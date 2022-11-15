ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhasset, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nrf.com

10 must-see New York City stores

NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project

UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York's largest offshore wind farm takes key step

New York regulators have granted approval for a 25-mile transmission that will carry power from the state's largest offshore wind farm to a substation in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced. The transmission line approval by the New York State Public Service Commission is an important development...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Curbed

The Office Is Half-Dead

After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Port Authority proposes toll increase for Staten Island bridges

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Driving to New Jersey could soon be more expensive than ever, and the nation’s sky-high inflation is to blame. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has proposed increasing the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget, which will be voted on next month.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates

Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island

GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
HUNTINGTON, NY
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Hochul hammered in competitive Queens races

“There’s something happening in Queens County.”. That’s how Brian Browne, a political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University, described the borough’s tendencies in last week’s midterm elections. Despite her win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), Gov. Hochul did not fare well in...
QUEENS, NY

