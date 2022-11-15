PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend of uncertainty, Texas officials on Monday said a bus of migrants was not headed toward Philadelphia.Last week, Philly officials said a community organization in Texas informed them a bus of migrants could be arriving from the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The city said it had not received any notice from Texas officials."We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago," a spokesperson for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in an email Monday.Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red...

