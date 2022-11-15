ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie Local News

Eagles fall to Rosemount in state semifinals

The Eden Prairie Eagles battled Rosemount to the very end in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday night, but came up just short in a 14-10 decision. Rosemount jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.  After an Eagles fumble on the opening kickoff, the Irish recovered the ball on the [...]
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Pezon pushes on with pro hockey career

With more than a decade of experience as a professional hockey player, it stands to reason that Eden Prairie native Meaghan Pezon has seen a lot: leagues that folded, blinding snowstorms during van trips to away games, home arenas without a permanent locker room for her team. Today, her team plays in a more stable [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
EP Lions Club honors members for their efforts

The Eden Prairie Lions Club recognized several members at its Nov. 7 meeting for their achievements, volunteer efforts, leadership, and commitment to the Lions’ service pillars in the community and internationally.  Barbara Hanson was named Lion of the Year, while Mike Moriarity was named Rookie Lion of the Year.  Lions International awards were presented as [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
‘Proof’ at PiM Arts, ‘Wind in the Willows’ at ERA, and ‘Mamma Mia!’ at EPHS this week

This will be a busy weekend for theater-goers in Eden Prairie. PiM Arts High School and nearby Eagle Ridge Academy (ERA) will both perform plays open to the public. Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) will have four more performances of the musical “Mamma Mia!,” which opened last weekend. PiM Arts is performing “Proof,” the Pulitzer-prize-winning [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
EP Community Band updates its website

The Eden Prairie Community Band, sponsored by the City of Eden Prairie, has updated its website located at www.epcommunityband.com.  The website is now mobile-friendly and secure, according to a press release. People can review the band’s concert schedule on its homepage and download a copy as a PDF. They can also join a new email list that sends out schedule [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Round Lake Park building gets final OK

Cities are apparently facing inflation like the rest of us, and it’s evident in the construction of a new building at Round Lake Park. The Eden Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15, approved a bid of $3,001,990 for the construction of a 4,293-square-foot building that will replace the smaller, 40-year-old structure that now exists [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
EP girls swim and dive making a splash

With new head coach Christine Retzlaff at the helm, Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) girls swim and dive team has been working hard this season on form, conditioning, and race strategy. Retzlaff said that despite being a young team with many graduated seniors and new swimmers, the girls have been putting in strong performances at [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Local woodworker is at bat

When Eden Prairie resident Dan Little took a swing at making wooden bats, it was a hit. He’s now made approximately 200 of the bats, which he sells through his website apexbats.com. Both of Little’s kids, 12- and 14-year-old boys, play baseball, and Dan has found whittling to be a way to keep his hands [...]
School Board: Bartz, Casper, Dwivedy reelected; newcomers Libsack and Stubbs win seats

Eden Prairie voters reelected three current Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) board members Tuesday night and added two new members. Incumbents Steve Bartz, Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy, and Aaron Casper were elected to full, four-year terms, as was new candidate Abby Libsack. First-time candidate Dennis Stubbs was elected to fill a two-year special election seat. Results: Four [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Is this thing on? Open mics can open doors

Back in the 1980s, we called them “open stages.” These days they are referred to as “open mics,” as in “open microphones.” Or, for comedy insiders, they are sometimes just referred to as “mics.” It’s where the vast majority of stand-up comedians first cut their teeth and develop their acts. As the name implies, it’s [...]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Finance guru Dave Ramsey speaks at Grace Church

A crowd of 3,500 people attended an event headlined by national personal finance personality Dave Ramsey at Grace Church in Eden Prairie earlier this month. The Nov. 10 “Building Wealth Live” presentation was the Upper Midwest stop on a tour of the event described on the Ramsey Solutions website as teaching “how to build wealth [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Lending a helping hand

As Florida braces to potentially be hit by a rare November hurricane, Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber is still processing his recent trip to Florida to help with response efforts following the massive and destructive Category 4 Hurricane Ian. In late September, Gerber was deployed to DeSoto County, north of Fort Myers, as part [...]
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Photo gallery: A Not So Scary Nature Trail

Families spent a night full of not so many tricks but lots of treats during the Not So Scary Nature Trail event at the Eden Prairie Outdoor Center on Oct. 29. Kids collected candy throughout the lantern-lit trail as they learned about bats, eagles, butterflies, and other animals and bugs.  Gretchen Strate, a volunteer with [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
