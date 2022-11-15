UPDATED: Virginia RB Mike Hollins one of the injured victims in Sunday’s shooting, “doing well” after second surgery

UVA Basketball returns tonight against #5 Baylor after what has been a traumatic and horribly sad week in Charlottesville following Sunday night’s tragedy. While Virginia sports are returning to action, we want to emphasize that these athletes should be given the absolute benefit of the doubt as they head into competition despite still grieving the deaths of their classmates, friends, and brothers.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO