Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Happening Nov. 19th: Gulfport Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza

After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state.
GULFPORT, MS
theadvocate.com

These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast

South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Shark Tank company Hidrent launches in Gulfport

Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season

St. Mark's Preschool students lend a helping hand.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families

Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families.
POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

Wiggins businesses get another round of money to help with exterior upgrades

The Pecan House is a must stop for the holidays, and the supply is good and plentiful. D'Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state. Thursday served as an "A" rating kind of day at D'Iberville High School, as Warrior Nation celebrated the school's top 10 academic ranking in the state.
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Pecan House has plenty of supply for busy holiday

Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money.
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. School officials put together a “pep rally” for students to celebrate. State representatives...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Bill Snyder skates over to the Coliseum ahead of Disney on Ice

The first ever Gumbo Fest is happening Saturday at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport. Jase Payne has details on how you can join the party.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

St. Mark’s Preschool students lend a helping hand

Poplarville Thanksgiving food distribution feeds 300 families.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Disney on Ice's "Let's Celebrate!" heads to Biloxi

Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money. Hidrent is a home service that connects you with local firefighters to help you knock out your to do list while keeping you safe.
BILOXI, MS
mageenews.com

Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. Gulfport, Miss. — A Biloxi...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

What’s that on the Gulfport tower cam?

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - When nightfall occurs, something shows up on our tower cam in Gulfport. This thing shows up in the sky over Gulfport when the camera is pointed toward the east or southeast. The cam is pointed in this direction so that it can be ready for the next morning’s sunrise.
GULFPORT, MS

