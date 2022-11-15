Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit
The city of Columbus has announced plans to go back to the drawing board with new updates to the city’s zoning map after 70 years. City partners and officials attribute the long wait to bureaucracy and systemic racism and hope to involve the community in the process. In a presentation on Nov.10, the City of […] The post Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Which Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Stores across central Ohio are closing their doors for Thanksgiving this year. Find which retailers are closed near you below. AldiAldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble stores are closed on Thanksgiving. Best Buy While Best Buy locations are closed on […]
Workers shut down Columbus Starbucks as part of nationwide union strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In brisk November weather Thursday morning, cars buzzed by about a dozen bundled-up unionized Starbucks workers who had formed a picket line outside the closed downtown store on East Broad Street. The strike at the location blocks from the Ohio Statehouse is part of a broader, national effort by labor organizing […]
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)
You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Junto, A New Boutique Hotel Near Franklinton, Opens Next Year
A new boutique hotel is opening very soon in Columbus. The Junto will offer 198 rooms and suites, each full of creative interior design choices and unexpected touches. Situated in an area that’s being called “Little West”, The Junto can be found a little west of downtown, near Franklinton. The hotel is just one of many big projects happening in the area, as the Scioto Peninsula is undergoing quite a transformation these days.
Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
City of Hilliard adds OSU Wexner Medical Center to $66 million recreation and wellness complex
HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Hilliard is leasing space in its planned $66 million recreation and wellness center to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Hilliard City Council approved the lease this week for the complex, which is part of a 125-acre community center campus planned on city-owned property west of […]
Woman faces roadblocks applying for social security benefits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kathleen McGovern’s husband, Gilbert, died in September. In October, McGovern began the process of settling his affairs, including finances. “As I understood it, I was eligible to collect my husband’s social security because his was more than what mine was,” said McGovern. About $600 more. So, McGovern called the social security […]
Exclusive: Gahanna to acquire Creekside District properties for large mixed-use redevelopment project
GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A nonprofit development group has entered into an agreement to purchase more than 4 acres of property in support of a mixed-use redevelopment project in Gahanna’s Creekside District. The Gahanna Community Improvement Corp. will acquire seven parcels from Gahanna-based Homestead Development Co. and MJM Investment Co. in a transaction […]
columbusunderground.com
PSA: Winter Crisis Program Underway Until March 31, 2023
The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying a utility or bulk fuel bill or assistance paying for heating system repairs. The program runs from November 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023.
Clintonville Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits ready to start serving dinner
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Tee Jaye’s is open for dinner again in Clintonville. The historic Columbus restaurant brand opened Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits at 4560 N. High St. in the spring. That location, which replaces the one it operated for nearly 30 years a few blocks up the street, has been open […]
Delaware Gazette
BW Trail extension being studied
WESTERVILLE — Delaware County residents may know the Big Walnut Creek flows through the city of Sunbury, but some may not know the creek is 75 miles long. In addition, there is a Big Walnut Trail along parts of the stream, and a major connector south of Hoover Reservoir Park, 7701 Sunbury Road, Westerville, is currently being studied. The creek flows into the reservoir, which serves and is owned by the City of Columbus.
Columbus tunnel expected to help solve sewer, basement flooding issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Starting in January, a massive earth boring machine will begin churning 50- feet under the city to help build a storm water tunnel that the city is required to build as part of and Ohio EPA consent order. The LOT project, or Lower Olentangy River Tunnel,...
wosu.org
Columbus moving forward with affordable housing plans following bond package approval
Columbus city leaders are moving forward with plans for affordable housing projects after voters approved a $200 million bond package—part of the $1.5 billion bond package approved by voters earlier this month—although new details are slow to emerge. "It's an incredible sign from the voters of the City...
NBC4 Columbus
Flurries with cold front, real chill for weekend in Columbus area
It has been a gray and cold day today with temps only pushing into the lower to middle 30s with wind chills remaining in the 20s through the day today. Expect cloudy skies tonight and temps falling back to the middle 20s and chills into the teens. A weak front...
Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor
Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m. The car was on the left […]
