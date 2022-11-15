Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
nrf.com
10 must-see New York City stores
NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show offers a chance to peek into the future as it’s being created in one of the world’s great retail centers — New York City. Daniel Hodges, CEO of Retail Store Tours, has selected 10 spaces that highlight innovations driving the future of retail.
Ivana Trump's Lavish NYC Townhouse Where She Died Listed for Sale $26.5 Million — See Inside
Ivana Trump's former New York City residence is truly one of a kind. The luxurious townhouse is officially on the market for $26.5 million, just four months after Ivana's tragic death last July at age 73. It was revealed by the New York City Examiner's Office that Ivana died from...
therealdeal.com
Midwood sells $33M penthouse at UES condo project
UPDATED, Nov. 17, 2022, 1 p.m.: John Usdan wasn’t keen on having a combined unit at his Midwood Investment & Development’s condo building on the Upper East Side, but has pulled in 33 million good reasons to do so. The sale of the penthouse at 150 East 78th...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York's largest offshore wind farm takes key step
New York regulators have granted approval for a 25-mile transmission that will carry power from the state's largest offshore wind farm to a substation in Suffolk County, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced. The transmission line approval by the New York State Public Service Commission is an important development...
Curbed
The Office Is Half-Dead
After a post–Labor Day push (and some not-so-veiled threats from employers), New York City workers’ return to the office has stalled — at least for now. A September survey from the business-advocacy organization Partnership for NYC found that only 9 percent of Manhattan office employees were back full time but expected that the overall occupancy rate would top 50 percent by the end of the year. But as The City reported this week, while office occupancy has been increasing since last year’s Omicron wave, it’s plateaued at 47 percent over the last month, according to building-security company Kastle Systems, which aggregates office swipe-card data. (Still, there’s good news for David Solomon and Stephen Ross: Real-estate and financial-services firms had some of the highest occupancy rates, at 82 and 56 percent, respectively.)
Long Island Sound "report card" raises red flags
The environmental watchdog group Save the Sound unveiled the report at Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport, which received a "D+."
Top aide to Eric Adams set to resign
Lorraine Grillo’s planned last day is Jan. 6, following the expected exit next month of the mayor’s longtime confidant and current chief of staff, Frank Carone.
Staten Island Starbucks location, where workers recently celebrated union status, is now closed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In early September, West Brighton Starbucks workers banded together, voting unanimously to form the coffee chain’s first borough-based union. Alleging a frequent turnover in management and inconsistent scheduling, the shop’s 15 employees joined a national surge in Starbucks’ worker-organization efforts, successfully bargaining for better working conditions and fair wages.
Port Authority proposes toll increase for Staten Island bridges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Driving to New Jersey could soon be more expensive than ever, and the nation’s sky-high inflation is to blame. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has proposed increasing the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget, which will be voted on next month.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
NY1
Montefiore’s clinic closure in the Bronx angers residents and advocates
Nanette Blaize and Faith Daniel are both healthcare advocates and lifelong Bronx residents, where health disparities and high rates of chronic illness have taken an outsized toll on primarily low income communities of color. Both are calling attention to the backlog they say they’ve experienced since Montefiore Health System’s plan...
fox5ny.com
Illegal marijuana shop raided in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The New York City Sheriff's Office, the NYPD, and the state's Office of Cannabis Management carried out a raid on a Brooklyn smoke shop accused of illegally selling marijuana. FOX 5 NY visited the shop less than a month ago, where workers said they had nothing to...
New York ‘Legends’ Close Hudson Valley Eatery After Nearly 50 Years
A popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed after nearly 50 years. Bueti's Deli opened up in Westchester County in 1977. "Proud to be serving Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills since 1977!," the deli's Facebook states. Owners closed down the Mount Kisco location a few years ago and Hudson Valley Post...
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
Neighbors upset by sudden removal of trees, plants near LIRR tracks on Long Island
GREENLAWN, N.Y. - Several blocks of trees and shrubs along railroad tracks in one Long Island hamlet are suddenly gone. Greenery that provided safety barriers, created privacy and muffled sounds. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the homeowners are asking the LIRR "why?"Lorraine Hartnett just bough new curtains to muffle sound and protect her privacy. "With all the vegetation gone, you can see through my front window, out my back door," Hartnett said. Across the street, where trees and shrubs once stood, stumps and lumber remain. There is nothing to block the sights and sound of Long Island Rail Road trains. "Forced to live in a...
nychealthandhospitals.org
Two NYC Health + Hospital Facilities Receive “A” Safety Grades From Independent, National Hospital Safety Organization
NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and North Central Bronx are two of 5 New York City hospitals that received an “A” for patient safety. Approximately 3,000 hospitals nationwide are graded. NYC Health + Hospital/Queens’ Therapy Pony (Joy) and Therapy Dog (Sophie) congratulate hospital employees for receiving. an “A”...
Man banned from LIRR for two years, first ban in MTA history: officials
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — The first court-ordered transit ban in MTA history came Thursday after a man pleaded guilty to sex abuse in Suffolk County, MTA union officials said. Michael Harewood entered a guilty plea and accepted a two-year ban from using the Long Island Rail Road as part of the terms of his […]
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
qchron.com
Hochul hammered in competitive Queens races
“There’s something happening in Queens County.”. That’s how Brian Browne, a political analyst and professor of government at St. John’s University, described the borough’s tendencies in last week’s midterm elections. Despite her win over Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Suffolk), Gov. Hochul did not fare well in...
