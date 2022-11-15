Read full article on original website
US Marshals and Mingo County Sheriff’s Office Take Down Drug Trafficking Organization
WILLIAMSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, multiple people have been arrested in connection to drug trafficking. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force, and the...
Two more people arrested in connection to drug trafficking organization
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Yesterday, the U.S. Marshals and Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested multiple people that were involved in a drug trafficking organization. During the arrest operation, approximately 8 ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered, along with the seizure of 4 firearms, and $14,000 in cash.
q95fm.net
Drug-Trafficking Organization Taken Down In Mingo County
A drug-trafficking organization was recently taken down in Mingo County. The overnight operation was the result of an investigation that had been active for over two-years. Several agencies made a coordinated effort in this operation, including the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, CUFFED Task Force, Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the DEA alongside the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force.
q95fm.net
Woman Scheduled For Trial In Floyd County Arrested In The Courthouse
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest at the Floyd County Courthouse last week. 49-year-old Stephanie Cooley, who was scheduled to go on trial for shoplifting last Thursday, was stopped at the security checkpoint of the courthouse. Deputies discovered a container of meth stashed within Cooley’s purse, alongside a bottle of pills and a glass pipe.
q95fm.net
Man from Southwest Virginia Arrested and Charged with Stalking and Violating Protective Order
A man from southwest Virginia is now facing charges following an incident that happened back in October. On Thursday, 42 year old Trey Adkins of Grundy was arrested by Virginia State Police. In October, Troopers began investigating Adkins for possibly violating a protective order. Troopers discovered that Adkins had violated...
wymt.com
VSP arrests Buchanan County man on multiple charges
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia man is facing some serious charges after an incident that took place last month. Virginia State Police arrested Trey Adkins, 42, of Grundy on Thursday. Troopers started an investigation in October into Adkins possibly violating a protective order. They found he did...
wymt.com
Woman faces additional charges after being found with drugs outside jail
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Carter County woman is now facing more charges following a recent arrest on a parole warrant. On Monday, November 7th, Knox County deputies served the warrant on Michelle Jackson, 45, of Olive Hill at a home on KY 3439. When the deputy took Jackson...
Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins faces dozens of stalking charges
(WJHL) — Buchanan County Supervisor Trey Adkins was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including 35 counts of violating a protective order, 35 counts of stalking and multiple other charges. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), the agency began investigating allegations against Adkins in October, leading to the following charges: 35 counts of violating a protective […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Lengthy drug investigation leads to several arrests in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Several people were arrested in a drug raid in Mingo County that resulted from a lengthy investigation. Law enforcement at the scene said they hoped to make more arrests overnight. Several agencies, including the U.S. 119 Drug Task Force and the Mingo County Sheriff’s...
WSAZ
Large drug bust at home near elementary school; man arrested
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after deputies found heroin, crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and prescription pills at a home in the Betsy Layne community. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisted by troopers in the investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity at a home near an elementary school.
Kentucky man arrested for trafficking drugs near school
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing drug trafficking charges after an investigation in Floyd County. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Lane was arrested on four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school. Deputies say they found “a large amount” […]
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence Grand Jury returns 13 indictments
LOUISA — The Lawrence County Grand Jury returned 13 indictments Thursday. • Christopher Curry, 42, of Dunlow, W.Va., charged with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession/use of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication for allegedly possessing heroin, methamphetamine, suboxone, and an altered sniffing/inhaling device containing chemical residue; and being manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance or other intoxicating substance to the degree that he was a danger to himself or other persons or property, or unreasonably annoy persons in his vicinity on Feb. 16.
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky deputy shot during deadly ambush has leg amputated
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — A deputy from eastern Kentucky who was shot during a deadly ambush had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson's fiancé posted an update on Facebook. [facebookalign='center']. He was one of eight officers shot in June while serving a domestic violence order in...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
lootpress.com
Lincoln County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, was sentenced today to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. According to court documents...
q95fm.net
Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement
Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop
A woman out of Harlan County was arrested this past Tuesday, in Pikeville, on a meth trafficking charge. An officer with the Pikeville Police Department initiated a traffic stop for alleged erratic driving. The officer noted that the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be attempting to hide something as he approached. The officer then spotted a plastic baggy hanging out of the unzipped fly of the vehicle’s passenger, 30-year-old Samantha Sexton, of Cumberland.
Kentucky deputy injured in shootout has leg amputated
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg. Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen. His fiancé […]
1 dead, Carter County, Kentucky Judge-Executive injured in Rowan County crash
At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.
wklw.com
Fatal Vehicle Collision on Interstate 64 in Rowan Co
One person was killed Wednesday Morning following a single-vehicle crash on I-64 near Morehead. According to the Morehead Police Dept. Dispatch received a call just before 7:00 Am Wednesday morning reporting a single vehicle accident approximately 1 mile east of Morehead on interstate 64. First responders arrived at the scene and found a single pickup truck off of the roadway, down an embankment, at approximately the 138mm west bound.
