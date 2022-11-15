DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Dade Middle School in Dallas, it doesn't take much for a history lesson, or a science class – that students help lead – to turn into a pep rally. "We want to make this school better, "says 7th grade student Ja'Kyre McCoy after leading his peers through a class. The instruction punctuated by snaps, claps and 'woo hoos' to encourage students who respond with correct answers. "Sometimes you have to get up there and show who you are," he said.And they are rock stars. Once the lowest performing neighborhood middle school in Dallas ISD - one that...

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO