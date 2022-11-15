ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let me tell you—look up to discover NYC’s ghost signs hiding in plain sight

“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday, so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Things to Do Editor Rossilynne Skena Culgan posited that we need to have a talk about the overload of immersive experiences.
It might snow for the first time this season in the New York area tonight!

It's that time of the year, folks: reports about the very first snow of the season are officially making the rounds. Despite the unseasonal warm November we've had so far, the National Weather Service just announced that certain areas north and west of New York City will likely experience cold rain mixed with some snow tonight. Folks in the city should brace themselves for up to two inches of rain and fairly cold weather, though.
The Bronx Brewery is opening a Hudson Yards location this week

You'll soon be able to get a taste of The Bronx in Manhattan, as The Bronx Brewery opens a new outpost at Hudson Yards this Friday, November 18. The brewery will squeeze a lot into its 1,400-square foot space: A one-barrel pilot brew system, artwork by Bronx-based artists, some cool merch and an open kitchen serving up cheesy nachos.
See inside the much-anticipated new Primark that's opening on Long Island this week

Exactly a year ago, super affordable international brand Primark announced the imminent opening of three new locations in the New York area. We are delighted to report that the chain will officially celebrate the launch of its new store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Long Island this upcoming Thursday, November 17, in the space that was formerly occupied by Bloomingdale's Furniture.
Amtrak is adding new trains between NYC and Mid-Hudson Valley

Great news for commuters and travelers alike—starting December 5, there will be two new Amtrak trains between NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley!. In total, the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains is increasing from 10 to 12, helping reduce sellout trains that go beyond Albany-Rensselaer, according to the Daily Freeman. If you’ve traveled this route before, you’d know it’s often hard to find a seat on an Amtrak train in the Hudson Valley on Fridays and Sundays and sometimes on Thursdays, the Empire State Passengers Association told the paper.
