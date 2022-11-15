Read full article on original website
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 300th bus of Illegal immigrants left for Chicago as ‘Biden does nothing’ on border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the 300th bus of illegal immigrants has left the state for Chicago.
Are you glad that Abbott won a third term as Texas Governor?
As the polls predicted over the last few months, Greg Abbott has won a third term as Texas Governor, defeating his Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke. Unsurprisingly the first to call the win for Abbott was Fox News.
Abbott says, "we are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall."
"Things are going to change on November 8th. We are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. As Texans begin early voting in the November midterms to choose the next Governor, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to shine the spotlight on the Biden administration and their handling of border security.
Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
After winning his third term in office on Tuesday night, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reiterated a promise he made earlier in the week that the Lone Star state would ratchet back its border security operations if Republicans control Congress and implement immigration reforms.
Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday
Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
Abbott received $2 million from Californian billionaire
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is quick to criticize California for its regulations, high taxes, and liberal politics. He continually attacks California Gov. Gavin Newsom over his policies- and in return, Newsom has blasted Texas and Abbott.
What's Next for Beto O'Rourke After Devastating Third Straight Loss?
"I just don't see a path for Beto. At some point the donor base says we reached in our pockets deeply three times for you and it's time to move on."
Wait, What? Did You Know You Don’t Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married In Texas?
Have you ever been in a really tight relationship, yet not sure if you’re ready to be tied down? Well, here in Texas, people could have a valid point when they say you might as well be married. I DO OR YOU DON'T THAT IS THE REAL QUESTION!. A...
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began
Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas governor claims state isn't sending migrants to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend of uncertainty, Texas officials on Monday said a bus of migrants was not headed toward Philadelphia.Last week, Philly officials said a community organization in Texas informed them a bus of migrants could be arriving from the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The city said it had not received any notice from Texas officials."We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago," a spokesperson for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in an email Monday.Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red...
Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42
BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth
SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
Abbott has spent $20 million bussing migrants to other states
Records from the Texas Department of Energy Management (TEDM) show that Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to bus migrants out of the state has cost Texans more than $20.14 million as of October.
Abbott says, "as Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border"
"The 300th Texas bus of migrants just left for Chicago. As Biden does nothing, Texas will continue taking unprecedented action to relieve our overwhelmed border communities & secure the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Exclusive: Abbott is also being eyed as a possible contender for White House in 2024. But he won't run if Trump does
Governor Abbott is also being eyed as a possible contender for a presidential bid for the White House in 2024. However, the Texas Governor will not run if Trump ends up running.
Texas police chief says he shouldn't resign over the Uvalde shooting because state police 'did not fail' the community
McCraw told CNN last month he would resign if his agency was found to have "any culpability" in the bungled police response to the Uvalde shooting.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new attack ad
"We wouldn't let a kid adopt a kid, so why would we force a kid to have a kid? Why GOP? " Mothers Against Greg Abbott. With just one week to go until the November midterms, the Political Action Group (PAC), Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has again turned up the heat on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Here's What A $359K Home Looks Like In Texas & People Around The World Are Shocked
They say everything is bigger in Texas. However, this phrase doesn’t necessarily apply to the cost of living and house prices in the Lone Star State. A Texas realtor group TikTok account (@navarealtygroup) recently posted a video whichhas already gained more than 4.3 million views and thousands of comments from users making comparisons.
A Uvalde aide says she ended up in the hospital after Texas cops blamed her for propping the school door open as the gunman attacked
Uvalde school worker Emilia "Amy" Marin told ABC News that the changing stories about the deadly mass shooting left her distraught.
