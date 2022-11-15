November is here, which means Black Friday deals will be starting sooner than later. Walmart has already officially announced its Black Friday plans, and the company's first set of deals kick off on Nov. 7 with early access for Walmart Plus members. To participate in the early access deals you will need to be a paid Walmart Plus member and not part of the free trial. This normally costs $12.95 a month or $98 a year, but for a limited time Walmart is offering new members a one year Walmart Plus subscription for $49. Walmart is advertising it as getting six months free since you're only paying half the original price.

13 DAYS AGO