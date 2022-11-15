Ask anyone what their favorite show is right now and I'd be willing to bet 75 percent would say Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Its easy to see why, Kevin Costner is a very likable Hollywood actor who plays John Dutton perfectly. Every couple wants the love, devotion and brutal honesty of Rip and Beth. Others can relate to at least one other character on the show or just love the drama and story telling. Fans of the show also love the scenic views shown off during various parts of the episodes. There is a ranch up for sale in the small town of Graham, Texas that can provide some scenic views and put you in a Yellowstone state of mind.

GRAHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO