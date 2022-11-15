Read full article on original website
Ranking the Fantasy of Lights Before it Opens in Wichita Falls Next Week
Probably our favorite Christmas tradition in Wichita Falls is the Fantasy of Lights and here are my favorite displays I look forward to every year. Obviously if you have driven down Taft Boulevard in front of Midwestern State University the past month, you have seen the displays going up for the Fantasy of Lights. The official opening is Monday the 21st at 6PM. This is when everything will be lit up for the first time in 2022. Plus, this is the time when the big man himself, Santa will be there.
What is This Strange Light in the Wichita Falls Sky?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for UFO sightings. I’ll also be the first to admit that many of the sightings can easily be explained. So, I’m hoping someone can help me out with the latest sighting here in Wichita Falls. A...
Is Wichita Falls prepared for an active shooter?
Just months removed from the tragic mass school shooting Uvalde, the thought of an active shooter on a school campus in Wichita Falls still keeps parents up at night. But if it did happen in Wichita Falls, would emergency responders be ready?
Pee Wee is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about a 17-year-old dog named Pee Wee. There is a $140 adoption fee for...
Fendy is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Fendy is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. Animal services officials said a home with no cats would be best for her.
Christmas comes early for Wichita Falls woman
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather we’ve been seeing lately, it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. But for one local woman Christmas is already here. “Deb was the first person that came to my mind,” a friend of Deb Frazier, Pam Alexander said, So far 2022 has been a tough year for […]
Former Iowa Park man set for execution in Oklahoma after midnight
The execution is scheduled to take place after midnight, moments after his 63rd birthday.
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
Wichita Falls makes list of housing markets that fall ‘under the radar’—but offer housing deals
The secret is getting out about cities across Texas that might have fallen "under the radar" as the housing market heats up.
2 Rider students to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As kids, we all had that one best friend growing up, and some things just never change, right? That’s the case for best friends Sarah and Jordan. “We’ve literally been friends since kindergarten,” Rider Drum Major Sarah Johnson said. Now, these two Rider seniors are sharing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: marching in […]
Fort Sill delays Bentley Gate reopening
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill says the reopening of the Bentley Gate (Sheridan Road) has been delayed again according to a social media post. In August, Fort Sill announced they would be closing the gate to install Automated Vehicle Barriers. Originally, the closure was set to last from August 15 through October 31.
Lawton, OK’s Holiday in the Park Now Has a Ferris Wheel
There's been a lot of changes and improvements over the past couple of years to Holiday in the Park at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton, Fort Sill. Every year it gets bigger and better and 2022 is no exception. New to Holiday in the Park this year we'll have a ferris wheel and carousel. It was announced late last week by event organizers and the Lawton, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Looking forward to it opening this weekend!
This Graham, Texas Ranch is Perfect to Live Out Your Yellowstone Fantasies
Ask anyone what their favorite show is right now and I'd be willing to bet 75 percent would say Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Its easy to see why, Kevin Costner is a very likable Hollywood actor who plays John Dutton perfectly. Every couple wants the love, devotion and brutal honesty of Rip and Beth. Others can relate to at least one other character on the show or just love the drama and story telling. Fans of the show also love the scenic views shown off during various parts of the episodes. There is a ranch up for sale in the small town of Graham, Texas that can provide some scenic views and put you in a Yellowstone state of mind.
2022 Light Up Wichita Falls Contest Rules
WF City Council approves one WFFD promotion after controversy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The topic of promotions within the Wichita Falls Fire Department ignited some controversy at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The department abides by Texas Local Government Code 143, which gives fair and equal opportunities for promotions. But, WFFD Fire Chief Ken Prillaman presented promotions at the meeting that would not align with this government code. It was a move the city council did not agree with.
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maxine Benson said her husband was last seen Wednesday evening at Bill’s restaurant in Waurika. She said they both had dinner with friends then Grady went home and she left for a girl’s trip. “I texted him that night and said goodnight, but no...
WFPD investigating after multiple guns stolen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after the Texoma Armory was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Unknown suspects reportedly entered the store around 2:53 a.m. and stole multiple guns. If you have any information on this crime, you can report tips to Wichita Falls Crime...
Snow for Some on Monday Rain for Others
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain breaks out early Monday as a storm system moves in from the west. The storm will get stronger by late morning and early afternoon and the air will become cold enough up north of the Red River for the rain to mix with or change to snow. Some minor accumulations are expected mainly on grassy surfaces but there could be some burst of heavier snow with slush building on some roadways creating minor issues. Any and all precipitation ends tomorrow evening with drier but chilly air for the rest of the week.
Phase one of Lee Blvd. reconstruction complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials said the first phase of the resurfacing and reconstruction on Lee Blvd. is complete. The first phase is Lee Blvd. from 67th St. to Goodyear Blvd. Now the second phase will be underway, and should cause a little less disruption. The second...
Man who terrorized woman for driving slow pleads guilty
A man who terrified a Wichita Falls woman by blocking her car and pointing a gun at her because he apparently thought she was driving too slow pleads guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
