WWII hero from Little Falls remembered

By By Sheila Bergren
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

When Clarence Joseph Kurowski of Merrifield was born in 1949, his parents, Alex and Mary Kurowski named him in honor of his uncle, Private Clarence Joseph Kurowski, who was killed in action during World War II.

Recently, Kurowski donated several items to the Minnesota Military Museum in Little Falls, such as a photograph of his uncle and the Purple Heart medal he earned for his ultimate sacrifice.

Private Kurowski was born Jan. 14, 1918 to Frank and Mary Kurowski. He grew up on a farm on the west side in Little Falls. Back then, Kurowski said, there weren’t as many houses as there are now and there was a lot more open land.

While the family was undoubtedly severely impacted by Private Kurowski’s death, Kurowski said his parents and grandparents didn’t speak about him a lot. Not to him anyway, he said.

Looking back, Kurowski said he wished he knew more about his uncle. However, some details were shared over the years or have otherwise been researched, he said. Unfortunately, Private Kurowski’s file was one of many that were destroyed in the fire at the National Personnel Records Center in 1973, Kurowski said.

In addition, to gaining a better understanding about what his uncle’s unit was doing in the last days before his death, Kurowski said the family has looked at the 12th Armored Division Private Kurowski’s unit was attached to as more detailed history can be found about that division.

The 12th Armored Division and the units that were joined with it were nicknamed, “Hellcats.” The nickname itself was derived from a winning entry in a division contest in 1943, and symbolized the division’s toughness and readiness for combat.

The events of the 12th Armored Division is outlined in “Speed is the Password: The Story of the 12th Armored Division,” a small booklet t

hat was published by the Stars and Stripes in Paris during 1944 and 1945, as part of a series of G.I. stories.

According to the booklet, the division engaged in constant combat against Germany from Dec. 7, 1944, until Germany officially surrendered, May 8, 1945.

The Hellcats became well known for its swiftness, striking power and tenacity.

“In lightning thrusts, the Hellcat Division roared across the Saar Palatinate to the Rhine in less than three days; ripped from the Rhine to the Austrian border in 37 days. Swiftness, adroitness enabled the 12th to snap the steel trap on the Colmar pocket. Speed made possible the division’s seizure of the bridge at Dilingen where the first American troops crossed the Danube. This same killing pace sent the spearheading 12th winging 59 miles through enemy territory in less than nine hours,” it is written in the booklet.

Later on, in the beginning of 1945, the division faced the “bloodiest chapter” in the “12th’s combat history,” at Herrlisheim, from Jan. 8, 1945 to Jan. 20, 1945, according to the booklet.

“The 12th waged its only actual defensive battle of the war at Herrlisheim when it smacked into a numerically superior and well entrenched enemy. But while sustaining many casualties, the Hellcats thwarted repeated German attempts to break out of the riverhead pocket and strike south toward the political prize of Strasbourg. It was here that the 12th was dubbed the “Suicide Division” by the Germans, who eventually withdrew still puzzled by American tenacity. Later, according to Nazi PWs (prisoners of war), Hellcats became one of the two most feared divisions on the Western Front,” it is written in the booklet.

According to the booklet, the 12th Armored Division captured 70,166 prisoners, went through 3,000 cities and towns and “airfields, factories, ammunition and supply dumps fell before the armor as it pierced deep into Germany. Many railroad supply trains were shot up or captured; thousands of enemy vehicles and weapons were destroyed.”

Private Kurowski died Dec. 13, 1944. It was the first day he and the others had off and were moving to a different location, Kurowski said.

“When they stopped to rest, a sniper shot my uncle four times in the back,” Kurowski said.

Military records show the Kurowski family was notified of Private Kurowski being killed in action, Dec. 26, 1944. It coincides with what Kurowski grew up hearing, he said — that the family was just sitting down for their Christmas meal the day after Christmas when they were notified.

Private Kurowski was buried at the Lorraine American Cemetery and Memorial in St. Avold, France. Kurowski said the cemetery and memorial covers more than 113 acres.

In June 1945, Frank and Mary received several personal effects from the Army Effects Bureau their son had overseas. Records Kurowski has show that the personal effects included a pair of Oxford shoes, one pair of bedroom slippers, a prayer book, six photographs and a pair of swimming trunks. The parents also received a check in the amount of $3.77, which represented funds that belonged to Private Kurowski.

Just as he is proud of the servicemen and women who have fought for their country in more recent years, Kurowski said he is proud of his uncle’s service during World War II. Even so, he has wondered from time to time over the years what life would have been like had his uncle survived. Kurowski said he envisions he would have been close to his uncle.

“It would have been nice to have an uncle like that growing up,” he said.

He has also wondered what his uncle’s dreams were, what he would have done with his life, if he had returned, Kurowski said.

Kurowski said he was given several of his uncle’s items later in life, since he was named after him. The decision to donate several of the items to the Minnesota Military Museum had been on his mind for a long time. Now, as he is getting older himself, it was simply a way of preserving the memory of his uncle and the ultimate sacrifice he gave, Kurowski said.

Morrison County Record

