Eagles fall to Rosemount in state semifinals
The Eden Prairie Eagles battled Rosemount to the very end in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday night, but came up just short in a 14-10 decision. Rosemount jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter. After an Eagles fumble on the opening kickoff, the Irish recovered the ball on the [...]
Pezon pushes on with pro hockey career
With more than a decade of experience as a professional hockey player, it stands to reason that Eden Prairie native Meaghan Pezon has seen a lot: leagues that folded, blinding snowstorms during van trips to away games, home arenas without a permanent locker room for her team. Today, her team plays in a more stable [...]
Eagles prepare for a rematch with Rosemount in state semifinal
Despite the snow falling across the metro on Tuesday afternoon, weather was not a factor for the Eden Prairie Eagles. The team was gathered inside the practice dome to prepare for their next opponent in their bid for a state football championship. Freezing temps and wintery mixes won’t be an issue on Friday night either [...]
EP Lions Club honors members for their efforts
The Eden Prairie Lions Club recognized several members at its Nov. 7 meeting for their achievements, volunteer efforts, leadership, and commitment to the Lions’ service pillars in the community and internationally. Barbara Hanson was named Lion of the Year, while Mike Moriarity was named Rookie Lion of the Year. Lions International awards were presented as [...]
‘Proof’ at PiM Arts, ‘Wind in the Willows’ at ERA, and ‘Mamma Mia!’ at EPHS this week
This will be a busy weekend for theater-goers in Eden Prairie. PiM Arts High School and nearby Eagle Ridge Academy (ERA) will both perform plays open to the public. Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) will have four more performances of the musical “Mamma Mia!,” which opened last weekend. PiM Arts is performing “Proof,” the Pulitzer-prize-winning [...]
Chase opens EP location, plans more branches for Twin Cities
Chase is accelerating its expansion into Minnesota, bringing the total number of bank branches in the Twin Cities to more than 40 locations by 2025 – 68% more than initially committed. The expansion, announced at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 2 for the bank’s first branch in Eden Prairie, will bring Chase to new communities [...]
Yard Waste Site closes for the season on Sunday
Eden Prairie residents and businesses can drop off yard waste at the city’s Yard Waste Site, 9811 Flying Cloud Drive, until it closes for the season at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Hours of operation, guidelines for use and a list of materials accepted at the site are available on the city’s website.
EP Community Band updates its website
The Eden Prairie Community Band, sponsored by the City of Eden Prairie, has updated its website located at www.epcommunityband.com. The website is now mobile-friendly and secure, according to a press release. People can review the band’s concert schedule on its homepage and download a copy as a PDF. They can also join a new email list that sends out schedule [...]
EPHS presents ‘Mamma Mia!’ the musical, Nov. 11-12, 17-19
Get ready to be transported to a Greek island paradise for an evening of song, dance, laughter, love, and drama — no airplane required. Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) fall musical is “Mamma Mia!,” based on the Broadway musical built around Swedish supergroup ABBA’s greatest hits. The high-energy show is full of humor, romance, and [...]
Round Lake Park building gets final OK
Cities are apparently facing inflation like the rest of us, and it’s evident in the construction of a new building at Round Lake Park. The Eden Prairie City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15, approved a bid of $3,001,990 for the construction of a 4,293-square-foot building that will replace the smaller, 40-year-old structure that now exists [...]
EP girls swim and dive making a splash
With new head coach Christine Retzlaff at the helm, Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) girls swim and dive team has been working hard this season on form, conditioning, and race strategy. Retzlaff said that despite being a young team with many graduated seniors and new swimmers, the girls have been putting in strong performances at [...]
EP artist Meena Subramanian finds inspiration at Staring Lake
Visual artist Meena Subramanian finds inspiration along the trails of Staring Lake Park for many of her pieces, which are showcased online at meenasartroom.weebly.com. “Each day is a different scene; the scenery is spectacular,” she said. “I just love all the trees and all the seasons, especially fall. It’s just gorgeous, you know?” Subramanian lives [...]
Local woodworker is at bat
When Eden Prairie resident Dan Little took a swing at making wooden bats, it was a hit. He’s now made approximately 200 of the bats, which he sells through his website apexbats.com. Both of Little’s kids, 12- and 14-year-old boys, play baseball, and Dan has found whittling to be a way to keep his hands [...]
Spiritual connections: LOST … on the ‘Stairway to Heaven’
Several years ago, a friend of mine was on a business trip in Kansas City, where he treated a client to a Royals baseball game. They left the stands before the final inning, but not remembering their rental car’s color, couldn’t find it in the parking lot. Only when the game ended and the parking [...]
School Board: Bartz, Casper, Dwivedy reelected; newcomers Libsack and Stubbs win seats
Eden Prairie voters reelected three current Eden Prairie Schools (EPS) board members Tuesday night and added two new members. Incumbents Steve Bartz, Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy, and Aaron Casper were elected to full, four-year terms, as was new candidate Abby Libsack. First-time candidate Dennis Stubbs was elected to fill a two-year special election seat. Results: Four [...]
Is this thing on? Open mics can open doors
Back in the 1980s, we called them “open stages.” These days they are referred to as “open mics,” as in “open microphones.” Or, for comedy insiders, they are sometimes just referred to as “mics.” It’s where the vast majority of stand-up comedians first cut their teeth and develop their acts. As the name implies, it’s [...]
Finance guru Dave Ramsey speaks at Grace Church
A crowd of 3,500 people attended an event headlined by national personal finance personality Dave Ramsey at Grace Church in Eden Prairie earlier this month. The Nov. 10 “Building Wealth Live” presentation was the Upper Midwest stop on a tour of the event described on the Ramsey Solutions website as teaching “how to build wealth [...]
Lending a helping hand
As Florida braces to potentially be hit by a rare November hurricane, Eden Prairie Fire Chief Scott Gerber is still processing his recent trip to Florida to help with response efforts following the massive and destructive Category 4 Hurricane Ian. In late September, Gerber was deployed to DeSoto County, north of Fort Myers, as part [...]
Photo gallery: A Not So Scary Nature Trail
Families spent a night full of not so many tricks but lots of treats during the Not So Scary Nature Trail event at the Eden Prairie Outdoor Center on Oct. 29. Kids collected candy throughout the lantern-lit trail as they learned about bats, eagles, butterflies, and other animals and bugs. Gretchen Strate, a volunteer with [...]
22 children on school bus reported safe after fatal Hwy. 62 crash Monday
Twenty-two children on a school bus involved in a two-vehicle fatal crash Monday afternoon on Highway 62 at Shady Oak Road are reported to be safe. The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The fatal crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. Monday when both vehicles were [...]
