Look: Erin Andrews Issued "Public Apology" For What Happened Last Weekend
Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews felt the need to publicly apologize before the world for what happened over the weekend. No, nothing bad happened. Andrews just had a few extra long hairs sprouting from her cheek that she believes required an apology - to millions of people around the country that watched Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
Here's What The Buffalo Bills Stadium Looks Like During Snowstorm
It's safe to say that the weather reports were right on the money when it came to just how much snow was expected at the Buffalo Bills' football stadium this week. Highmark Stadium in upstate New York and the wider Buffalo metro area have been hammered by snowfall over the past 12 hours, with few signs of abating before the accumulation reaches eye level.
Russell Wilson Has Reportedly Made Embarrassing Mistake
It seems safe to say that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled to adapt to his new team this year after spending the first 10 years of his career with the same team and the same head coach. But apparently, his unfamiliarity has led him to make an embarrassing mistake.
The NFL World Is Praying For Michael Irvin's Family
Former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin shared some tough family news on his Instagram account Tuesday. In a video posted to his IG story, Irvin said he was heading into the hospital to have lunch with his mom, who doctors are trying to put into hospice care. Irvin's birth mother...
Ex-Ravens Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson is currently lacking help at wide receiver. With Rashod Batman sidelined, Devin Duvernay (318) and Demarcus Robinson (152) are the only active Ravens receivers with more than 55 yards this season. Jackson, who also played the last game without star tight end Mark Andrews, is averaging a subdued...
NFL World Praying For 2 Former Cowboys Stars
The NFL World has been praying for two former Dallas Cowboys stars this week. Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman revealed on Monday night that his mother has passed away. Aikman broke the news during his first game back with Joe Buck on Monday night. The NFL world is praying for Aikman following the loss of his mother.
LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers
LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
Look: Pregame Moment Between Mike Vrabel, Ryan Fitzpatrick Going Viral
It was a fun night for Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who led his team to their seventh win of the season in a road game against the Green Bay Packers yesterday. But there was a pregame moment with Prime Video NFL analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick that Vrabel definitely appreciated.
Former Colts Star Reggie Wayne Reveals He Apologized
In March, the Colts hired Reggie Wayne as their wide receivers coach for the 2022 season. The former All-Pro's first year as a coach in the NFL has been chaotic to say the least. Last week, the Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. They replaced him with former offensive lineman...
NFL World Not Happy With Justin Jefferson Injury Report
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 193 receiving yards and a touchdown in an overtime win over the Bills last weekend. Though it's too early to say, that performance may have come at a cost. On Wednesday, the Vikings added Jefferson to their injury report. He was listed as a...
Former Packers Wide Receiver Claimed On Wednesday
The Houston Texans are retooling their offense with discarded skill-position players. A day after claiming running back Eno Benjamin off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the Texans made another move. Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Houston plucked wide receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday. The Green Bay Packers waived the 23-year-old...
Charles Barkley Hearing Of Shocking College Football Firing
The college football world has seen a couple of big-time firings so far this season. Both Nebraska and Auburn, among other schools, are looking for full-time head football coaches. Is another job going to open up?. Former Auburn Tigers star turned NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes a "shocking" firing is...
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
John Harbaugh Has Telling Update On Lamar Jackson After Missed Practice
Baltimore Ravens fans were likely very surprised on Friday to learn that star quarterback Lamar Jackson did not practice today. But head coach John Harbaugh is ready to put their minds at ease. Speaking to the media on Friday, Harbaugh explained that Jackson's absence was simply the result of an...
Look: Video From Von Miller Shows Why Bills Canceled Practice Today
The Bills have canceled practice this Friday due to the current weather conditions in Buffalo. It's not really a huge surprise that Buffalo canceled practice. All the weather forecasts this week said western New York would be covered in snow from Friday through Sunday. Bills edge rusher Von Miller deiced...
