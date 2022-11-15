Read full article on original website
darkhorsepressnow.com
Wanted Man Who Taunted Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. On Facebook Arrested
After the Jones County Sheriff’s Department posted several suspects who were wanted on a variety of warrants on their Facebook page, one of the wanted men commented on his own photo. Jenise Bolin, wanted on a Bench Warrant commented saying,. “I know the whereabouts of the first individual. How...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police searching for escaped burglar
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an escapee wanted on a warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling. Patrick LIndsey Graves, 24, ran from officers Tuesday near the intersection of E Avenue and Paulding Road. An extensive search, which included...
WDAM-TV
Why you shouldn’t play ‘hide-and-seek’ with the Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - “Peek-a-boo ... We got you.”. According to Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a man on JCSD’s “Most Wanted List” was arrested Thursday morning after reportedly making a comment under the sheriff’s department’s Tuesday Facebook post listing five JCSD “Most Wanted,” including the individual who commented.
WDAM-TV
Hub City teenager arrested for stealing vehicle after driver leaves keys inside
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg teenager has been arrested for stealing a vehicle early Thursday morning. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, Cassius Taylor, 18, was arrested in the 100 block of Capitol Street after stealing a 2007 Ford F-150 that was unlocked with the keys left inside, around 2 a.m.
WDAM-TV
Tips on Laurel double homicide suspect lead to search warrants in Ohio
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been weeks since Laurel Police Department accused Ronald Buckley of shooting and killing two people outside a laurel laundromat in broad daylight. Police Chief Tommy Cox has been reluctant to release specifics about the search until the Fremont Ohio Police Department announced officers executed...
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
huroninsider.com
Police attempt to serve arrest warrants on Mississippi murder suspect
FREMONT – The Fremont Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies, on Monday morning, attempted to serve arrest warrants on 19-year-old Ronald Buckley at the Ross Park Apartment Complex. Police, however, were unable to serve Buckley his warrants and believe that he may have left the area. Buckley...
mageenews.com
Hattiesburg Woman Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg Woman Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Hattiesburg woman was sentenced...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police department introduce citizens to a new safety app
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia, Miss., continues to embrace Christmas and the holiday spirit. It’s a city of about 6,000 people, but for six weeks, starting in mid-November, that number grows to about 320,000. “Experience Columbia” is a multi-million dollar industry that impacts not only South Mississippi, but the...
WLBT
2-hour fire devastates single-family home in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A trio of Jones County volunteer fire department battled a blaze Thursday afternoon that had engulfed a family home. Personnel at te Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport called in the fire at 135 Smith Bonner Road shortly after noon Thursday. Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire...
WDAM-TV
MHP working fatal accident near Sumrall on Mississippi 42
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked a three-vehicle accident off Mississippi 42 Wednesday night that left one person dead. “I can confirm it’s true,” said Taylor Shows, Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J public affairs officer. “It’s an active scene. “I will update when...
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers
The Mississippi man's family wants answers. The post The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WJTV.com
Crash injures two people in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County volunteer firefighters responded to a crash that injured two people. The crash happened on Mill Creek Road at Highway 84 around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles at the scene. One vehicle had major damage.
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis County schools receive $600,000 grant
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State-invested Pre-K programs will be coming to the Jefferson Davis County School District after it was awarded a part of a $15 million grant to fund the initiative. JDCSD, which received $600,000, was the lone school system in the Pine Belt to be funded.
Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
WDAM-TV
Redistricting going into effect in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - When it comes to redistricting in Jones County, the Jones County Board of Supervisors, County Engineer and Circuit Clerk are working together to make sure the changes are happening as they should. Redistricting happens every 10 years due to the growing population in each county....
Trial in George County Schools discrimination lawsuit set for November 2023
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A tentative jury trial date has been set for a federal lawsuit against the George County School District filed by its former superintendent. The lawsuit, filed by Pam Touchard, alleges the district’s board of education discriminated against her by denying her any employment opportunity after her term as superintendent ended […]
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for 2 suspects charged in West 5th Steet shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bond has been set for two suspects charged in connection to the Wednesday, Nov. 2, shooting that occurred on West 5th Street. Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, recently had his charges updated. In addition to one count of tampering with physical evidence, he was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the incident.
WDAM-TV
‘Ruck March’ delivers half ton of food
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly one hundred soldiers from Camp Shelby made special holiday donations Friday morning to the Edwards Street Fellowship Center. The soldiers, who are members of the 177th Armored Brigade, took part in an annual benefit ruck march on the Longleaf Trace. Each one carried a...
