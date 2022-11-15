ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Annual LARAC holiday shop opening in Glens Falls

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXljl_0jBcdDtf00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — ‘Tis the season to be jolly, of course, but also to support local artists while purchasing gifts for loved ones at Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s (LARAC) Holiday Shop. The annual event opens on November 18 and runs through Christmas Eve, at LARAC’s 7 Lapham Place gallery. An opening event kicks off from 5-7 p.m. on November 18, at which attendees will receive a 5% discount on purchases; LARAC members get 15% off.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The Holiday Shop features handmade items from more than 50 regional artists, including Eric Melito’s One on 1 Designs; Dave and Terry Campbell’s Mapleland Farms; Jessica Landry’s A Sense of Wonder Studio; Bryn Reynolds’ Dark Mountain Arts; and many others.

“This is a great opportunity to introduce holiday shoppers to some of our region’s many talented artists,” said Phil Casabona, executive director, gallery curator, and festivals director at LARAC. “We’re able to offer an incredible selection of beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts while providing artists a chance to expand their reach.”

Free turkeys for local Veterans and Service Members

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with extended hours until 6 p.m. Thursday. Entrance to the event is free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Free offerings from local businesses for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, businesses are creating opportunities for all to have an enjoyable giving holiday. Allie B's Cozy Kitchen, The Grove Theater and The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit are just some organizations that are helping out the community.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting

There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Santa’s elves back in business! Capital Region Toys for Tots finds temporary home in Halfmoon-Waterford firehouse

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Santa’s workshop was very nearly homeless this year! Capital Region Toys for Tots lost their footing in Clifton Park after the warehouse where they stored and sorted the toys was sold. “Unfortunately, you know, we lost the lease on the old property, and we’re 40 days, 45 days behind the power […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sneak peek of Santa’s new set at Colonie Center

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sleigh bells are already ringing in the Capital Region! Preparations are underway for the unveiling of Santa’s brand new workshop at Colonie Center. Santa will be available for pictures beginning on Saturday, November 19th until December 24th. From November 19th through December 15th, photo hours are as follows: Monday through Saturday, […]
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Students donate pies to City Mission in Schenectady

Students in the Family and Consumer Science (FACS) program at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School are baking pies to give to the community like they've done for ten years. This year the students will donate to the City Mission of Schenectady to share with residents in its dining center.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy