop shopping experience.”
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigation finds recent absenteeism at postal centers, including Baltimore, ahead of holidays

BALTIMORE - The holiday season is almost here -- and that means the post office faces huge pressure to get those extra packages out on time. They're going on a hiring spree to avoid a repeat of the disruptions we all experienced at the height of the pandemic.  But some lawmakers are questioning whether it'll be enough.  At her clothing business in Los Angeles, "Bo" Anuluoha says holiday mail deliveries help keep her store afloat.((NAT – Bo Anuluoha, Co-Owner Of Kutula By Africana)"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is...
BALTIMORE, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20

Every week, Macaroni KID Annapolis will share 5 fun events to do with your kids in the Annapolis area the upcoming weekend. Click on the links below for all of the details!. 5 Events this Weekend in the Annapolis Area: Nov 18-20 More events can be found on the Macaroni...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

More squeegees, more Baltimore shootings

Is a city with a shooting problem. It is also a city with a squeegee problem. And, of course, it is a city with a squeegee shooting problem. In July, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds exited his car with a bat and confronted a group of squeegee workers. What exactly caused the incident isn’t clear, nor is it entirely clear what happened next. But according to prosecutors, three of the young workers surrounded Reynolds, one threw a rock, and one shot him five times as he was walking away. The one who shot Reynolds was 14 years old at the time, and his defense team says it was in self-defense.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy