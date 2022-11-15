ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott says, "we are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall."

"Things are going to change on November 8th. We are going to FIRE Nancy Pelosi, ensure border security is fully funded, & build the wall." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. As Texans begin early voting in the November midterms to choose the next Governor, current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to shine the spotlight on the Biden administration and their handling of border security.
Trump told several lies about Texas in his speech yesterday

Along the border in Texas, we won every single community. I won every single community. The governor of Texas called – great gentleman, just got reelected – and he said to me, `I’d like to talk to you for a second.’ He said, ‘You’ve done something that nobody else has done. You’ve won every single area along the border – it’s the longest since Reconstruction. Governor Abbott is a very good man. And he’s working hard.” Donald Trump.
Governor Abbott announces more than 21,000 arrests at border since Operation Lone Star began

Migrants apprehended by US Border Patrol agents, walk with their hands on their heads after entering the United States illegally from Mexico on October 6, 2022 in Calexico, California. - In the fiscal year 2022 the number of migrant apprehensions exceeded 2 million, a new record in US Border Patrol history, but these apprehensions include many repeat offenders. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)
Texas governor claims state isn't sending migrants to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a weekend of uncertainty, Texas officials on Monday said a bus of migrants was not headed toward Philadelphia.Last week, Philly officials said a community organization in Texas informed them a bus of migrants could be arriving from the border city of Del Rio, Texas. The city said it had not received any notice from Texas officials."We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago," a spokesperson for Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in an email Monday.Coastal cities including Philadelphia and New York have previously received criticism from politicians in red...
Greg Abbott declares invasion at border & federal judge blocks Title 42

BROWNSVILLE — Texas border communities have division when it comes to immigration. On Tuesday Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the border. Abbott just secured a third term as governor last week and continues to take a hard approach when it comes to the border. Shortly after declaring the invasion, a federal judge blocked Title 42, a rule that allowed the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, restoring access for some asylum seekers.
Texas cannot secede from the US, despite popular myth

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a common adage in Texas that we are the only state that can secede from the U.S. — but is it true?. In short — no. Shocker right? Every Texan born and raised in our great state has heard the old saying about Texas being the only state that can secede.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott release a new attack ad

"We wouldn't let a kid adopt a kid, so why would we force a kid to have a kid? Why GOP? " Mothers Against Greg Abbott. With just one week to go until the November midterms, the Political Action Group (PAC), Mothers Against Greg Abbott, has again turned up the heat on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

