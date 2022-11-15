ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Capital Journal

Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit

The city of Columbus has announced plans to go back to the drawing board with new updates to the city’s zoning map after 70 years. City partners and officials attribute the long wait to bureaucracy and systemic racism and hope to involve the community in the process. In a presentation on Nov.10, the City of […] The post Columbus engages Central Ohio residents in the zoning code update with new exhibit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Which Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Stores across central Ohio are closing their doors for Thanksgiving this year. Find which retailers are closed near you below. AldiAldi locations are closed on major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. Barnes & Noble Barnes & Noble stores are closed on Thanksgiving. Best Buy While Best Buy locations are closed on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)

You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire at used car dealer in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at an automobile sales yard in south Columbus was quickly contained by firefighters, but not before some damage was done. A fire was reported at approximately 7:35 p.m. Wednesday at Parsons Auto Sales on the 2200 block of Parsons Avenue. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Junto, A New Boutique Hotel Near Franklinton, Opens Next Year

A new boutique hotel is opening very soon in Columbus. The Junto will offer 198 rooms and suites, each full of creative interior design choices and unexpected touches. Situated in an area that’s being called “Little West”, The Junto can be found a little west of downtown, near Franklinton. The hotel is just one of many big projects happening in the area, as the Scioto Peninsula is undergoing quite a transformation these days.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double charges slap more than 2,000 Columbus residents for water bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Recent water bills might leave some Columbus residents overestimating the number of showers they took last month. About 2,100 accounts owned by Columbus residents were charged twice for city water payments in November due to an error with the city’s payment vendor, according to George Zonders, a spokesperson with the department […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman faces roadblocks applying for social security benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kathleen McGovern’s husband, Gilbert, died in September. In October, McGovern began the process of settling his affairs, including finances. “As I understood it, I was eligible to collect my husband’s social security because his was more than what mine was,” said McGovern. About $600 more. So, McGovern called the social security […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Exclusive: Gahanna to acquire Creekside District properties for large mixed-use redevelopment project

GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A nonprofit development group has entered into an agreement to purchase more than 4 acres of property in support of a mixed-use redevelopment project in Gahanna’s Creekside District. The Gahanna Community Improvement Corp. will acquire seven parcels from Gahanna-based Homestead Development Co. and MJM Investment Co. in a transaction […]
GAHANNA, OH
columbusunderground.com

PSA: Winter Crisis Program Underway Until March 31, 2023

The Ohio Development Services Agency and The Breathing Association will help income-eligible Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months. The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying a utility or bulk fuel bill or assistance paying for heating system repairs. The program runs from November 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

BW Trail extension being studied

WESTERVILLE — Delaware County residents may know the Big Walnut Creek flows through the city of Sunbury, but some may not know the creek is 75 miles long. In addition, there is a Big Walnut Trail along parts of the stream, and a major connector south of Hoover Reservoir Park, 7701 Sunbury Road, Westerville, is currently being studied. The creek flows into the reservoir, which serves and is owned by the City of Columbus.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

Buy this mansion and the governor could be your neighbor

Now here's a home that will make you wish you'd chosen better Powerball numbers.Up for sale: A 12,861-square-foot historic mansion on Parkview Avenue in Bexley.Details: The property dates back to 1920 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 for its Spanish revival architecture.A "thoughtful" renovation two decades ago kept many of the home's original features intact, listing agent Alan Hinson of New Albany Realty tells us.You want luxury? Try dueling spiral staircases in the foyer. A hearth room and library. A kitchen island bigger than an off-campus apartment that's not even the only kitchen island....
BEXLEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-270 North in Hilliard restricted after car fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Interstate 270 northbound near the Tuttle Crossing exit was closed for about a half-hour Thursday morning because of a car fire. Hilliard police reported that I-270 North shut down after a car caught fire before 11 a.m. Some lanes were reopened as of 11:15 a.m.  The car was on the left […]
HILLIARD, OH

