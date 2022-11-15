Emily Blunt Slams the “Strong Female Lead” Label: “It’s the Worst Thing Ever”

Keep your strong female leads away from Emily Blunt!

The SAG winner has shared that she’s “bored” of the “strong female lead” label, which has been introduced and popularized in recent years in response to the “damsel in distress” archetype. Unfortunately, much like the latter, these “strong” characters often present as cliche, unrealistic and one-dimensional.

Following the release of Prime Video’s The English, series star Blunt confessed to The Telegraph (via Indiewire), “It’s the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words ‘strong female lead.'”

She added, “That makes me roll my eyes. I’m already out. I’m bored.”

Blunt explained her hot take, telling the outlet such roles rarely accomplish their intention: “Those roles are written as incredibly stoic, you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things.”

Thankfully, Blunt didn’t have to compromise with her character in Hugo Blick’s limited series, which is now streaming on Prime Video. Blunt stars in and executive produces The English, in which she plays Cornelia, an Englishwoman in the 1890s seeking to avenge her son after his death.

“I loved Cornelia’s buoyancy, her hopefulness, her guilelessness…Cornelia is more surprising than that. She’s innocent without being naive and that makes her a force to be reckoned with,” Blunt said.

If Blunt’s character description sounds at all like someone you know in real life, it’s because the creator had a driving reason behind her personality: Cornelia is a Scorpio.

No, really.

While speaking with Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe, Blick said, “If you take it for what it is and take it seriously, Scorpio’s a particularly vengeful character. It speaks to that specific nature of that vengeance in a later episode.”

The English is currently streaming on Prime Video.