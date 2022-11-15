The Troy Trojans (8-2, 5-1) wrap up the regular season home slate this Saturday, Nov. 19, at home against the ULM Warhawks (4-6, 3-3) at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans continue to sit in first place of the Sun Belt West with South Alabama nipping at their heels, making the final two Sun Belt Conference games of the season that much more important. Troy and South Alabama both hold 5-1 conference records with Troy earning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jags. Troy hosts ULM this week and travels to Arkansas State (3-7, 1-5) next week, while South Alabama travels to Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3) this week and hosts Old Dominion (3-7, 2-4) next week.

TROY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO