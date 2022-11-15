ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Principal credited with 'climate and culture' changes that lead to turnaround

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Dade Middle School in Dallas, it doesn't take much for a history lesson, or a science class – that students help lead – to turn into a pep rally. "We want to make this school better, "says 7th grade student Ja'Kyre McCoy after leading his peers through a class.  The instruction punctuated by snaps, claps and 'woo hoos' to encourage students who respond with correct answers.  "Sometimes you have to get up there and show who you are," he said.And they are rock stars.  Once the lowest performing neighborhood middle school in Dallas ISD - one that...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Laurel Leigh Looney–Rhett Michael Butler

Laurel Leigh Looney and Rhett Michael Butler were united in marriage on July 9, 2022, at Park Cities Baptist Church. The Reverend Travis Cook officiated the ceremony. A reception of dinner and dancing followed at the Historical Hall of State. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Highlander School to close after 57 years

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Jill Reed’s announcement came as a shock to assembled teachers and parents. After 57 years teaching students in preschool through sixth grade, Highlander School will close its doors at the end of this school year. “On behalf of the entire Reed/Woodring family, we have found...
DALLAS, TX
bdmag.com

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three New Luxury Rental Communities in North Texas

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of more than 1,000 luxury units throughout Dallas-Fort Worth area, and kicks off joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. Dallas, Texas — Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder...
FORT WORTH, TX
advocatemag.com

Teachers to wear purple in memory of Shauna Schultz

Lake Highlands area teachers, parents and students are in mourning this week after the death of Shauna Schultz Tuesday. Schultz began her teaching career at White Rock Elementary and moved to LHE in 2013. Schultz was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2016, and she underwent chemotherapy, dialysis and other treatments...
DALLAS, TX
High School Football PRO

McKinney, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Duncanville High School football team will have a game with Wylie High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Dallas Observer

Butt Why? How H-E-B Nestled Its Way Deep in the Heart of Texans.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when H-E-B attained rock-star status. There was never any rip-your-stripper-pants-off moment of braggadocio; well, maybe one moment involving a Cadillac Escalade with a flashing blue light on top, but only a few saw that. No specific product drop sent social media feeds into a...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD adopts 2023-24 attendance zone modifications

The Frisco ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the 2023-24 attendance zones at its Monday night meeting. There were no changes made to the proposed rezoned elementary and middle school attendance zones presented to the board for vote on Monday from the zones discussed at a special meeting of the board of trustees on Nov. 7.
peoplenewspapers.com

$50M Perot Family Gift Benefits UT Southwestern’s Medical Scientist Training Program

The Perot Family, The Perot Foundation, and The Sarah and Ross Perot, Jr. Foundation gifted a $50 million endowment for UT Southwestern’s Medical Scientist Training Program. This program is within the United States most elite programs and provides graduates with both a M.D./Ph.D. degree to work in laboratory discoveries within the clinical arena.
DALLAS, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
ALLEN, TX
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas

Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion

The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Palmer Harding, the Cult London Label Beloved by Michelle Obama, Comes Home to Dallas

Co-founders of London label Palmer Harding, known for their elevated take on the dress shirt, will receive the Fashion Gallery International the Career Achievement in Fashion award this November. (images courtesy of Palmer Harding, graphic by PaperCity) Michelle Obama’s sartorial choices are always considered, but what the former First Lady...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy