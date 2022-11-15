Read full article on original website
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Girl’s Hockey improves to 2-0 on the season with a 9-2 win over Red Wing
Looking down on a ice hockey puck sitting next to the Blue Line with marred up ice from the skate blades. The Blue Line separates the attacking and defending zones from the neutral zone in the center of the rink. The Albert Lea Girls Hockey team scored 3 times in...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
12:08 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School was cited for E-Cig on school property. 12:38 p.m. 39-Year old Tamara Olson arrested on Dept. of Corrections issue.
