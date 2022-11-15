Read full article on original website
YYSA Completes Fundraising Goal for First Dakota Soccer Park
The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) has announced that they have completed their fundraising campaign for First Dakota Soccer Park. Ellie Highstreet, the media contact for YYSA says that they were able to raise $2,670,000, which surpassed their original goal for the project of $2.5 million. Highstreet commented on the...
Meridian Bridge Anniversary Needs Planning
The Yankton City Commission is looking for help in planning a celebration for one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. City Manager, Amy Leon, talks about the call for help…. For anyone interested in helping plan and organize the celebration during 2024, please contact the City Manager’s office at...
Summit Activities Task Force
The Yankton City Commission will be getting some help with how best to utilize the Summit Activities Center. City Manager, Amy Leon, talks about what is coming…. The City Commission will next consider this, and other items on the agenda, on November 28th at the CMTEA building at 7pm.
Yankton Food For Thought Looking For Donations
Yankton Food For Thought is an organization that provides food to children in the Yankton area that are in need. Food for Thought runs various programs; including the Sack Pack program which helps provide children at risk of hunger over the weekends when they are away from school. Sandi Kramer...
Yankton Church Participating in Operation Christmas Child
The Calvary Baptist Church in Yankton is participating in Operation Christmas Child, which is a program designed to fill a shoe box full of toys, hygiene items, and school supplies for kids in need around the world. Valeri Grave, one of the coordinators for Operation Christmas Child at Calvary Baptist...
