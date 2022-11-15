ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
asurampage.com

Angelo State Professor Memorialized with English Department Renaming

Angelo State University has renamed the Department of English and Modern Languages after receiving a $1 million gift from George Brinton Ryan, CEO and chairman of Ryan LLC, to establish a permanent endowment. The department’s name has been changed to the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Free end-of-life pet photography in the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Knowing that your pet probably doesn’t have much longer is not easy. Especially, when you know it could happen at any moment.  ABC Big 2 met the families who got one last chance to say goodbye through the lens of a Midland photographer. “She was my first big animal, and she will […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE! Daily | Rome is Burning in San Angelo

Today on Live! We have a special Thursday night edition of COVER1. While Rome burns, Wall heads into the 2nd round of the playoffs. Tonight Sterling City travels to Clyde to play the Windthorst Trojans. Also San Angelo man indicted for invasion of privacy. Two Angelo State Students won a...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Richard Mayer named 2022 R.A.M. Veteran of the Year

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Richard Mayer, a U.S. Naval Air Corps veteran and longtime supporter of Angelo State University, was named the 2022 Remembering Angelo's Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year during ASU's annual Veterans Day Luncheon Nov. 11 in the Houston Harte University Center. A West Texas native,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber

SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Holiday pottery sale celebrates San Angelo art

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holidays right around the corner, now is a popular time to search for unique gifts for family and friends. From Dec. 15-17 at the Concho Clay Studio in San Angelo, a holiday pottery fundraiser and silent auction are taking place to encourage and support the local clay community.
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Light Wintry Mix Possible Late Friday night through Saturday morning

A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

