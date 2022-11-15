Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Troy hosts ULM for regular season home finale
The Troy Trojans (8-2, 5-1) wrap up the regular season home slate this Saturday, Nov. 19, at home against the ULM Warhawks (4-6, 3-3) at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans continue to sit in first place of the Sun Belt West with South Alabama nipping at their heels, making the final two Sun Belt Conference games of the season that much more important. Troy and South Alabama both hold 5-1 conference records with Troy earning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Jags. Troy hosts ULM this week and travels to Arkansas State (3-7, 1-5) next week, while South Alabama travels to Southern Miss (5-5, 3-3) this week and hosts Old Dominion (3-7, 2-4) next week.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib falls to Straughn on the road
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-2) hit the road and dropped a game with Class 3A’s Straughn Tigers on Thursday night by a score of 51-34. Straughn jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and Pike was able to cut the lead to 28-20 at halftime. Straughn pulled away again in the third quarter, taking a 42-27 lead into the fourth quarter. Straughn outscored the Patriots 8-7 in the fourth, as well.
Troy Messenger
Pike County falls to Mobile Christian in 3A Quarterfinals
The Pike County Bulldogs (8-3) saw their season come to a close on Friday night in the Class 3A Quarterfinals, falling to the Mobile Christian Leopards (6-7) by a score of 27-7. Pike County struggled to move the ball all night and the combination of injuries, turnovers and penalties doomed...
Troy Messenger
CHHS topples UMS-Wright to advance to 5A Semifinals
A goal line stand was the difference as the Charles Henderson Trojans (11-1) hung on to defeat the UMS-Wright Bulldogs (12-1) by a score of 19-16 in the Class 5A Quarterfinals on Thursday night. With 6:03 remaining in the game – and CHHS leading 19-14 – the Bulldogs marched on...
Troy Messenger
Zion Chapel varsity excited for basketball season
Both the Zion Chapel Rebels (1-0) and Lady Rebels (0-1) got the 2022-2023 basketball season off to a start this week with games against Dale County on Tuesday. The Rebels came away with a season-opening win in overtime by a score of 74-64 after dominating the overtime period. Junior Slade Grantham had a career night, scoring 31 points, while junior Jacob Chestnut added 18 points and junior Mason Stuart tallied 13 points. ZCHS coach Josh O’Neal pointed to those players as some of his leaders this season for a young Rebel team.
Troy Messenger
Patriots, Rebels compete in Tuesday night hoops action
Pike Liberal Arts School and Zion Chapel High School both competed in basketball action on Tuesday night. The Pike Patriots (0-2) traveled to Abbeville and dropped a 56-15 game. Pike hung tough with Abbeville in the first quarter, trailing 13-8 going into the second quarter, before Abbeville pulled away. “We...
thewestsidegazette.com
Tigers Dominate Tuskegee For First-Ever SIAC Football Championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In a historic season of firsts, the Benedict College Tigers reached another milestone with their first-ever SIAC football championship by overwhelming Tuskegee 58-21 on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. An emotional head coach Chennis Berry, as he always does after the team wins, gave praise...
Troy, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Column: Enjoy a couple of months without Bama and Nick Saban
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Not being cruel. It’s just the way things work in Tuscaloosa. The Southeastern Conference championship is out of reach. All hope of claiming a spot in the College Football Playoff is gone. Which means there’s no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago.
Troy Messenger
Trojans fall to San Francisco on the road
After dropping a road matchup to UCLA on Sunday, the Troy Trojans (2-2) women’s basketball team lost their second straight game to the San Francisco Dons (2-1) on Wednesday night by a score of 84-73. Troy struggled shooting out of the game with the Dons taking a 23-15 lead...
wdhn.com
School parents backing the decision of DCS regarding football coach incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — During the school board meeting Tuesday night, school board members listened to comments from the public in regard to the disciplinary decision they made for Dothan High school football coach Jed Kennedy. In a crowded room with football players in attendance, Angela Godfrey a mother...
wtvy.com
No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
The Geneva Panthers hosted the Dothan Wolves tonight and the Lady Panthers take home the win. Dothan Wolves boys basketball takes home a win in their basketball season opener. Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling...
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
wdhn.com
Second annual Turkey Classic tipping off Thanksgiving week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The second annual Turkey Classic basketball tournament is right around the corner. This high school tournament acts as a buy in for the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic that takes place in December so a lot is on the line. Next week eight teams will be...
Head-on collision in Montgomery claims 3 lives
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A two-car crash near Montgomery, Alabama, left three people dead, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The wreck happened at around 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near miler marker 82 on U.S. 331. George G. Turner, 75, Zoya A. Turner, 64, and Vladislav Y. Shemonaev, 36 — all of […]
WSFA
Winter Weather Awareness Week: Our annual chance of snow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Snow is a rarity here in Central Alabama. We know that. It just doesn’t happen that often. But the simple fact that it can happen keeps snow-lovers and us meteorologists on their toes each winter. It’s very difficult to pretty much impossible to project if...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
wtvy.com
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspect killer Coley McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens. Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
wdhn.com
Cold air rushing into the area tonight!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There’s a Freeze Warning in play tonight with lows expected to drop into the low 30s and upper 20s. Make sure to cover or bring in the fragile plants, and keep those pets inside!. Make sure to bundle up before heading out Friday morning!...
wbrc.com
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that left five people dead early Friday morning. According to Montgomery Police Cpl. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the scene at Interstate 65 North at W. South Blvd. around 12:30 a.m. There, officers found a 2021 Toyota Corolla and a commercial vehicle.
