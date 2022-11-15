Read full article on original website
WLOX
Happening Nov. 19th: Gulfport Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state.
theadvocate.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WLOX
Shark Tank company Hidrent launches in Gulfport
Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money.
WLOX
The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state.
WLOX
Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state.
WLOX
Wiggins businesses get another round of money to help with exterior upgrades
The Pecan House is a must stop for the holidays, and the supply is good and plentiful.
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WLOX
Pecan House has plenty of supply for busy holiday
Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money.
WLOX
Waveland Mayor Mike Smith updates his health, what's ahead for his city
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state.
WLOX
West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. School officials put together a “pep rally” for students to celebrate. State representatives...
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
Organizers expect about 7,200 students to come through the two-day event that highlights 19 career pathways. The road to returning back to the moon took a big step forward. The unmanned Artemis I launched early Wednesday morning. In South Mississippi, many watched with pride and with a personal connection to the mission.
WLOX
LIVE: Bill Snyder skates over to the Coliseum ahead of Disney on Ice
The first ever Gumbo Fest is happening Saturday at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. Jase Payne has details on how you can join the party.
WLOX
St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand
After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state.
WLOX
Loaves & Fishes names new director in time for busy holiday season
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s lunchtime at Loaves & Fishes in Biloxi, and on Wednesday’s menu is chicken spaghetti with all the fixings for those in need. Speaking of being in need, Loaves & Fishes has needed a new director for a while. They now have one in Nina LaGrone.
WLOX
Developers plan to build luxury hotel on old Tullis Manor site, restore Biloxi history
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers are making plans to restore and preserve pieces of Biloxi history alongside a new 200 room hotel on the site of the old Tullis Manor. Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council will consider an agreement giving the developers an option to buy the city-owned land on Highway 90 between the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art and Harrah’s.
WLOX
Disney on Ice's "Let's Celebrate!" heads to Biloxi
Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money. Hidrent is a home service that connects you with local firefighters to help you knock out your to do list while keeping you safe.
wtvy.com
Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient. They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in...
mageenews.com
Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. Gulfport, Miss. — A Biloxi...
WLOX
WATCH: Robin Roberts shares her WLOX memories as we celebrate 60 years
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Everyone knows Robin Roberts from Good Morning America and ESPN, but many of you also remember her from her time at WLOX in the 80s. She joined Karen Abernathy to reminisce about the good old days in Biloxi as we celebrate WLOX’s 60th anniversary. Want...
WLOX
What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
