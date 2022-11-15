Read full article on original website
Kurt Altmann
3d ago
Did they do good repairs??? I don’t understand insurance companies are not stepping up and paying out If you want to have someone fix your home that’s your business!!!! This is the freedom state like our governor saying. Its all about money
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
One person dead in North Port shooting
The North Port Police Department says one person is dead after a shooting on Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 5000 block of Greenwood Ave. Grande Court Apartments. Officers say all people involved are accounted for, and there is no danger to the...
NBC 2
Port Charlotte pharmacist arrested for stealing over $90K in medication
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A pharmacist in Port Charlotte was arrested for stealing more than $90,000 worth of medication from a Winn Dixie on 3280 Tamiami Trail. Kerolos Ibrahim, 31, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 17, after surveillance footage caught him removing medication from the shelf and placing it in a plastic bag, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.
Home after home in North Port's Country Club Ridge, off S Sumter Blvd near Tamiami Trail, was swamped (US-41)Photo by Derek. North Port Police said an undercover investigation on unlicensed contractors in the region during Hurricane Ian resulted in many arrests, with more to come.
WINKNEWS.com
Trust & Verify: Investigating a rumor about a Coconut Point Mall incident
WINK News is investigating a rumor about an incident at Coconut Point Mall that has been circulating on social media. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has also posted on Facebook to try to debunk the claims. The claim:. A Facebook post circulating suggested a 19-year-old woman was drugged at...
WINKNEWS.com
Two women report incidents of indecent exposure just days apart in Cape Coral
Men expose themselves to women at two places just minutes away from each other in Cape Coral. One incident occurred at a Dollar General on Chiquita Boulevard. Another at the Dollar Tree just down the road. Women are disgusted to hear what happened, but right now, the police have no...
fox13news.com
North Port Chief of Police tells officers' stories from the storm
Police Chief Todd Garrison said his officers were "completely cut off" from their families as the worst of the storm moved through. But they live to serve and were able to get through Hurricane Ian and continue helping others.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man arrested for shooting at juveniles, using racial slurs during car chase
A 44-year-old Englewood man was arrested after deputies say he got into a vehicle chase with three juveniles, shot at them and called them racial slurs. Steven C. Whitney was transported to Charlotte County Jail and faces charges of DUI, driving while license suspended-second offense, fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, failure to register a motor vehicle, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County in need of corrections deputies
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you’re looking for a career that has potential to serve the community and change people’s lives, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman would like you to consider a place that most people generally want to avoid. “A lot of people don’t know what goes...
fox13news.com
Request denied by FP&L to remove tree from power line on disabled man's home
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port felt some of the worst of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. It's been seven weeks since the storm, but a homeowner, who has a disability and a limited budget, is worried the tree that fell from an abandoned property onto his home's power lines could eventually catch fire.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria
Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
WINKNEWS.com
Boat removed from apartment complex with a crane after Hurricane Ian
A 41,000-pound boat had to be lifted above the Riverwalk apartments to be towed away on Friday. After dealing with the floods, winds, and rains of Hurricane Ian, the next hurdle Southwest Florida is overcoming is cleaning up. The residents living at the complex were reminded every day because two...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee deputies looking for car break-in suspects
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying teens suspected of breaking into cars in Palmetto. Deputies posted surveillance video on Twitter hoping someone may recognize the three juveniles seen burglarizing several unlocked vehicles in the Thousand Oaks subdivision on Nov. 10.
WINKNEWS.com
Families torn apart by Hurricane Ian as death toll continues
Families lost loved ones, and Fort Myers Beach will never be the same after Hurricane Ian took its toll on residents and Southwest Florida. Bob Campbell is one of the unfortunate people who lost a family member in the storm. Campbell survived Ian in his home right next door to...
WINKNEWS.com
2 teenagers killed in North Port rollover crash into pond off Sumter Blvd
Two teenagers were killed after a late Wednesday night rollover crash sent their car flying into a pond off Sumter Boulevard in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department, units responded to a reported rollover crash in the pond at northbound Sumter Boulevard just north of Lorri Circle around 10:20 p.m. An off-duty NPPD officer heard the crash from his house and entered the water with the North Port Fire Department, but their efforts to free the entrapped occupants, a 17-year-old driver and their 16-year-old passenger, were unsuccessful.
Teen siblings remembered after deadly North Port car crash
Madi Marks and her sister Carly are mourning the loss of not just one of their best friends, but two.
WINKNEWS.com
Buyers purchasing hurricane-damaged homes in Cape Coral
Homes are being sold as is after Hurricane Ian left them severely damaged. That’s what you will find if you search for Cape Coral on Zillow. The damage is part of the deal. “They’re not in a place where they can afford to rebuild or renovate the home. So their best option is to take what they can and move on forward,” said Gary Benoit, with Cape Premier Realty.
NBC 2
Charlotte County woman arrested for attempting to steal thousands in merchandise from multiple Walmarts
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman from Charlotte County was arrested after attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from multiple Walmarts in Collier County. Emily Sturgis, 46, drove from Port Charlotte with a partner to go shopping at Walmart in Collier County, according to the Collier...
Reports of robbery lead to officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County
An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
WINKNEWS.com
Three arrested, accused of looting Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop in Bonita Springs
Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people they say were looting a business damaged by the hurricane in Bonita Springs. The sheriff’s office says deputies, who were on anti-looting patrols, spotted a person inside Fish Trap Marina and Bait Shop on Bonita Beach Road on Saturday. As deputies approached the building, they found two more people.
fox13news.com
Grand Palm residents upset over FDOT's River Road expansion project
VENICE, Fla. - River Road is undergoing a big expansion, and some neighbors in the Grand Palm subdivision in Venice aren't happy about it. Some residents who moved in within the last couple of years said there were 100 feet of woods between their backyards and the road, but not anymore.
Comments / 5