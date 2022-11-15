Read full article on original website
Angelo State's Woodwind Chamber Ensemble to host annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Classical music was first introduced in the mid-1700s and it is still prevalent in performance today. At 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Eldon Black Recital Hall, the Angelo State University Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will be playing an array of classical pieces as part of its free annual fall concert.
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
Angelo State bass anglers qualify for national tournament
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An Angelo State University's Bass Anglers Club two-student team qualified for the 2023 MLF College Fishing National Championship next summer at a location to be announced at a later date. ASU's Ty Smoot of Poteet and Robert Vance of San Angelo qualified by placing in...
New closure on College Hills set for Monday
The City of San Angelo announced the closure of a portion of College Hills Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 21.
After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
Angelo State Professor Memorialized with English Department Renaming
Angelo State University has renamed the Department of English and Modern Languages after receiving a $1 million gift from George Brinton Ryan, CEO and chairman of Ryan LLC, to establish a permanent endowment. The department’s name has been changed to the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages...
Free end-of-life pet photography in the Basin
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- Knowing that your pet probably doesn’t have much longer is not easy. Especially, when you know it could happen at any moment. ABC Big 2 met the families who got one last chance to say goodbye through the lens of a Midland photographer. “She was my first big animal, and she will […]
LIVE! Daily | Rome is Burning in San Angelo
Today on Live! We have a special Thursday night edition of COVER1. While Rome burns, Wall heads into the 2nd round of the playoffs. Tonight Sterling City travels to Clyde to play the Windthorst Trojans. Also San Angelo man indicted for invasion of privacy. Two Angelo State Students won a...
Resources available in West Texas for reducing the number of veteran suicides
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season may be a time many people anticipate to spend with loved ones. But, for some veterans and active service members, the holidays can be a difficult time. “During the holidays, those feelings of depression, anxiety and loneliness, stuff like that seem to...
Candlelight ceremony to be hosted at Shannon Medical Center
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The loss of a child can be challenging to cope with but community support might help lessen this burden. At 6 p.m. Dec. 4, the White Rose Group is coming together to host a candlelight ceremony honoring babies who have died as newborns, through a miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or stillbirth.
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
Richard Mayer named 2022 R.A.M. Veteran of the Year
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Richard Mayer, a U.S. Naval Air Corps veteran and longtime supporter of Angelo State University, was named the 2022 Remembering Angelo's Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year during ASU's annual Veterans Day Luncheon Nov. 11 in the Houston Harte University Center. A West Texas native,...
Angelo State's Chamber Orchestra presents 'Four Seasons' in one weekend
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Chamber Orchestra will present a free, public concert of classical music from the baroque period at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Irving St. The chamber orchestra, made up primarily of string instruments, will accompany Dr. Fagner Rocha of...
While Rome Burns, City in Open Spat with San Angelo’s Chamber
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo City Council escalated its ongoing spat with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce over economic development on Tuesday. During the budget hearings earlier this year, Mayor Brenda Gunter took the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, to task over its request to retain its funding from Hotel Occupancy Tax at $1.1 million. The council originally had knocked down the DMO’s proposed budget for FY 2023 to $865,000, a significant decrease. The council eventually relented somewhat and set the DMO budget at $1.012 million but required the head of the DMO to present quarterly presentations about meeting agreed upon objectives to council to qualify for $15,500 of its funding each four months.
Holiday pottery sale celebrates San Angelo art
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holidays right around the corner, now is a popular time to search for unique gifts for family and friends. From Dec. 15-17 at the Concho Clay Studio in San Angelo, a holiday pottery fundraiser and silent auction are taking place to encourage and support the local clay community.
Light Wintry Mix Possible Late Friday night through Saturday morning
A light mix of rain and snow is possible late Friday night through at least midday Saturday. Precipitation should start off as rain showers across the Concho Valley and southward to the Interstate 10 corridor by Friday evening. After midnight, light snow and sleet may start to mix in, with freezing rain possible by.
ASU ‘fails to meet standards’ on three mice studies
In one of the studies determining the effects of foster placement on children, 15 mice were killed by cannibalism.
San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
Into the Warmth program activates for expected freezing temperatures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For anyone in San Angelo seeking shelter in the predicted freezing conditions, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition is initiating the "Into the Warmth Program" for Friday, Nov. 11. The program provides shelter to individuals and families when the nighttime wind chill temperature is predicted...
