A new boutique hotel is opening very soon in Columbus. The Junto will offer 198 rooms and suites, each full of creative interior design choices and unexpected touches. Situated in an area that’s being called “Little West”, The Junto can be found a little west of downtown, near Franklinton. The hotel is just one of many big projects happening in the area, as the Scioto Peninsula is undergoing quite a transformation these days.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO