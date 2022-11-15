ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 5

Kurt Altmann
3d ago

Did they do good repairs??? I don’t understand insurance companies are not stepping up and paying out If you want to have someone fix your home that’s your business!!!! This is the freedom state like our governor saying. Its all about money

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

One person dead in North Port shooting

The North Port Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Greenwood Ave. Grande Court Apartments. Officers say all people involved are accounted for, and there is no danger to the...
NORTH PORT, FL
NBC 2

Port Charlotte pharmacist arrested for stealing over $90K in medication

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A pharmacist in Port Charlotte was arrested for stealing more than $90,000 worth of medication from a Winn Dixie on 3280 Tamiami Trail. Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17, after surveillance footage caught him removing medication from the shelf and placing it in a plastic bag, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
fox13news.com

North Port Chief of Police tells officers' stories from the storm

Police Chief Todd Garrison said his officers were "completely cut off" from their families as the worst of the storm moved through. But they live to serve and were able to get through Hurricane Ian and continue helping others.
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase

A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid. “A lot of people don’t know what goes...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria

Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian

A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
PALMETTO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 teenagers killed in North Port rollover crash into pond off Sumter Blvd

Two teenagers were killed after a late Wednesday night rollover crash sent their car flying into a pond off Sumter Boulevard in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department, units responded to a reported rollover crash in the pond at northbound Sumter Boulevard just north of Lorri Circle around 10:20 p.m. An off-duty NPPD officer heard the crash from his house and entered the water with the North Port Fire Department, but their efforts to free the entrapped occupants, a 17-year-old driver and their 16-year-old passenger, were unsuccessful.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral

Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Three arrested, accused of looting Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop in Bonita Springs

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people they say were looting a business damaged by the hurricane in Bonita Springs. The sheriff’s office says deputies, who were on anti-looting patrols, spotted a person inside Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop on Bonita Beach Road on Saturday. As deputies approached the building, they found two more people.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
fox13news.com

Grand Palm residents upset over FDOT's River Road expansion project

VENICE, Fla. - River Road is undergoing a big expansion, and some neighbors in the Grand Palm subdivision in Venice aren't happy about it. Some residents who moved in within the last couple of years said there were 100 feet of woods between their backyards and the road, but not anymore.
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy