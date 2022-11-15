Read full article on original website
What's ahead for NYC in 2023? This new almanac has some predictions
Every year since 1818, the Farmers' Almanac has predicted weather trends and published astronomy info, gardening tips and folklore. Now, there's an urban version for New Yorkers compiling fashion forecasts, event listings and NYC trivia. An Almanac of New York City for the Year 2023 is now available in local...
The Pink Winter Lodge: Frosted Edition is a gleaming glimpse of winter
Seasonal pop-ups in NYC have become as reliable a marker of the progression of time as the changing weather. More, some years!. Magic Hour rooftop at the Moxy Times Square has emerged as one of the more consistently refreshed among the bunch, and its 2022 holiday edition is now camera-ready.
How to join the Rockettes on stage at Radio City Music Hall this holiday season
Catching the Rockettes perform the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall is a holiday right of passage. Now imagine being able to actually join the pros on stage at least once in your life? A true only-in-New-York moment!. That's exactly what Pepsi is offering this year through a pretty...
A New Yorker shares what it’s really like to compete on a holiday baking show
Astoria fitness instructor Bryan Rivera found himself elbow-deep in sugar and spice and everything nice earlier this year when he competed in the fourth season of Holiday Wars on Food Network. Inside a studio in Utah this past January, Rivera and 26 other cake and sugar artists hurriedly concocted creative...
Watch your step: You may find bats on the ground in Central Park
This year has presented Central Park-goers with some mildly concerning wildlife encounters. First, it was “splooting” squirrels. Now? It’s bats on the ground. Be careful as you walk the park’s 842.6 acres this winter—bats are apparently falling to the ground because they’re cold, according to the Central Park Conservancy.
Great Jones Distilling Co.’s semi-secret space is open to the public for the holidays
Manhattan’s Great Jones Distilling Co. opened last year with a grand lobby on its ground floor, a restaurant just beyond, a stylish distillery and bar upstairs and a semi-secret, somewhat-private space with speakeasy leanings on its lower level. Since then, the latter’s only been open for weekly cocktail classes,...
Let me tell you—look up to discover NYC’s ghost signs hiding in plain sight
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday, so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan posited that we need to have a talk about the overload of immersive experiences.
NYC tourism has rebounded to 85% of pre-pandemic levels
In the next six weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, 6.5 million people are expected to visit New York City—the latest sign of the city’s rebound amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s tourism bureau announced today. In 2022 overall, the city expects 56.4 million total visitors...
Rock Watch: A look at Rockefeller Center’s recent and future buzzy openings
It seems as though Rockefeller Center, the 22-acre hamlet enveloped by Fifth and Sixth Avenues between 48th and 51st Streets that first opened in 1933, immortalized on the large and small screens as well as in the snapshots of visitors from all over the world, has been trending as a restaurant destination for 90 years.
The new Breads Bakery at Rockefeller Center will sell these exclusive baked goods
Just in time for the arrival of this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (and the rebirth of the area as a destination for locals and tourists alike), iconic New York shop Breads Bakery is opening a new outpost at 1230 Sixth Avenue between 48th Street and 49th Street on November 16.
This famous Korean restaurant is opening a pop-up eatery in NYC
If you have ever traveled to South Korea, you have probably eaten at the popular Seoul-based restaurant OkDongsik, famous for its single-item menu dwaeji-gomtang served in the style of gukbap, a pork bone broth rice soup that won a Bib Gourmand award back in 2018. Folks on this side of...
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!
It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
The Bronx Brewery is opening a Hudson Yards location this week
You'll soon be able to get a taste of The Bronx in Manhattan, as The Bronx Brewery opens a new outpost at Hudson Yards this Friday, November 18. The brewery will squeeze a lot into its 1,400-square foot space: A one-barrel pilot brew system, artwork by Bronx-based artists, some cool merch and an open kitchen serving up cheesy nachos.
See inside the much-anticipated new Primark that's opening on Long Island this week
Exactly a year ago, super affordable international brand Primark announced the imminent opening of three new locations in the New York area. We are delighted to report that the chain will officially celebrate the launch of its new store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Long Island this upcoming Thursday, November 17, in the space that was formerly occupied by Bloomingdale's Furniture.
See inside the massive new Starbucks that just opened at the Empire State Building
There's a lot to discuss when it comes to the new Starbucks Reserve store at the Empire State Building, which officially opens at 350 Fifth Avenue tomorrow at 9am, but what's most notable within the 23,000-square-foot space is the full-service bar and restaurant that takes over the third floor. Serving...
5 things to know about the massive soccer stadium opening in Queens
In news that has shaken up local sports circles, New York City officials have announced that the city's first professional soccer stadium will be built in Willets Point, in Queens, right across the street from Citi Field, by 2027. Not only will the new 25,000-seat venue be the home of...
The first-ever New York Jewish Book Festival is happening next month!
The Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust just announced the full schedule for its very first New York Jewish Book Festival, which will kick off on Sunday, December 11 and run from 10am through 9pm at the cultural institution in Battery Park City. Guests...
Amtrak is adding new trains between NYC and Mid-Hudson Valley
Great news for commuters and travelers alike—starting December 5, there will be two new Amtrak trains between NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley!. In total, the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains is increasing from 10 to 12, helping reduce sellout trains that go beyond Albany-Rensselaer, according to the Daily Freeman. If you’ve traveled this route before, you’d know it’s often hard to find a seat on an Amtrak train in the Hudson Valley on Fridays and Sundays and sometimes on Thursdays, the Empire State Passengers Association told the paper.
See NYC's neighborhoods made out of gingerbread in this stunningly detailed new display
Local bakers transformed gummy bears, Rice Krispies Treats, Hershey's Kisses, M&Ms, PEZ, mini croissants, candy canes and pounds of icing into strikingly realistic gingerbread renderings of New York City neighborhoods, and you can admire their work at the Museum of the City of New York in Manhattan this holiday season.
The MTA warns New Yorkers that these will be gridlock traffic days in NYC
As a clear indication that the holidays are finally upon us, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has just released a list of 14 “gridlock alert days” that run through the end of the year. During the highlighted dates, car traffic is expected to reach an all-time high, making...
